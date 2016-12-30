Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO)

Name Description

Richard DeWolfe Mr. Richard B. DeWolfe serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Manulife Financial Corp. Richard DeWolfe has been Chairman since May 2, 2013, and is Managing Partner of DeWolfe & Company, LLC, a real estate management and investment consulting firm. He was Chairman and CEO of The DeWolfe Companies, Inc., the largest home ownership organization in New England, from 1992 to 2002. The DeWolfe Companies, Inc. was listed on the American Stock Exchange until it was acquired by Cendant Corporation in 2002. He serves on the board of the following not-for-profit organizations: the American College of Corporate Directors, Massachusetts General Hospital (President’s Council), Boston University (Trustee Emeritus), The Boston Foundation (Director Emeritus), The Boston Center for Community and Justice (Honorary director), Wilson Center’s Canada Institute (Advisory Board) and Quissett Harbor Preservation Trust (Chairman) and Partners HealthCare System, Inc. Mr. DeWolfe holds a Bachelor of Applied Science, Marketing and Finance from Boston University and an Executive Masters Professional Director Certification from the American College of Corporate Directors, a public company director education and credentialing organization.

Rocco Gori Mr. Rocco Gori is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Manulife Financial Corp. Prior to March 1, 2015, Roy Gori was Regional Head of Retail Banking, Asia Pacific/Head of Consumer Banking North Asia and Australia with Citigroup Pty Ltd.

Stephen Roder Mr. Stephen B. Roder serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President of Manulife Financial Corp. From 2007 to 2010, Mr. Roder was CFO for AIA Group Ltd. Mr. Roder is responsible for managing Manulife’s financial affairs including Finance, Accounting, Capital, Valuation, Treasury, Controllers, Taxation, Investor Relations, Reinsurance and Financial Regulation. Mr. Roder is a driver of change in our organization and is one of the executives responsible for promoting the Efficiency & Effectiveness initiative. He is driving transformation of the Finance function, including process re-engineering, streamlining financial information and improving expense management. He has significantly enhanced our investor relations activities, including broadening our shareholder base, and has played a prominent role in our lobbying efforts for high quality accounting standards. He has played a key role on various corporate development activities and has continued to use his deep knowledge of Asia and extensive network for the benefit of Manulife. Mr. Roder is a member of Manulife’s Executive and Management Committees.

Linda Mantia Ms. Linda Mantia serves as Chief Operating Officer, Senior Executive Vice President of Manulife Financial Corp., effective Oct. 3, 2016. Most recently, Ms. Mantia served as Executive Vice President of Digital, Payments and Cards at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Canada's biggest lender. She was responsible for RBC's award-winning credit card business, as well as the bank's mobile and online banking platforms. Before joining RBC, Ms. Mantia worked at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co., and prior to that, she practiced corporate securities law at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP. She holds a law degree from Queen's Law School in Canada.

Warren Thomson Mr. Warren A. Thomson serves as Chief Investment Officer, Senior Executive Vice President of Manulife Financial Corporation. He was Executive Vice President, U.S. Investments of Manulife Financial Corporation. Prior to September 2006, Warren Thomson was Executive Vice President, U.S. Investments. Prior to April 2004, Mr. Thomson was Senior Vice President, Investments. He is responsible for managing MFC Global’s external client (third party) asset management businesses. He oversees the operation of number of MFC Global investment subsidiaries, including MFC Global Investment Management (U.S.), Declaration Management & Research, Hancock Timber Resource Group, Hancock Agricultural Investment Group, and NAL Resources. Additionally, he manages the Real Estate and third party equity and fixed income divisions of MFC Global Investment Management. Mr. Thomson is also a member of Manulife Financial’s Executive and Management Committees. In his previous role, Mr. Thomson was responsible for overseeing the management of all U.S. fixed income portfolios, including public bonds, private debt and mortgages for John Hancock. Mr. Thomson rejoined Manulife as Senior Vice President, Investments in 2001 after serving as President of Norfolk Capital Partners Inc., a boutique investment bank that structured and arranged tax effective financings for high net worth individuals and corporations. He previously worked for Manulife between 1987 and 1994 as Taxation Vice President. Mr. Thomson graduated with a B.A. from the University of Toronto and has his Chartered Accountant designation from the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Gregory Framke Mr. Gregory (Greg) Allen Framke serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Manulife Financial Corporation., since January 18, 2016, After being Chief Information Officer, Vice President of the Company. He was recently executive vice-president and chief operations officer at E*Trade, where he managed all technology and operations for the organization globally. Prior to E*Trade he held the role of COO of equity technology at Deutsche Bank (where he had a global mandate across New York, London and Hong Kong), and earlier in his career was a principal in Morgan Stanley's technology practice as well as a client executive in IBM's Wall Street practice. Mr. Framke is responsible for all of Manulife's information services activities on a global basis and advancing the company's effective use of information technology. In this role, Mr. Framke serves as a member of Manulife's executive and management committees.

Gretchen Garrigues Ms. Gretchen H. Garrigues serves as Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. She joins Manulife following her recent role as First Data's Global Chief Marketing Officer where she led marketing efforts to deliver on First Data's 2015 IPO as well as being responsible for strengthening its brand, growing demand for its products and supporting its sales organization with digital tools to drive revenue. Ms. Garrigues has an extensive financial services background and leadership skills developed over a long career with GE Capital. Joining GE Capital in 1997 in the firm's Paris office, Ms. Garrigues' tenure at GE spanned sixteen years during which she held marketing leadership positions of increasing responsibility across a wide array of financial products and services, ranging from consumer finance, credit cards and private equity to equipment financing, commercial leasing and structured corporate lending. Prior to joining GE Capital, Ms. Garrigues served as a Foreign Trade Officer for the U.S. & Foreign Commercial Service based in Paris. Fluent in English and French, Ms. Garrigues' appointment is effective immediately.

Rahim Badrudin Hassanali Hirji Mr. Rahim Badrudin Hassanali Hirji serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer of Manulife Financial Corp. Prior to August 11, 2011, Rahim Hirji was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Canadian Division.

James Gallagher Mr. James David Gallagher serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. He has been Executive Vice President, Interim General Counsel at Manulife Financial Corporation since October 20, 2016. Mr. Gallagher has held a variety of legal, compliance and other business support roles with Manulife in the U.S., Canada and globally over the course of his career. Most recently, he was the Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer of Manulife's U.S. Division, responsible for John Hancock's legal and compliance operations. As Chief Administrative Officer, he was also responsible for other functions, including John Hancock's government, public and community relations, as well as brand, communications and sports and events marketing. Prior to joining Manulife in Boston in 1994, Mr. Gallagher was Vice President and Associate General Counsel for the Canadian Operations of Prudential Insurance Company of America and also served as Assistant General Counsel with Prudential at its Newark, NJ, headquarters. Jim graduated with a B.A in Political Science from St. Michael's College, University of Toronto and earned a J.D. from Ohio Northern University College of Law.

Stephani Kingsmill Ms. Stephani E. Kingsmill serves as Executive Vice President - Human Resources of Manulife Financial Corporation. Prior to May 2010, Stephani Kingsmill was Senior Vice President and General Manager, Real Estate.

Steven Finch Mr. Steven A. Finch serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Actuary of Manulife Financial Corporation., since April 1, 2016. Prior to April 2016, Steven Finch was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – U.S. Division, John Hancock Financial Services.

Marianne Harrison Ms. Marianne Harrison serves as Senior Executive Vice President, President & CEO of John Hancock of Manulife Financial Corp. Prior to January 2013, Marianne Harrison was Executive Vice President and General Manager of John Hancock Long-Term Care Insurance. Ms. Harrison joined Manulife Financial in 2003, and prior to John Hancock Long-Term Care, had served as Executive Vice President and Controller. Before that she was Chief Financial Officer, Wealth Management at TD Bank Financial Group. Prior to that, she served as Vice President, Performance Management, TD Canada Trust. Ms. Harrison is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Western Ontario and a Diploma in Accounting from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Scott Hartz Mr. Scott Sears Hartz serves as Executive Vice President - General Account Investments of Manulife Financial Corporation. Previously, Mr. Hartz oversaw all U.S. balance sheet investments for Manulife, a post he assumed in 2007. From 2004 to 2007, he was Senior Vice President and head of the Bond & Corporate Finance Group, overseeing all U.S. bond assets, having been the lead portfolio manager for the General account since 1998. He began his career with John Hancock in 1983. Mr. Hartz is a graduate of Colby College and is both a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA).

Timothy Ramza Mr. Timothy William Ramza serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer of Manulife Financial Corporation since November 12, 2015. For the past two years, in the role of senior vice-president, wealth management strategy and business development, Mr. Ramza provided thought leadership on innovation and strengthened Manulife's ties with the start-up community by acquiring and leading investments into exciting new technology companies. He has been responsible for extending John Hancock's wealth management franchise into new markets and expanding wealth management revenue opportunities in the U.S. Prior to joining John Hancock, he held various executive roles at Fidelity Investments, including senior vice-president of enhanced platform solutions for advanced wealth ventures and senior vice-president of technology product development for Fidelity's family office services. Before joining Fidelity, Mr. Ramza held various executive leadership roles at Advent Software. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from the University of Texas.

Kai Sotorp Mr. Kai Reiner Sotorp serves as Executive Vice President of the Company. Prior to July 1, 2014, Kai Sotorp was Head, Asia Pacific, Group Managing Director at UBS Global Asset Management (Hong Kong). Prior to September 2012, Mr. Sotorp was Senior Advisor at Florida Equity Partners. Prior to September 2011, Mr. Sotorp was Group Managing Director at UBS Global Asset Management. Previously, Mr. Sotorp had also spent eleven years with UBS Global Asset Management in a variety of roles, including Group Managing Director based in Chicago, CEO Americas and member of UBS' Group Managing Board, Regional Head Asia Pacific, and President of UBS Global Asset Management (Japan). Prior to UBS, Mr. Sotorp was with American International Group as President, AIGGIC Japan, and with Kemper Financial Services as an Executive Vice President. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Boston University.

Anne McNally Ms. Anne McNally is Vice President - Head of Corporate Communications of the Company. In her previous position, Ms. McNally served as global head of public relations for State Street, responsible for public relations and integrated promotions across the organization. During her tenure, she led the public relations strategy for State Street's Fearless Girl and SHE gender diversity index and ETF campaigns, which promoted the power of women in leadership. Prior to State Street, Ms. McNally held various roles at True North Brand Group, Amp Agency and other marketing organizations throughout Boston. She holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration and legal studies from Suffolk University's Sawyer Business School.

Ronalee Ambrose Ms. Ronalee Hope Ambrose is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Ambrose is a former leader of Canada's official opposition in the House of Commons and former leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. As a key member of the federal cabinet for a decade, she worked as minister across nine Canadian government departments. Her service included the role of vice-chair of the treasury board and chair of the cabinet committee for public safety, justice and aboriginal issues. Ms. Ambrose also served as the minister responsible for the status of women and is a passionate, internationally recognized champion for the rights of women and girls. In addition to serving as an independent corporate director, Ms. Ambrose is a global fellow at the Wilson Center's Canada Institute in Washington, focusing on Canada-U.S. bilateral trade and North American competitiveness issues. She also serves on the advisory board of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute. She holds a bachelor of arts from the University of Victoria and a master in political science from the University of Alberta. She is also a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government Senior Leaders Program.

Joseph Caron Mr. Joseph Peter Caron serves as Independent Director of Manulife Financial Corporation. Mr. Caron is Principal and Founder of Joseph Caron Incorporated, a consulting business established in 2010 to provide strategic counsel to Asian businesses seeking to grow in Canada and Canadian businesses and organizations focused on development in Asia. His experience includes four years with HB Global Advisors Corporation, the international consulting firm of Heenan Blaikie LLP (2010 to 2013), and almost four decades with the Government of Canada where he served in a number of key diplomatic posts, including Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China (2001 to 2005), Ambassador to Japan (2005 to 2008) and High Commissioner to the Republic of India (2008 to 2010). He also serves on the board of the Vancouver International Airport. Mr. Caron holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Ottawa. He holds honorary degrees from York University and Meiji Gakuin University, and has been named a Distinguished Fellow of the Asia Pacific Foundation and an Honorary Research Associate of the University of British Columbia’s Institute of Asian Research.

John Cassaday Mr. John M. Cassaday is an Independent Director of Manulife Financial Corp. Mr. Cassaday was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Corus Entertainment Inc., a position he held since its inception in 1999 until his retirement on March 31, 2015. Corus is a Canadian leader in pay and specialty television and in Canadian radio and a global leader in children’s programming and licensing. Prior to Corus, Mr. Cassaday was Executive Vice President of Shaw Communications, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTV Television Network and President of Campbell Soup Company in Canada and the United Kingdom. He also serves on the board of Irving Oil Ltd. (non-public company). Mr. Cassaday has an MBA (Dean’s List) from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Susan Dabarno Ms. Susan F. Dabarno serves as Independent Director of Manulife Financial Corporation. Ms. Dabarno has been a corporate director since 2011. She has extensive wealth management and distribution expertise and served from 2009 to 2010 as Executive Chair, and from 2003 to 2009 as President and Chief Executive Officer, of Richardson Partners Financial Limited, an independent wealth management services firm. Before joining Richardson Partners Financial Limited, Ms. Dabarno was President and Chief Operating Officer at Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. She is a former director of the Toronto Waterfront Revitalization Corporation (government funded organization) and Bridgepoint Health Foundation (not-for-profit). Ms. Dabarno is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Class II Diploma from McGill University.

Sheila Fraser Ms. Sheila Sarah Margaret Fraser serves as Independent Director of Manulife Financial Corporation. Ms. Fraser served as Auditor General of Canada from 2001 to 2011 and, prior to joining the Office of the Auditor General in 1999 as Deputy Auditor General, she was a partner at Ernst & Young LLP for 18 years. Ms. Fraser’s contributions to the accounting and auditing profession include her current role as a Trustee of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation. She has also chaired two committees of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions as well as the Public Sector Accounting Board of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and, until December 31, 2013, was a member of the International Federation of Accountants-International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board. She also serves on the board of the International Institute for Sustainable Development – Experimental Lakes Area (not-for-profit). Ms. Fraser holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec.

Luther Helms Mr. Luther S. Helms serves as Independent Director of Manulife Financial Corporation. He is the founder of and advisor to Sonata Capital Group. Sonata is a privately-owned registered investment advisory firm. Mr. Helms has extensive banking and financial services experience, holding various positions at Bank of America Corporation, including Vice Chairman from 1993 to 1998, and he was Vice Chairman of KeyBank from 1998 to 2000. He also serves on the board of Point Inside, Inc. (non-public). Mr. Helms has an MBA from the University of Santa Clara and a Bachelor of Arts, History and Economics from the University of Arizona.

Tsun-yan Hsieh Mr. Tsun-yan Hsieh serves as Independent Director of Manulife Financial Corporation. He is Chairman of LinHart Group PTE Ltd., a firm he founded in 2010 to provide leadership services internationally. Mr. Hsieh, a resident of Singapore, has extensive consulting experience in business strategy, leadership development and corporate transformation. Mr. Hsieh joined McKinsey & Company in 1980 and was elected a director from 1990 to 2008, when he retired. During his tenure, he served as Managing Director of Canada and ASEAN practices and led McKinsey’s Organization and Leadership Practice globally. At the National University of Singapore, Mr. Hsieh holds the joint appointment of Provost Chair Professor at the Business School and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. He serves on the board of the following non-public companies and notfor-profit and other organizations: Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore, LinHart Group PTE Ltd. (Chairman/Director), Manulife US Real Estate Management Pte Ltd. (Chair), National University of Singapore Business School (Management Advisory Board), Singapore Institute of Management (Member of Governing Council) and Singapore Institute of Management Pte Ltd. Mr. Hsieh has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Paul Jenkins Mr. Paul Thomas (Tom) Jenkins serves as cIndependent Director of Manulife Financial Corporation., effective March 1, 2015. Mr. Jenkins is Chairman of the Board of OpenText Corporation. From 2005 to 2013, Mr. Jenkins was Chief Strategy Officer of OpenText. Prior to 2005, Mr. Jenkins was President and Chief Executive Officer of OpenText. Mr. Jenkins has served as a Director of OpenText since 1994 and as its Chairman since 1998. He is a former director of BMC Software, Inc., a non-public software corporation based in Houston, Texas, and serves on the board of the following not-for profit organizations: School of Public Policy, University of Calgary (Executive Fellow), National Research Council of Canada, Ontario Global 100 Network (Chair), C.D. Howe Institute, Canadian Council of Chief Executives. Mr. Jenkins received an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University, a Masters of Applied Sciences from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Engineering & Management from McMaster University. Mr. Jenkins received an honorary doctorate of laws from the University of Waterloo and an honorary doctorate of Military Science from the Royal Military College of Canada. He is a recipient of the 2009 Ontario Entrepreneur of the Year, the 2010 McMaster Engineering L.W. Shemilt Distinguished Alumni Award and the Schulich School of Business 2012 Outstanding Executive Leadership award and is a 2017 Inductee of the Order of the Business Hall of Fame. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. Mr. Jenkins was awarded the Canadian Forces Decoration and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal. Mr. Jenkins is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Pamela Kimmet Ms. Pamela O. Kimmet serves as Independent Director of Manulife Financial Corporation., since March 7, 2016. Ms. Kimmet is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Cardinal Health, Inc., a health care services company which distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products, manufactures medical and surgical products and provides logistics and other services designed to improve the costeffectiveness of healthcare. Prior to July 1, 2016, Ms. Kimmet was the Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc., a position she held since 2008. Ms. Kimmet has extensive human resources leadership experience, including in the financial services industry with senior positions at Bear, Stearns & Company, Inc. and Citigroup, Inc. Ms. Kimmet is a fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources, Vice Chair of the HR Policy Association and Chair of its Center for Executive Compensation, former Chair of the National Business Group on Health, and a member of the Personnel Roundtable. She holds an MBA from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University.

Donald Lindsay Mr. Donald Richard Lindsay serves as Independent Director of Manulife Financial Corporation. He is President and CEO of Teck Resources Limited, Canada’s largest diversified mining, mineral processing and metallurgical company, a position he has held since 2005. Mr. Lindsay’s experience includes almost two decades with CIBC World Markets Inc., where he ultimately served as President after periods as Head of Investment and Corporate Banking and Head of the Asia Pacific Region. Mr. Lindsay earned a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

John Palmer Mr. John R. V. Palmer serves as Independent Director of Manulife Financial Corporation. Mr. Palmer is Chairman and a founding director of the Toronto Leadership Centre, an organization focused on leadership in financial supervision. Mr. Palmer was the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Canada from 1994 to 2001, following his career at KPMG LLP (Canada) where he held senior positions, including Managing Partner and Deputy Chairman. He was also the Deputy Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and has advised other regulators including the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. He serves on the board of the following non-public companies and notfor-profit organizations: Prudential Advisory Services Pte Ltd., Tenaugust Properties Inc. and Toronto Leadership Centre (Chairman). Mr. Palmer is a Fellow of the Institutes of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia.

Claude Prieur Mr. Claude James Prieur serves as Independent Director of Manulife Financial Corporation. He has been a corporate director since 2011 and, prior to that time, Mr. Prieur served as Chief Executive Officer and director of CNO Financial Group, Inc. from 2006 until his retirement in 2011. CNO Financial Group is a life insurance holding company focused on the senior middle income market in the U.S. Prior to joining CNO Financial Group, Mr. Prieur was President and Chief Operating Officer of Sun Life Financial, Inc. from 1999 to 2006 where he had previously led operations in Asia, Canada, United States, and the United Kingdom. He serves on the board of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, a Crown corporation of the Province of Alberta, as well as the following not-for-profit organizations: President’s Circle of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and The Pacific Council on International Policy and its China Committee. Mr. Prieur is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School at Western University and a Bachelor of Arts from the Royal Military College of Canada.

Andrea Rosen Ms. Andrea Sarah Rosen serves as Independent Director of Manulife Financial Corporation. She has been a corporate director since 2006. Prior to January 2005, her experience includes more than a decade with TD Bank Financial Group, where she ultimately served as Vice Chair, TD Bank Financial Group and President of TD Canada Trust. Earlier in her career, she held progressively senior positions at Wood Gundy Inc. and was Vice President at Varity Corporation. She serves on the board of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, a Crown corporation of the Province of Alberta. Ms. Rosen has an LLB from Osgoode Hall Law School, an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University and a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University.