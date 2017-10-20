Melia Hotels International SA (MEL.MC)

Name Description

Gabriel Escarrer Julia Mr. Gabriel Escarrer Julia serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Melia Hotels International, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since February 7, 1996. He acts as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hoteles Mallorquines Consolidados; President of Hoteles Mallorquines Asociados, Hoteles Mallorquines Agrupados, Bear SA de CV, Bisol Vallarta SA de CV, Cala Formentor SA de CV, Corporacion Hotelera Hispano Mexicana SA, Corporacion Hotelera Mentor SA, Operadora Costa Risol SA, Operadora Mesol SA de CV, Sol Melia VC Dominicana, Sol Melia VC Mexico SA de CV and Sol Melia Guatemala SA; Member of the Board of Directors of Sol Melia VC Panama SA, Hoteles Melia Internacional de Colombia SA, Detur Panama SA and Caribotels de Mexico SA de CV, and Administrator of Gestion Hotelera y Turistica Mesol SA, Grupo Sol Asia Ltd, Lomondo Limited and Marktur Turizm Isletmecilik AS. He obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy degree from Universitat de les Illes Balears in December 1988.

Gabriel Juan Escarrer Jaume Mr. Gabriel Juan Escarrer Jaume serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Melia Hotels International, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since April 7, 1999. He served as Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company until June 13, 2012. He has been Director of Hoteles Mallorquines Consolidados, Administrator of Majorcan Hotels Luxembourg; Secretary of Hoteles Mallorquines Agrupados and Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Hoteles Mallorquines Asociados. In the past, he worked at Salomon Smith Barney Investment Bank in New York. Currently, he works at the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates, such as Adprotel Strand SL, Cadstar France SAS, Calimarest SL, Casino Tamarindos SA, Compagnie Tunisienne de Gestion Hoteleire SA, Dorpan SL, Hotel Alexander SAS, Hotel Blanche Fontaine SAS and Hotel Colbert SAS, among others. He obtained a degree in Finance and Business Management from the Wharton Business School in 1993 and holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from ESADE.

Pilar Dols Company Ms. Pilar Dols Company has been Chief Financial Officer at Melia Hotels International S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, she served as Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration and Executive Vice President of Hospitality Business Solutions at the Company.

Luis Maria Diaz de Bustamante y Terminel Mr. Luis Maria Diaz de Bustamante y Terminel serves as Secretary and Independent Director of Melia Hotels International, S.A. He has held these posts since November 30, 2010. He is also Associate Partner of the Law Firm Isidro D. Bustamante. In the past, he worked at Southeast Banking Corp in the areas of Debt Rating, Legal Department and Secretariat, as well as he was Associate Partner specialized in Taxation Law at the Law Firm Roberts Holland. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Fernando d'Ornellas Silva Mr. Fernando d'Ornellas Silva serves as Independent Lead Director of Melia Hotels International, S.A. since November 27, 2015. He has been on the Company's Board since June 13, 2012. He acted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grupo Berge (2007-2012), President of Grupo Berge Automocion (2004-2012), Vice President of SK Grupo Berge Latinoamerica (2001-2012), Vice President of Mitsubishi Motors Chile (2001-2012), President of Mitsubishi Motors Peru (2010-2012), President of KIA Argentina, Peru and Portugal (2004-2012), President of Chry Portugal, CEO of Chrysler Espana, Financial Director of Toyota Espana (1985-1992) and Deputy Financial Director of JohnsonJohnson Espana (1983-1985). He also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of ENDESA SA (2007-2009) and since 2009 he has been Member of its Audit Committee. In addition de was Member of the Board of Directors of ENDESA CHILE SA (2007-2009) and Chairman of its Audit Committee (2007-2009), among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Law from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE, a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto de Empresa and Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Maria Antonia Escarrer Jaume Ms. Maria Antonia Escarrer Jaume serves as Director of Melia Hotels International, S.A., representing Hoteles Mallorquines Consolidados SA. She has been on the Company's Board since October 23, 2000. In addition, she serves as Chairman of the Strategic Committee and Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. She has also served as Member of the Board of Directors and Secretary of Hoteles Mallorquines Agrupados.

Sebastian Escarrer Jaume Mr. Sebastian Escarrer Jaume serves as Director at Melia Hotels International, S.A. since June 13, 2012. Prior to this, he was Executive Member of the Board of Directors at the Company from March 29, 2012. He has been on the Company's Board since February 7, 1996, and has held the post of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors from June 6, 2006, to March 29, 2012. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company until 2009. In addition, he was Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He has been Secretary of Hoteles Mallorquines Consolidados, as well as Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hoteles Mallorquines Asociados and Hoteles Mallorquines Agrupados. In the past, he worked at Coca-Cola Corporation, the First Boston Corporation, IBM, Hyatt International and the Mac-Gemini Group. Currently, he works at the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates, such as Bear SA de CV, Bisol Vallarta SA de CV, Cadstar France SAS, Cala Formentor SA de CV, Caribotels de Mexico SA de CV, Corporacion Hotelera Hispano Mexicana SA, Corporacion Hotelera Mentor SA, Desarrollos Sol SA and Detur Panama SA, among others. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Economic Sciences from ICADE at Universidad Pontifica Comillas in 1989 and a Masters of Business Administration degree, with specialization in Finance and Strategic Management, from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1993.

Alfredo Pastor Bodmer Mr. Alfredo Pastor Bodmer serves as Director of Melia Hotels International, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since May 31, 1996. He has been Professor of Economics at the Boston University. From 2000 to 2001, he was Chairman of the Chine-Europe International Business School. In the past, he was Director of Instituto de la Empresa Familiar, Professor at Institute of Higher Business Studies (IESE) and Chairman for the Emerging Markets at Banco de Sabadell. In 1993, he was appointed Secretary of State Economics, a position he held until 1995. He was Economist at the Wold Bank, as well as Director of Planning, General Director and Chairman of ENHER. He served as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco de Espana, from 1990 to 1993, and Member of the Board of Directors of Hidroelectrica del Cantabrico, from 1999 to 2000. In addition, he has been Professor of Economic Theory since 1976. Currently, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Bansabadell Inversion SA SGIIC. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universitat de Barcelona, a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Juan Vives Cerda Mr. Juan Vives Cerda serves as Director of Melia Hotels International, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since February 7, 1996. He is also Member and Secretary of the Company's Strategic Committee and Member of the Audit Committee. He has also served at Finca Los Naranjos SA and Prodigios Interactivos S.A.

Juan Arena de la Mora Mr. Juan Arena de la Mora serves as Independent Director of Melia Hotels International, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since March 31, 2009. He has been Professor of Cultural Anthropology at the American Institute. He joined Bankinter in 1970 and has acted as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director of International Division, General Director, Member and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. He has also served as Professor of Finance at the MBA courses of the Harvard School. In addition, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of Ferrovial, Chairman of the Board of ESADE and Member of the Board of Directors of Laboratorios Almirall, Prisa and Dinamia. He holds a Doctorate of Science degree in Electromechanical Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and a Bachelors degree in Economics from the same academic institution. In addition, he has attended to the Harvard Business School.