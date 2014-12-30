MGI Coutier SA (MGIP.PA)
MGIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
36.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.15 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
€36.20
Open
€36.20
Day's High
€36.50
Day's Low
€36.00
Volume
5,570
Avg. Vol
16,585
52-wk High
€39.39
52-wk Low
€22.50
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Roger Coutier
|63
|2008
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Andre Coutier
|66
|2007
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Paul Deguerry
|80
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Jean-Louis Thomasset
|51
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer
|
Benoit Coutier
|Member of the Management Board
|
Christophe Coutier
|Member of the Management Board
|
Mathieu Coutier
|40
|2008
|Member of the Management Board
|
Nicolas Coutier
|Member of the Management Board
|
Jean-Francois Villaneau
|55
|2012
|Member of the Management Board
|
Genevieve Coutier
|Member of the Supervisory Board - Representative of Coutier Junior
|
Nicolas Job
|60
|2011
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Bertrand Millet
|68
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Jean-Claude Seve
|71
|2004
|Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Roger Coutier
|Mr. Roger Coutier has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MGI Coutier SA since December 19, 2008. He was previously Member of the Management Board of the Company until December 18, 2008. He is also Chairman of the Board of Coutier Junior SA, a Director of MGI Coutier UK Ltd, MGI Coutier Italia SRL and MGI Coutier Espana SL, among others.
|
Andre Coutier
|Mr. Andre Coutier has been Chairman of the Management Board of MGI Coutier SA since June 21, 2007. He holds a number of other positions, including Chairman of the Board of MGI Coutier Espana SL, MGI Coutier Rom SRL and AVON POLYMERES FRANCE, as well as Director of MEIPL PVT and COUTIER JUNIOR, among others.
|
Paul Deguerry
|Mr. Paul Deguerry serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MGI Coutier SA.
|
Jean-Louis Thomasset
|Mr. Jean-Louis Thomasset serves as Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of MGI Coutier SA. His other positions include Vice Chairman of the Board of MGI Coutier Espana SL and MGI Coutier Mejico SA de CV, among others.
|
Benoit Coutier
Christophe Coutier
Mathieu Coutier
|Mr. Mathieu Coutier has served as Member of the Management Board of MGI Coutier SA since December 19, 2008. He is also Director of Coutier Junior SA and Chairman of the Board of Avon Automotive Holdings Inc.
|
Nicolas Coutier
Jean-Francois Villaneau
|Mr. Jean-Francois Villaneau has served as Member of the Management Board at MGI Coutier SA since August 30, 2012. Additionally, he is also Vice Chairman and Director-Representative of MGIC at MGI COUTIER ILIA, as well as Director of MGI COUTIER ENGINEERING and of MGI COUTIER FINANCE.
|
Genevieve Coutier
Nicolas Job
|Mr. Nicolas Job has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MGI Coutier SA since 2011. He is also Manager of NJ Consulting SARL.
|
Bertrand Millet
|Mr. Bertrand Millet serves as Member of the Supervisory Board MGI Coutier SA. Additionally, he serves as Director of Francaise de Fixation SA and Compagnie du Rail SA.
|
Jean-Claude Seve
|Mr. Jean-Claude Seve has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of MGI Coutier SA since 2004. He also holds a number of other positions, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of S2M Financiere SA and Monnet Seve SA and Chairman of the Board of Richomme SA.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Roger Coutier
|57,500
|
Andre Coutier
|332,429
|
Paul Deguerry
|21,100
|
Jean-Louis Thomasset
|320,451
|
Benoit Coutier
|111,591
|
Christophe Coutier
|47,609
|
Mathieu Coutier
|174,698
|
Nicolas Coutier
|91,059
|
Jean-Francois Villaneau
|308,127
|
Genevieve Coutier
|6,100
|
Nicolas Job
|--
|
Bertrand Millet
|3,253
|
Jean-Claude Seve
|3,253
As Of 30 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Roger Coutier
|0
|0
|
Andre Coutier
|0
|0
|
Paul Deguerry
|0
|0
|
Jean-Louis Thomasset
|0
|0
|
Benoit Coutier
|0
|0
|
Christophe Coutier
|0
|0
|
Mathieu Coutier
|0
|0
|
Nicolas Coutier
|0
|0
|
Jean-Francois Villaneau
|0
|0
|
Genevieve Coutier
|0
|0
|
Nicolas Job
|0
|0
|
Bertrand Millet
|0
|0
|
Jean-Claude Seve
|0
|0