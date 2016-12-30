Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO)

Name Description

David Emerson Hon. David L. Emerson serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Maple Leaf Foods Inc., since May 2, 2012. Mr. Emerson is a Corporate Director, Public Policy Advisor. Nationally, he has held senior positions in the Government of Canada including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of International Trade, and Minister of Industry. In British Columbia, Mr. Emerson was the Province’s Deputy Minister of Finance, Secretary to Treasury Board, Deputy to the Premier and Secretary to Cabinet. His leadership roles in the private sector included President and CEO of Canfor Corporation, President and CEO of the Vancouver International Airport Authority and Chairman and CEO of Canadian Western Bank. Mr. Emerson currently serves on the boards of New Gold Inc. and is the Chair of the Board of Global Container Terminals Corporation and the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. Mr. Emerson holds a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Economics from the University of Alberta and Doctorate in Economics from Queen’s University.

Michael McCain Mr. Michael H. McCain serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Mr. McCain joined Maple Leaf Foods in April 1995 as President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Maple Leaf Foods, Mr. McCain spent 16 years with McCain Foods Limited in Canada and the United States, where he was President and Chief Executive Officer of McCain Foods USA Inc. prior to leaving in March 1995. In January 1999, Mr. McCain was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Maple Leaf Foods. He is the Chairman and a director of Canada Bread Company, Limited, a director of McCain Capital Inc. the American Meat Institute, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation, MaRS Discovery District, the Royal Bank of Canada and the Canadian Council of Chief Executives, and a member of the Ontario Economic Advisory Panel of the Government of Ontario.

Deborah Simpson Ms. Deborah K. Simpson serves as Chief Financial Officer of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. She was Vice President, Finance (2007–2011) and Senior Vice President, Finance (2011- 2013). She joined Maple Leaf in 2007 and is responsible for Financial Reporting, Compliance, Treasury, Risk Management and operational finance oversight. Ms. Simpson has more than 20 years of knowledge in Canadian and international finance, accounting and treasury. Prior to joining Maple Leaf, she was Vice President and Treasurer for Vincor International Inc., which she joined in 2000 as Director of Corporate Finance after moving to Canada from Scotland. During her tenure at Vincor she was responsible for Financial Reporting and Investor Relations, Treasury and Taxation as well as working on M&A activities. Her previous corporate finance experience in Scotland included progressively senior roles with a number of companies including Highland Distillers Brands Ltd. and John Menzies PLC. Ms. Simpson began her career with Ernst & Young and obtained her professional designation from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland in 1991. Ms. Simpson holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Accountancy as well as a Master of Science in Accountancy and Finance from the University of Stirling, Scotland.

Gary Maksymetz Mr. Gary Maksymetz serves as Chief Operating Officer of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Mr. Maksymetz was Executive Vice-President, Maple Leaf Consumer Foods (2004–2010). Mr. Maksymetz was President, Maple Leaf Consumer Foods (2010 to 2014).

Bentley Brooks Mr. Bentley A. Brooks serves as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Poultry of the Company. Mr. Brooks was Senior Vice President and General Manager, Fresh Poultry (May 2014 to April 2015), Senior Vice President, Fresh Poultry (January 2014 to May 2014) and Vice President, Complexity Management (March 2011 to December 2013)

Iain Stewart Mr. Iain W. Stewart serves as Senior Vice President, General Manager - Fresh Pork of the company. Mr. Stewart is focused on leading the operations and growth of Maple Leaf’s value-added domestic and international pork business. Mr. Stewart’s career in the food industry spans more than 25 years. He joined Maple Leaf Consumer Foods in 1997 as a Pricing Manager. In 1998, he was promoted to Director of Finance, Sales & Marketing. In 2000, Mr. Stewart became Director of Financial Analysis and he was promoted to Vice President, Foodservice in 2001. In 2005, Mr. Stewart was appointed Vice President, Six Sigma and in 2008, he assumed the role of Senior Vice President, Food Safety & Transformation. In 2010, Mr. Stewart was appointed to Senior Vice President, Fresh Meats, where he led both the Pork & Poultry Operations, a position he held prior to assuming his current role. Prior to joining Maple Leaf Foods, Mr. Stewart worked for Swift/Gainers where he progressed through a series of increasingly responsible roles in the areas of Distribution, Sales and Office Management.

Christopher Compton Mr. Christopher P. Compton serves as Senior Vice President, Foodservice Sales and Marketing of the Company. Mr. Compton was Senior Vice President, Foodservice (2005 to May 2014)

Rocco Cappuccitti Mr. Rocco Cappuccitti serves as Senior Vice-President and Corporate Secretary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. In 1988, Mr. Cappuccitti joined Maple Leaf Mills Limited as Manager of Taxation and was soon after appointed Corporate Secretary. In 1990, Maple Leaf Mills Limited merged with Canada Packers Inc. to form Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and Mr. Cappuccitti was appointed the Vice President and Corporate Secretary. He assumed his current role in 2001 where his responsibilities include corporate secretarial, legal, taxation, insurance, real estate, as well as merger and acquisition transactions. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Cappuccitti spent seven years at Arthur Andersen & Co. in their Toronto and Calgary offices, mostly in the tax group. Mr. Cappuccitti graduated from the University of Toronto in 1980 with Bachelor of Commerce degree and is Chartered Accountant. He is a member of the Canadian Tax Foundation and Tax Executives Institute as well as other organizations.

Curtis Frank Mr. Curtis E. Frank serves as Senior Vice President - Retail Sales of the Company. Mr. Frank was Vice President and General Manager, Customer Business Development (February 2012 to May 2014) and Senior Director, Customer Business Development (September 2010 to February 2012).

Ian Henry Mr. Ian V. Henry serves as Senior Vice President - People of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Mr. Henry was Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President (2011 to 2013), Vice President Labour Relations and Corporate Human Resources (2011 to 2013) and Vice President Labour Relations (2002 to 2011).

Randall Huffman Dr. Randall D. Huffman serves as Senior Vice President - Operations and Chief Food Safety Officer of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Dr. Huffman joined Maple Leaf Foods in January 2009. Previously, he was President of the American Meat Institute (AMI) Foundation, the research, education and information arm of AMI. As President of the Foundation he led the Food Safety Initiative, which funded over 60 food safety research projects during his tenure. Dr. Huffman also worked with federal agencies to increase support of food safety research; represented AMI on numerous issues related to food safety; and managed a range of research projects related to nutrition, diet and health issues. Randy also served as a primary technical and scientific resource to the industry on food safety and meat quality. Prior to joining AMI, he held senior positions related to food safety, quality assurance and product development in the food industry. Dr. Huffman holds a Ph.D. and M.S. degree in Meat and Animal Science from the University of Florida in addition to a B.Sc. degree in Animal Science from Auburn University. He is an active member of the American Meat Science Association, the International Association of Food Protection, and the Institute of Food Technologists. He has participated on numerous university and government food safety advisory panels including the Cornell University Institute of Food Science Advisory Council, and U.S. Department of Agriculture National Research Initiative food safety research review panels.

Lynda Kuhn Ms. Lynda J. Kuhn serves as Senior Vice President - Sustainability and Public Affairs of the company. In this capacity she has executive responsibility for the Company’s corporate communications and marketing resources, public and consumer affairs, and investor relations activities. Lynda joined the Company in 2002 as Vice-President of Investor and Public Relations. Prior to joining Maple Leaf, Ms. Kuhn managed a consulting practice specializing in crisis communications, branding and change management. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs at Philips Services Corporation, where she was employed for 10 years. In this position, Ms. Kuhn was responsible for all aspects of corporate and employee communications, investor relations, marketing communications, change management and crisis communications. Her previous work experience also included five years as Executive Director of the Richmond County Industrial Commission in Nova Scotia, and seven years working in native community development on a Miq’Maq reserve in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. In these roles, Ms. Kuhn was involved in community-based economic development, industrial promotion, government relations and developing and implementing social and academic development programs. Ms. Kuhn received a Bachelor of Arts degree (cum laude) from Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia and a Master of Arts degree (Anthropology) from McGill University, Montreal, Quebec. She is an active volunteer with Wesley Urban Ministries, which offers emergency services and development programs to people in need in the greater Hamilton area.

Rory McAlpine Mr. Rory A. McAlpine serves as Senior Vice President - Government & Industry Relations of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Mr. McAlpine has overall responsibility for building and effective relationships with government and industry stakeholders to develop a coordinated and proactive government and industry relations program across Maple Leaf Foods. Mr. McAlpine has more than 20 years of experience in government, trade and agribusiness. Prior to joining Maple Leaf Foods, he was Deputy Minister of the B.C Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, a position he held from 2002 to 2005. Previously, he obtained experience with the Federal Government as Executive Director and Director General, International Trade Policy Directorate; Director Grains and Oilseeds Division; and Deputy Director Multilateral Trade with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. He was also the former Executive Director of the National Farm Products Council, and was a Trade Commissioner with the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, with postings in Kuwait, Bangkok, Brussels, Edmonton and Ottawa. Mr. McAlpine is a member of the strategic advisory committee to the Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. He is also on the advisory committee to the Dean of the Ontario Agricultural College and a member of the Board of Trustees for the Ontario 4-H Foundation. Mr. McAlpine holds a Masters degree in Economics from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Richard Young Mr. Richard J. Young serves as Senior Vice President - Supply Chain & Purchasing of Maple Leaf Consumer Foods, an independent operating company of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Mr. Yong was President, Maple Leaf Consumer Foods (to 2010).Mr. Young’s career with Maple Leaf Foods spans nearly three decades. He was appointed to his current position in August 2000, a role which was later expanded following the merger with Schneider Foods in 2004 and more recently through the integration of Maple Leaf Fresh Foods into the Consumer Foods organization in October 2006. He began his career at Maple Leaf Foods 27 years ago as an Assistant Product Manager with Canada Packers, working in a variety of progressively senior positions including production, marketing and business development. In 1990, Young was appointed as Director of Sales & Marketing for Maple Leaf Prepared Meats, a position he held until January 1993 when he assumed the role of General Manager, Shopsy’s Foods. Later that year, he returned to Maple Leaf Prepared Meats as Director of Sales & Marketing prior to being promoted to Vice President, Sales & Marketing in 1995 and then Vice President, Business Development for Maple Leaf Meats in Mr. Young graduated from Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology with a Marketing Degree in 1978. He has also obtained certification in Crosby’s Quality Management System and completed the Executive Program (Supply Chain) at Stanford University in 1998.

Andreas Liris Mr. Andreas Liris serves as Chief Information Officer of the Company. Mr. A. Liris was Vice President Information Solutions (2010 to 2014).

Michael Rawle Mr. Michael R. Rawle serves as Vice President - Finance and Treasurer of the Company. Mr. Rawle was Vice-President, Treasurer, Uranium One Inc. (July 2013 to June 2015) and Managing Director, African Barrick (Barbados) Corp. (May 2010 to July 2013).

Stephen Elmer Mr. Stephen L. Elmer serves as Vice President and Corporate Controller of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Mr. S.L. Elmer was Vice President Finance, Information Services, Maple Leaf Foods (January 2009 – December 2010).

J. Nicholas Boland Mr. J. Nicholas Boland serves as Vice President - Investor Relations of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Mr. Boland was Vice-President and Corporate Controller (to 2005) and Vice-President, Finance (2005-2007). Mr. Boland was Vice President, Finance Projects (2007 to 2011).

John Lederer Mr. John Anthony Lederer serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Lederer is currently a director of US Foods, Inc., a leading U.S. food distributor and was its President and CEO from 2010 to 2015. He has been a director of US Foods since 2010. From 2008 to 2010, he served as Chairman and CEO of Duane Reade, a privately held chain of retail pharmacies located primarily in the New York City area. Prior to Duane Reade, he spent 30 years at Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada’s largest grocery retailer and wholesale food distributor. Mr. Lederer held a number of leadership roles at Loblaw, including President from 2000 to 2006. Mr. Lederer is a director of The Walgreens Company, the largest drug retailing chain in the United States (since 2015) and of Restaurant Brands International Inc., a quick food service operator that includes Burger King and Tim Horton’s chains (since 2014). He has previously served on the boards of Tim Horton’s Inc. and Duane Reade Holdings, Inc.

William Aziz Mr. William Elias Aziz serves as Independent Director of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Mr. Aziz is President and Chief Executive Officer, BlueTree Advisors II Inc. Mr. Aziz is currently providing his services as Chief Restructuring Officer to U. S. Steel Canada Inc., Walter Energy Canada Holdings, Inc. and Hollinger Inc. during their restructurings. He is a member of the Leadership Council at the Ihnatowycz Institute for Leadership at the Ivey Business School at Western University, from which he is a graduate in Honors Business Administration. Mr. Aziz is Chair of the Investment Committee and a member of the Human Resources Committee of the $80 billion Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (“OMERS”). Mr. Aziz is also a Court-appointed inspector in the winding-up of Coventree Inc. and a member of the Advisory Board for Fengate Capital Management. Mr. Aziz is a Chartered Professional Accountant. He has also completed the Institute of Corporate Directors Governance College at the Rotman School of Business, University of Toronto and is a member of the Insolvency Institute of Canada.

William Beattie Mr. William Geoffrey Beattie serves as Independent Director of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Mr. Beattie is Chief Executive Officer of Generation Capital and Chair of Relay Ventures. Mr. Beattie is a director of the General Electric Company, Royal Bank of Canada, Maple Leaf Foods, Acasta Enterprises Inc. and DBRS Inc. (Dominion Bond Rating Service). In addition to his board memberships, he is a member of the General Atlantic Executive Advisory Board and a trustee of the University Health Network in Toronto. Mr. Beattie served as Chief Executive Officer of The Woodbridge Company Limited from 1998 through 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Beattie was a partner in the Toronto office of the law firm Torys LLP and was a vice-president at Wood Gundy from 1987 to 1990. The Woodbridge Company Limited is a privately held investment holding company for the Thomson family of Canada and the majority shareholder of Thomson Reuters (formerly Thomson Corporation), where Mr. Beattie served as Deputy Chair. Mr. Beattie received a law degree from the University of Western Ontario in 1984. In 2011, Mr. Beattie received the Business Leadership Award from the University of Western Ontario’s Faculty of Law.

Ronald Close Mr. Ronald Gordon Close serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Close was recently the CEO of Pelmorex Media (The Weather Network). He was Executive Entrepreneur-in-Residence at The Ivey School of Business, and at MaRS Discovery District. He has been a director on several boards including Pelmorex, The Globe and Mail, Canada Media Fund, CTVglobemedia, and MaRS Innovation. Mr. Close has had a distinguished career as a senior executive at several companies, from smaller start-ups (co-founder/CEO of Netcom Canada) to large corporations (at BCE he was President, Bell New Ventures, also overseeing Sympatico-MSN). Mr. Close holds an HBA degree from the Ivey School of Business (1981). He is past Chairman of the Ivey Entrepreneurship Council and past-Chairman of Ability Online, a charitable organization for children with disabilities. Mr. Close is a director of MaRS Discovery District and the Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company. He is pastChairman of the Toronto Chapter of Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and is a current member of World Presidents Organization (WPO).

Jean Fraser Ms. Jean M. Fraser serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Fraser is a retired senior corporate counsel and partner of one of Canada’s leading law firms who has advised public and private companies on corporate/governance matters, mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) and debt and equity financings. She has provided governance advice to boards of directors and board committees of numerous public companies regarding strategic and sensitive matters. Her M&A experience includes public take-over bids, asset acquisitions and divestures, privatizations and corporate restructurings. Ms. Fraser’s financing experience includes domestic and cross-border public and private offerings of debt and equity, initial public offerings and infrastructure financings. Ms. Fraser is a director and member of the Human Resources Committee and the Audit and Conduct Review Committee of Aviva Canada Inc. and is also a former managing partner of her firm.

James Olson Mr. James P. Olson serves as Independent Director of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Mr. Olson has 35 years of executive experience in the food and beverage industry, including 17 years in senior roles at major global food and beverage manufacturers. From 2002 to 2006, he was Senior Vice President, Operations for the Europe, Middle East and Africa division of PepsiCo International where he was responsible for all manufacturing, distribution, purchasing and engineering. From 1999 to 2002, he served as Vice President, Operations of Ernest & Julio Gallo Winery, one of the largest global wine production companies, where he was responsible for all vineyards, procurement, production, bottling and distribution operations. From 1990 to 1992, Mr. Olson was Vice President of Operations for Frito-Lay Canada. Mr. Olson is a former director of Snack Food Ventures Europe, a PepsiCo/General Mills joint venture in Western Europe, and the European Snack Food Association. He is a director and member of the executive committee of the United Way of Forsyth County, North Carolina and a former director of the United Way of Central Carolinas. In 2011, Mr. Olson was awarded the National Association of Corporate Directors Board Leadership Fellow Certificate for completion of a rigorous suite of courses covering board and committee best practices.