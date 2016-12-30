Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC.TO)

Name Description

Stuart Levings Mr. Stuart Levings serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Genworth MI Canada Inc. Prior to his current role, Mr. Levings held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada from October 2013 to December 31, 2014, responsible for underwriting, loss mitigation, information technology, product development, sales and marketing. He has also held the positions of Chief Operations Officer 2011-2013, Chief Risk Officer 2008-2011 and Chief Financial Officer 2002-2007 for Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada. Mr. Levings is a chartered accountant and joined Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada as the Controller in 2000 after a successful audit career with Deloitte and Touche in Toronto and in Cape Town, South Africa.

Philip Mayers Mr. Philip Mayers serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Genworth MI Canada Inc. He has over 25 years of finance and general management experience in financial services businesses. Since joining the Company in 1995, Mr. Mayers has held several senior positions, including Vice President, Finance, Vice President, Operations, and Senior Vice President, Business Development. Prior to joining the Company, he held finance positions with Mortgage Insurance Company of Canada (“MICC”), Esso Petroleum Canada and Deloitte & Touche. He holds CPA, CA and CMA professional designations and has a Master of Accounting degree from the University of Waterloo.

Craig Sweeney Mr. Craig Sweeney is a Senior Vice President, Chief Risk Officer of Genworth MI Canada Inc. Mr. Sweeney has more than 18 years of professional experience in the mortgage and banking industry. Since joining the Company in 1998, Mr. Sweeney has held senior positions in Operations and Business Development, including Director of Risk Operations and Director of Product Development. Mr. Sweeney received an honours Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Carleton University in 1994.

Winsor Macdonell Mr. Winsor J. Macdonell serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Genworth MI Canada Inc. Mr. Macdonell is responsible for all of the Company’s legal and compliance matters, as well as government relations. Mr. Macdonell joined the Company in 1999. He was called to the Bar in Ontario in 1994. Prior to joining the Company, he spent three years in the life and property and casualty industry, and prior to that was in private practice. Mr. Macdonell received an honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queens University in 1988 and his LL.B. from Dalhousie University in 1992 and his ICD.D in 2014.

Deborah McPherson Ms. Deborah McPherson serves as Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing of Genworth MI Canada Inc. Ms. McPherson has over 25 years of experience and success in sales and quality management with the Company. Prior to her current position, Ms. McPherson was the Company’s Ontario Regional Sales Director. Ms. McPherson plays an active role in many industry organizations, including Mortgage Professionals Canada and the Canadian Real Estate Association. She is a member of the Industry Council and is Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors for Home Suite Hope Share Living Corporations’ Homeward Bound Halton program, a program dedicated to helping lift single moms and their families out of poverty. Ms. McPherson graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Mary-Jo Hewat Ms. Mary-Jo Hewat is Senior Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Ms. Hewat brings over 20 years of human resources expertise spanning numerous industries and geographies. Ms. Hewat assumed her current role in May 2016. Prior to joining Genworth Canada, she was Senior Vice President, HR Business Partnerships at Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. Her career has also included senior human resource roles with Sherritt and Hudson’s Bay. Ms. Hewat has a Bachelor of Commerce from Ryerson University and a Masters in Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business, York University.

Sidney Horn Mr. Sidney M. Horn serves as Lead Independent Director of Genworth MI Canada Inc. Mr. Horn is the Lead Director of the Company and Chair of its Compensation and Nomination Committee. Mr. Horn also serves as a member of Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada’s Board of Directors. Mr. Horn is a partner at the law firm of Stikeman Elliott LLP and specializes in commercial, corporate and securities law. Mr. Horn received his LL.B., B.C.L. and B.A. degrees from McGill University in Montreal, Québec and his MBA from Columbia University, New York. Mr. Horn is a member of the Alberta and Québec Bar Associations.

Brian Hurley Mr. Brian L. Hurley serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Genworth MI Canada Inc. Prior to his current role, Mr. Hurley has served as Executive Chairman, and as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genworth Canada. Prior to that he served as President, Genworth International, with responsibility for Genworth Financial’s activities in key markets around the world. Before that, Mr. Hurley held several leadership positions at General Electric Company (“General Electric”) and several affiliated entities, including General Electric Capital. Mr. Hurley graduated from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

Rohit Gupta Mr. Rohit Gupta is Non-Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Gupta is a nominee of Genworth Financial, a Director of the Company. Mr. Gupta also serves as a member of Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada’s board of directors. He is also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Genworth Financial’s U.S. Mortgage Insurance business, a position he has held since May 2012. Prior to this role Mr. Gupta served as the Genworth Financial U.S. Mortgage Insurance business Chief Commercial Officer, 2009-2012, Senior Vice President of Products, Intelligence and Strategy, 2007-2009, and Vice President, Commercial Operations, 2006-2007. Mr. Gupta held several management positions with GE Capital and GE Mortgage Insurance since joining them in 2000 and began his career with FedEx in Strategic Marketing in 1998.

Leon Roday Mr. Leon E. Roday serves as Non-Independent Director of Genworth MI Canada Inc. Mr. Roday is a nominee of Genworth Financial and is a director of the Company and of Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, a public company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange since 2014. Mr. Roday was the Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Genworth Financial, a position which he held between 2004 and January 2015. He retired from Genworth Financial in February 2015. Mr. Roday was General Counsel for General Electric Financial Assurance from 1996. Before joining General Electric, he was a partner at LeBoeuf, Lamb, Greene, and McRae LLP for 6 years. He is a member of the New York State and Virginia Bar Associations.

Jerome Upton Mr. Jerome T. Upton, CPA, serves as Non-Independent Director of Genworth MI Canada Inc. Mr. Upton is a nominee of Genworth Financial, a director of the Company and of Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, a public company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange since 2014. Mr. Upton is also the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer of Genworth Financial, Global Mortgage Insurance, a position he has held since May 2012. Prior to his current role, Mr. Upton was the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Genworth Financial, International Mortgage Insurance, from October 2009 to April 2012. Mr. Upton served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Genworth Financial International, Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America from November 2007 to September 2009. Mr. Upton joined General Electric in July 1998.

Andrea Bolger Ms. Andrea Bolger is Independent Director of the Company. She is the Chair of its Audit Committee and its Special Committee. Ms. Bolger also serves as a member of Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada’s Board of Directors. She has held that role since October 2015. Ms. Bolger is also currently a member of the Board of Directors of Knowledge First Financial/Foundation where she chairs the Governance Committee and is also on the board of the Capital Markets Authority Implementation Organization which is charged with implementing the new Capital Markets Regulatory Authority. Ms. Bolger is a former senior executive at Royal Bank of Canada, serving in a variety of senior executive positions. She has also served as Chair of the Board and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of Moneris Solutions and was a long time board member of The Childrens’ Aid Foundation and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Heather Nicol Ms. Heather Nicol serves as Independent Director of Genworth MI Canada Inc. She is currently the CFO of the Reformulary Group Inc. She has also held several senior financial management positions, including CFO for the MaRS Discovery District and Chapters Online, as well as investment banking roles including Vice President for BMO Nesbitt Burns (previously Burns Fry Inc.). She was also a founding board member of Desjardins Credit Union in Ontario. She holds her CPA, CMA and ICD.D designations.