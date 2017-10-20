Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3.SA)

Name Description

Joaquim Francisco de Castro Mr. Joaquim Francisco de Castro Neto has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza SA since 2008. He has been a Member of the Company’s Board of Directors since 2007. He started his career in the investment department of Banco Crefisul de Investimentos and BFL Credito Financiamento e Investimento SA, where he worked from 1967 to 1971. He worked at Multibanco Banco de Investimentos SA from 1971 to 1972, at Banco Nacional Brasileiro SA from 1972 to 1973, at Bansulvest – Banco de Investimentos SA and Finansul Credito Financiamento e Investimento SA from 1973 to 1974 and at Unibanco Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA from 1974 to 2008. He served as Member of the Board of Directors of Unibanco Leasing SA, Banco Dibens, Unicard, Luizacred, PontoCred, Fininvest, Asset Management, Orbitall, Credicard and Tecban. He was Member of the Board of Directors of Visa Latin American and Caribbean and Prever SA, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Redecard SA. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and post graduate degrees in Sales Administration and in Marketing and Development of New Products from IMEDE Business School, Lausanne, Switzerland.

Luiza Helena Trajano Inacio Rodrigues Ms. Luiza Helena Trajano Inacio Rodrigues serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza SA effective January 1, 2016. Prior to this, she served as President, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and a Member of the Executive Board of Magazine Luiza SA. She joined the Company in 1960 and passed through all of its departments, including Collections, Administration, Sales and the Comercial Direction. She assumed the position of Superintendent in 1991. She has been a Member of the Company’s Board of Directors of since its creation in June 2005. Since 2009, she has held the position of President of the Company. She has been Member of the Board of Directors of Luizaseg since December 2005. She was Member of the National Council for Public Management between 2007 and 2010. She has been Member of the Strategic Superior Council of FIESP (Federation of the Industries of the state of Sao Paulo) since 2008. In that same year, she was appointed as Member of the Economic and Social Development Council (CDES), a position which she was again assigned to in 2009. She was President of IDV (Retail Sales Development Institute) from 2009 to 2010, and was elected Vice President in 2011. Among other positions, she is Chairman of the Board of Directors of LuizaSeg Seguros SA and LuizaCred SA. She obtained a Bachelor's in Law from Faculdade de Direito de Franca in 1972.

Frederico Trajano Inacio Rodrigues Mr. Frederico Trajano Inacio Rodrigues serves as Chief Executive Officer of Magazine Luiza SA effective January 1, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Executive Director of Operations and Member of the Executive Board of Magazine Luiza SA. Before that, he acted as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company as of February 21, 2010. He started his career in the retail and consumer goods department of Deutsche Bank Securities, where he worked from 1998 and 1999. He also worked in the technology, Internet and telecommunications segments of Westsphere Equity Investors from 1999 and 2000. He joined the Company in 2000, being responsible for the e-commerce department. In 2002, he became Head of the Marketing Department, and was elected statutory Commercial Executive Officer in 2005. He has a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Master's in Finance from the University of California, Berkeley.

Marcelo Jose Ferreira e Silva Mr. Marcelo Jose Ferreira e Silva serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza SA effective January 1, 2016. Prior to this. he served as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Magazine Luiza SA. He initiated his career at the audit firm Arthur Andersen & Co, where he worked from 1971 to 1978. He worked in the financial department of a company from the Bompreco Group between 1978 and 2001. He held the position of Superintendent Officer at G. BARBOSA in 2002 and at Casas Pernambucanas from 2002 to 2009. He obtained a degree in Financial Administration from Universidade de Pernambuco, a Bachelor's in Accounting from Universidade Catolica De Pernambuco and a Bachelor's in Economics from Universidade Federal de Pernambuco in 1972.

Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues Mr. Roberto Bellissimo Rodrigues has served as the Chief Financial Officer, the Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Magazine Luiza SA since 2010. He joined the Company in May 2001 and has held the positions of Head of the Budget Department, Manager Controller and Chief Controller. He began his career in the capital markets department of Bradesco BBI where he worked from 1997 to 2001. He obtained a degree in Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Maria Isabel Bonfim de Oliveira Ms. Maria Isabel Bonfim de Oliveira has served as the Chief Controller Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Magazine Luiza SA since February 21, 2010. She joined the Company in 1982, as Accountant, and became Budget Department Manager in 1992. She became Chief Controller of the Company in 2001. She received a degree in Technical Accounting in 1982.

Fabricio Bittar Garcia Mr. Fabricio Bittar Garcia has served as the Chief Commercial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Magazine Luiza SA since August 2010. He began his career in the Company’s commercial department in 1996. He served as Assistant Manager of Purchasing in 2003 and was later promoted to Assistant Officer of Purchasing and Officer of Purchasing from 2006 and 2009. He graduated in Business Administration from Uni-FACEF Centro Universitario de Franca and completed a post graduate degree in Business Administration from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Onofre de Paula Trajano Mr. Onofre de Paula Trajano serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza SA. He held the position of Executive Officer at MTG Administracao Assessoria e Participacoes SA – Holding Administrativa e Acionaria. He was Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Officer at LTD, and Financial Officer at Luiza Administradora. He was Executive Officer at Castelo Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda, Meta Veiculos Ltda, UBERVEL Uberaba Veiculos e Pecas Ltda, and Luiza Factoring and Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of Luizacred. He acted also Partner and Executive Officer at Luiza Participacoes. He obtained a Bachelor's in Social Sciences from Faculdade de Direito de Franca in 1967.

Carlos Renato Donzelli Mr. Carlos Renato Donzelli has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza SA since 2009. He joined Luiza Factoring in 1995 and became Manager of the financial department of the Group Holding – MTG Administracao e Assessoria SC Ltda in 1997. He held the position of Financial Manager at that company in 2000, and subsequently became Chief Financial Officer. He graduated in Technical Accounting in 1987. He also obtained a degree in Business Administration from Uni-FACEF Centro Universitario de Franca in 1991, a post graduate degree in Financial Administration, with emphasis on Audit and Marketing in 1993, and a Master's in Corporate Management from Uni-FACEF Centro Universitario de Franca in 2002.

Jose Antonio Palamoni Mr. Jose Antonio Palamoni serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza SA. He joined the Company in 1963, working as Accountant. Since 1991, he has been Executive Officer of Luiza Group. He graduated as Technical Accountant with a course in Financial Mathematics, Leadership and Strategic and Tax Management.