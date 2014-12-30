Edition:
United States

MGI Coutier SA (MGIP.PA)

MGIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

36.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
€36.20
Open
€36.20
Day's High
€36.50
Day's Low
€36.00
Volume
5,570
Avg. Vol
16,585
52-wk High
€39.39
52-wk Low
€22.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Roger Coutier

63 2008 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Andre Coutier

66 2007 Chairman of the Management Board

Paul Deguerry

80 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Jean-Louis Thomasset

51 Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer

Benoit Coutier

Member of the Management Board

Christophe Coutier

Member of the Management Board

Mathieu Coutier

40 2008 Member of the Management Board

Nicolas Coutier

Member of the Management Board

Jean-Francois Villaneau

55 2012 Member of the Management Board

Genevieve Coutier

Member of the Supervisory Board - Representative of Coutier Junior

Nicolas Job

60 2011 Member of the Supervisory Board

Bertrand Millet

68 Member of the Supervisory Board

Jean-Claude Seve

71 2004 Member of the Supervisory Board
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Roger Coutier

Mr. Roger Coutier has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MGI Coutier SA since December 19, 2008. He was previously Member of the Management Board of the Company until December 18, 2008. He is also Chairman of the Board of Coutier Junior SA, a Director of MGI Coutier UK Ltd, MGI Coutier Italia SRL and MGI Coutier Espana SL, among others.

Andre Coutier

Mr. Andre Coutier has been Chairman of the Management Board of MGI Coutier SA since June 21, 2007. He holds a number of other positions, including Chairman of the Board of MGI Coutier Espana SL, MGI Coutier Rom SRL and AVON POLYMERES FRANCE, as well as Director of MEIPL PVT and COUTIER JUNIOR, among others.

Paul Deguerry

Mr. Paul Deguerry serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MGI Coutier SA.

Jean-Louis Thomasset

Mr. Jean-Louis Thomasset serves as Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of MGI Coutier SA. His other positions include Vice Chairman of the Board of MGI Coutier Espana SL and MGI Coutier Mejico SA de CV, among others.

Benoit Coutier

Christophe Coutier

Mathieu Coutier

Mr. Mathieu Coutier has served as Member of the Management Board of MGI Coutier SA since December 19, 2008. He is also Director of Coutier Junior SA and Chairman of the Board of Avon Automotive Holdings Inc.

Nicolas Coutier

Jean-Francois Villaneau

Mr. Jean-Francois Villaneau has served as Member of the Management Board at MGI Coutier SA since August 30, 2012. Additionally, he is also Vice Chairman and Director-Representative of MGIC at MGI COUTIER ILIA, as well as Director of MGI COUTIER ENGINEERING and of MGI COUTIER FINANCE.

Genevieve Coutier

Nicolas Job

Mr. Nicolas Job has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MGI Coutier SA since 2011. He is also Manager of NJ Consulting SARL.

Bertrand Millet

Mr. Bertrand Millet serves as Member of the Supervisory Board MGI Coutier SA. Additionally, he serves as Director of Francaise de Fixation SA and Compagnie du Rail SA.

Jean-Claude Seve

Mr. Jean-Claude Seve has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of MGI Coutier SA since 2004. He also holds a number of other positions, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of S2M Financiere SA and Monnet Seve SA and Chairman of the Board of Richomme SA.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading