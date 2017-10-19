Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGAS.NS)

Name Description

Sunil Ranade Mr. Sunil M. Ranade serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined our Company on March 1, 1996. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Bombay. He is associate member of the Institute of the Chartered Accountant of India and also a member of the Institute of the Company Secretaries of India. At our Company, he is the functional head of finance and accounts group and manages finance, accounting and forecasting in achieving financial and strategic objectives of our Company. Prior to joining our Company, he was the finance manager and company secretary with Wander Limited. He has also worked with Herdillia Polymers Limited, National Peroxide Limited, Goodlass Nerolac Paints Limited and Ashok Organic Industries Limited.

Shashwat Agrawal Mr. Shashwat Agrawal serves as Senior Vice President of the Company. He joined our Company on April 1, 2014. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in technology in mechanical engineering from Kurukshetra University. At our Company, he is the functional head of the construction department and is responsible for providing leadership, management and direction for all construction and projects activities of our Company. Prior to joining us, he has worked with Engineers India Limited and GSPC Gas Company Limited.

Alok Mishra Mr. Alok Mishra serve as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of the Company. He joined our Company on December 13, 2011. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science and a Bachelor’s degree in law from CSJM University, Kanpur. He is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and has also passed the intermediate examination held by the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. He has also completed a diploma in business finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India. At our Company, he presently handles the corporate secretarial, risk management and stakeholders’ management. He has over 14 years of experience in legal and corporate secretarial functions. Prior to joining us, he has worked with companies including ISS Integrated Facility Services Private Limited, Lafarge India Private Limited and Go Airlines (India) Private Limited.

Rajeev Mathur Mr. Rajeev Kumar Mathur serves as Managing Director, Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College, Durgapur, Burdwan. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Jodhpur University. Mr. Mathur has also been an associate member of the Institution of Engineers. He has served on our Board since September 29, 2014. He has over 28 years of work experience. Mr. Mathur has served as an executive director (marketing) at GAIL for four years.

Susmita Sengupta Ms. Susmita Sengupta serves as Whole-time Director of the Company. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences (Chemical Engineering) from the University of Waterloo and a Master’s degree in Chemical and Petroleum Engineering from the University of Calgary, Alberta. She is a recipient of the Alberta Oil Sands Technology and Research Authority Scholarship. She is affiliated to Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario, Canada, Pipeline Inspectors’ Certification, Canada. She has served on our Board since February 15, 2014. Prior to joining our Company, she has worked with DCP Midstream in Denver, Colorado and in Midland, Texas in the United States of America.

Srinivasan Murali Mr. Srinivasan Murali serves as Head - Operations and Maintenance of the Company. He joined our Company on October 3, 2002. He holds a Bachelors degree in technology in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University. He also holds a diploma and an advanced diploma in management, and a diploma in financial management from Indira Gandhi National Open University. At our Company, he is the functional head of operations and maintenance and metering departments and is responsible for providing leadership management and direction for all activities related to operating and maintaining our Company’s assets safely and with maximum uptime. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Bilt Chemicals Limited, Cabot India Limited, Cement Corporation of India Limited and Indian Aluminium Company Limited.

Rajesh Wagle Mr. Rajesh P. Wagle serves as Head – Commercial of the Company. He joined our Company on July 22, 2002. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology at Bombay. He also holds a Master’s degree in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. At our Company, he is the functional head of the commercial, business development and marketing groups. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Quantum Information Systems Limited, Enron India Private Limited and GAIL.

Nitin Banerjee Mr. Nitin Banerjee serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the Lucknow University and is enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi. He is also a qualified solicitor (non-practicing) enrolled with the Law Society of England and Wales. He has over 15 years of work experience. He has been on our Board since May 28, 2015. He is currently the Vice President, Legal & Governance of BG’s Indian operations since April 2, 2013.

V. Datt Mr. V.N. Datt serves as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company, since May 28th, 2017. Mr. V.N. Datt, holds a Bachelor's degree in Science and a Masters in Business Administration. He is presently Executive Director (Corporate Strategy, Planning & Advocacy) with GAIL (India) Limited. Mr. V.N. Datt has a rich experience of over 32 years in the Natural Gas industry in India. He started his career with the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in 1985 and moved to GAIL in 1995 after serving in ONGC for 10 years. Over the years, he has handled important assignments in the Natural Gas business ranging from gas procurement from domestic as well as International sources (both as LNG and transnational pipelines), as well as in the area of transportation and marketing of Natural Gas. Mr. Datt also played a key role in finalising various agreements leading up to commissioning of India's first LNG receiving terminal at Dahej in 2004. He was also a key member of the team that negotiated the gas purchase agreement for the TAPI pipeline project. He has been closely associated in formulating a number of important policy initiatives launched by the Government of India in the areas of City Gas Distribution, supply of regasified LNG to stranded Power Plants, policy for pooling of gas price for urea plants and formulation of Gas Swapping Guidelines etc.

Sunil Porwal Mr. Sunil Porwal serves as Additional Director - Nominee of Government of Maharashtra of the Company. He is holding Bachelor's degree in Science and has completed post- graduation in Development management and zoology. He belongs to 1983 batch of Indian Administrative Services, Maharashtra Cadre. Mr. Sunil Porwal is having a rich experience of 31 years working at various posts like Deputy Secretary, Joint Secretary, Member Secretary, Director on foreign training, Additional Secretary to Principal Secretary in various departments like Textile, Co-operative and Marketing, Rural Development and Water Conservation, Tribal Development, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Atomic Energy in his tenure. Mr. Sunil Porwal has undergone various in - service training in the fields like MIS & Computer, Rural Management, Ethical issues in today's Administration, improving Governance through Accountability, Natural Resources Management through various well known and eminent institutes like IIM- Ahmedabad, Institute of Rural management, National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Administrative training institute. He has undergone various foreign training also in Law and Justice, at USA in JFK School Harvard University, training of Public Administration, Mr. Sunil Porwal has also served on the Board of Directors of Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited, and Maharashtra Urban Infrastructure Fundtrustee Company Limited.

Arun Balakrishnan Mr. Arun Balakrishnan serves as an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calicut. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He has over 35 years of work experience. He has served on our Board since July 21, 2011. Prior to joining our Company, he was the Chairman and Managing Director of HPCL.

Jainendar Jain Mr. Jainendar Kumar Jain serves as an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Vikram University, Ujjain. He is a Chartered Accountant and fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has been on our Board since January 2, 2008. Prior to joining our Company, he was the director (finance) at GAIL from 1996 to 2005.

Santosh Kumar Mr. Santosh Kumar serves as an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Allahabad. He has been on our board since July 21, 2011. Prior to joining our Company, he was the director (projects) at GAIL for three years. He was also the chairman of Green Gas Limited and director on the board of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited, Central UP Gas Limited, and GSEG. He was also advisor with Gujarat State Petronet Limited from 2009-10.

Basudeb Sen Dr. Basudeb Sen, Ph.D., serves as an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Calcutta and has completed his doctorate from the Indian Statistical Institute. Prior to joining our Company, he served as the Chairman and managing director of the Industrial Investment Bank of India Limited and executive director of the Unit Trust of India.