Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (MICP.PA)

Name Description

Michel Rollier Mr. Michel Rollier has been Non-Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. since 2015. He was Non-independent Member (non-executive) of the Company's Supervisory Board from May 17, 2013. He is also Member of Remunerations and Nominations Committee of the Company. From May 13, 2011 to May 11, 2012, he was Managing General Partner, Managing Chairman, Member of the Executive Council of the Company. He held the functions of Managing General Partner, Member of the Executive Council of the Company from May 27, 2006 to May 13, 2011. Prior to this, he was Co-Managing Partner, Member of the Executive Council from May 20, 2005. In 1999, he became Director of Finance and Legal Affairs, Member of the Executive Council of the Company, and, prior to this, he was Chief Legal Officer, Director for Financial Operations from September 1996. He additionally serves as Chairman of the Board of Siparex Associes and as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Somfy. He is Director of Lafarge and was Manager and Associate in Compagnie Financiere Michelin until June 2012. He began his career in 1971 with Aussedat-Rey (International Paper Group), where he spent 25 years. He held several positions, including Controller (1973-1982) and Unit Operational Manager (1982-1987). He was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 1987 and Deputy Managing Director in 1994. Mr. Rollier joined the Michelin group in September 1996 as Chief Legal Officer and Director for Financial Operations. He was appointed to the Executive Council and nominated as Director of Finance and Legal Affairs in 1999. Mr. Rollier became Co-Managing Partner of Michelin SCA in May 2005. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1967 and from Universite Pantheon-Assas (Paris II) in 1968.

Jean-Dominique Senard Mr. Jean-Dominique Senard has been Chief Executive Officer, General Managing Partner and Member of the Executive Committee of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. since May 11, 2012 and he previously held the functions of Managing General Partner, Member of the Executive Council of the Company from May 13, 2011. Prior to this, he was Non-General Managing Partner, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Council of the Company. He joined the Company as Member of the Executive Council, Chief Financial Officer in 2005. He also holds other mandates, including Managing Partner of Senard et Cie and Director of Saint-Gobain. Until May 2013, he was Director of SEB. From 1979 to 1996 he held various operational positions in Total and Saint Gobain. From September 1996 to March 2001, Mr. Senard served as Director of Finance and Member of the Pechiney Group Executive Council. He was also Head of Pechiney’s Primary Metal sector until the end of 2004. He was Member of Alcan’s Executive Committee and Pechiney’s President. Mr. Senard graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales and holds a Master of Arts Degree in Law.

Marc Henry Mr. Marc Henry serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Specialty Product Lines, Member of the Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN S.C.A. since December 1, 2014. He joined the Michelin Group in September 1983. From January 1984 to February 1988, he was Head of design studies for Earthmover Tires. From March 1988 to August 1990, he was Head of Truck Tire studies and development in the United States. In September 1990, Marc Henry took charge of the Truck Tire ranges in Clermont-Ferrand and became Head of Truck Tire development for Europe, Asia and South America. From June 1995 to October 1997, he served as Technical Director, Truck Tires for South America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. In November 1997, Marc Henry was appointed Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing for the Truck Tire Product Line. In May 2001, he became Vice President, Operations for the Truck Tire business in Asia. In September 2004, Marc Henry was appointed Group Controller. From June 2007 to June 2011, he served as Director of Financial Operations. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique.

Jean-Michel Guillon Mr. Jean-Michel Guillon serves as Senior Executive Vice President - Purchasing Department, Member of the Executive Committee of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. since April 1, 2017. He has been Senior Execurtive Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. since March 16, 2017. He was Executive Vice President - Personnel and Member of the Executive Committee of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. from 2015. Prior to that, he was Director of Personnel and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company.

Florent Menegaux Mr. Florent Menegaux serves as Senior Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. since March 16, 2017. He was Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. from 2015. Prior to that, he was Director of Passenger Car and Light Truck Product Line and Member of Executive Committee at the Company.

Florence Vincent Ms. Florence M. Vincent serves as Executive Vice President - Quality, Audit and Risk Management, Member of the Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN S.C.A. since December 1, 2014. Florence Vincent began her career with Société Générale as a research officer, before working for the Andersen Consulting Firm as a Banking, Stock Market and Insurance consultant. In 1992, she joined the Michelin Group as an internal auditor. In 1996, she became an integration manager in charge of onboarding new management hires and subsequently Head of Compensation & Benefits for employees in the Personnel Department. In 2004, she joined Michelin North America where she was tasked with defining its long-term manufacturing strategy. She became head of the Group’s Internal Audit Department in 2005 and also assumed responsibility for the Risk Management Department in 2008. She graduated from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales. She acquired further advanced training at several U.S. universities.

Sonia Artinian-Fredou Ms. Sonia Anouch Artinian-Fredou serves as Executive Vice President - Distribution, Member of the Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN S.C.A. since March 13, 2017. She began her career with Capgemini Consulting, where she led a number of different strategic consulting projects and developed expertise in a range of industries, including construction, engineering, electrical equipment and chemicals. Her focus was on growth and innovation issues. She was named an Associate Director in 2006 and appointed to head the Transformation University. She joined Lafarge in 2008 as Senior Vice President Organization Development and Director of the Corporate University. She was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Romania in 2011 and joined the Group Executive Committee in 2013, as Executive Vice President, Organization Performance and Human Resources. On May 1, 2016, she joined the Michelin Group, where she was head of Corporate Development and a member of the Group Executive Committee. She is a graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure de Lyon, where she earned a degree in Biology, and Ecole Nationale du Genie Rural, des Eaux et Forets. She also holds an MBA from College des Ingenieurs.

Yves Chapot Mr. Yves Chapot serves as Executive Vice President - Passenger Car and Light Truck Product Line, Member of the Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN S.C.A. since March 13, 2017. After an initial work experience at the Arthur Andersen consulting and audit firm, Yves Chapot joined the Michelin Group in 1992, assuming various management responsibilities within the internal audit team. In 1997, he was appointed General Manager for Taurus in Hungary. In 1999, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer for Europe. From 2005 to 2012, he was Director of Michelin China. From 2007 to 2009 he was also in charge of the Passenger Car and Light Truck Tire business for Asia. In 2012, he was named head of Euromaster. On December 1, 2014, he was appointed Executive Vice President Distribution. He is trained as a Certified Public Accountant.

Francois Corbin Mr. Francois Corbin serves as Executive Vice President - Progress and Geographic Zones and Corporate Development activities, Member of the Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN S.C.A. since March 13, 2017. He has been Executive Vice President - Progress and Geographic Zones and Member of the Executive Committee at COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN S.C.A. since 2015. Prior to that he served as Director of Geographic Zones and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He previously served as Director of Growth Zones, Member of the Executive Council of the Company and supervised the Purchasing Group Department.

Claire Dorland-Clauzel Ms. Claire Dorland-Clauzel serves as Executive Vice President- Sustainable Development, Communication, Brands and External Relations and Member of the Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN S.C.A. since March 13, 2017. She has been Executive Vice President - Communication, Brands and External Relations and Member of the Executive Committee at COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN S.C.A. since 2015. She was Director of Communications and Brands, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. She has supervised the Public Affairs Group Department, Michelin Travel Partner and Michelin Lifestyle Limited.

Jean-Christophe Guerin Mr. Jean-Christophe Guerin has been Executive Vice President - Materials Product Line and Member of the Executive Committee of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. since 2015. He supervises the Purchasing Group Department. He previously served as Director of Manufacturing Performance, Member of Executive Council of the Company.

Olivier Bazil Mr. Olivier Bazil has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. since May 17, 2013. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He has also been Director of Legrand and a Member of Legrand’s Strategy and Social Responsibility Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee. He is also a Director of Vallourec, Chairman of Vallourec’s Audit Committee and Member of its Strategy Committee. He has spent his entire career with Legrand, which he joined in 1973 as Deputy Company Secretary before going on to become Chief Financial Officer (1979), a Director (1989), Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Executive Committee (1994), and then Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Bazil is a graduate of Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Pat Cox Mr. Pat Cox has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. since May 20, 2005. He is also Member of Remunerations and Nominations Committee of the Company. He is a former Member of the Irish Parliament and of the European Parliament. He served as President of the European Parliament from January 2002 to June 2004. He is President of Fondation Jean Monnet pour l’Europe, European Coordinator for the Scandinavian-Mediterranean Corridor transportation infrastructure project, Chairman of the KPMG Ireland Public Interest Committee and Chairman of the Board of Alliance Francaise Dublin.

Barbara Dalibard Ms. Barbara Dalibard has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. since May 16, 2008. She is Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. She is Chief Executive Officer of the SNCF’s Voyageurs Division. Before joining SNCF, she was Member of the France Telecom group Management Committee, in charge of enterprise communication solutions and prior to that she held various management positions within France Telecom and Alcatel.

Anne-Sophie de La Bigne Ms. Anne-Sophie de la Bigne has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. since May 17, 2013. She is also Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Since 2008, she has been Vice President in charge of civil affairs in the Public Affairs Division, France, at EADS. After graduating from HEC business school (Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC)), Ms. de La Bigne began her career in 1983 as a financial controller with the Matra group before joining the Strategy & Business Development Department of the Lagardere group, where she worked from 1985 to 1999. She subsequently became Head of the Strategic Analysis Department at Aerospatiale Matra/EADS, a position she held until 2001. Between 2001 and 2006, she served as Vice-President, Strategy and European Affairs, at GIFAS (Groupement des Industries Francaises Aeronautiques et Spatiales) and from 2006 to 2007, she was Head of Export Support - Senior Manager in EADS' Public Affairs Division, where she was responsible for EADS' international corporate relations. Ms. de La Bigne is a Chevalier in the French National Order of Merit.

Jean-Pierre Duprieu Mr. Jean-Pierre Duprieu has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin S.C.A. since May 17, 2013. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Executive Vice-President of the Air Liquide group. He has served as Director of Air Liquide Welding since June 2013. He has been Member of Air Liquide's Executive Management team since 2010, in charge of supervising the group's European and Healthcare activities as well as corporate functions, including information systems and Efficiency/Purchasing programs. Mr. Duprieu has spent his entire career with the Air Liquide group, which he joined in 1976 as part of the International Marketing Department. He then successively served as Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer (1985), Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for French Operations (1988) and Chief Operating Officer for the Group’s Industrial Gases business in France (1991), before going on to head up several Group subsidiaries (notably in South America, Canada, Italy and France) as from 1995. In 2000, he became Senior Vice-President of Air Liquide SA and joined the group’s Executive Committee. In this role, he was in charge of the group’s operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and in 2005 took on responsibility for the Asia Pacific region and the Worldwide Electronics business line. He spent five years based in Tokyo, Japan. Mr. Duprieu is a Foreign Trade Advisor for the French government and has held a number of different posts in international trade associations in the industrial gases sector. Mr. Duprieu holds a Masters degree in Agricultural Sciences from Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon (Agro-Paris Tech), with a specialization in the food industry. He is also a graduate of Institut de Controle de Gestion and of the International Forum (an Advanced Management Program at Wharton University).

Aruna Jayanthi Ms. Aruna Jayanthi has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN S.C.A. since May 22, 2015. From 2011 until the end of 2015, Ms. Jayanthi was Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini India, responsible for overseeing all of the Capgemini group’s operations in India, covering Consulting, Technology and Outsourcing Services provided by some 50,000 employees. On January 1, 2016, she became head of a new global Business Services unit comprising ITOPS and BPO (Capgemini and IGATE). After obtaining a Master’s degree in finance management from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, Ms. Jayanthi held various IT services positions between 1984 and 2000 (including at clients’ offices in Europe and the United States), with Tata Consulting Services, Aptech and other companies. She joined the Capgemini group in 2000.

Monique Leroux Ms. Monique F. Leroux has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN S.C.A. since October 1, 2015. She has been Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mouvement des Caisses Desjardins since 2008. She is a graduate of Universite du Quebec a Chicoutimi and the University of Western Ontario, and is a Canadian certified public accountant. Prior to joining Mouvement des Caisses Desjardins in 2001, she was Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Quebecor, Inc., Senior Vice President, Finance at RBC Royal Bank, Senior Vice President, Quebec Division at RBC Royal Bank and Managing Partner for services to the financial industry at Ernst & Young. She has also served as President of the Ordre des Comptables Professionnels Agrees Quebec (CPA) and sat on the Boards of many Canadian companies. She is a director of global companies and organizations such as ACT, Inc. (a Canadian company), Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC), the European Association of Cooperative Banks (EACB), and the International Confederation of Popular Banks (CIBP). In November 2015, she was elected President of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA). She also chairs the International Accounting and Regulatory Affairs Committee of the ICA and the High Level Contact Group of the European Association of Cooperative Banks. In addition, she is a member of various advisory committees set up by Canadian government bodies. Ms. Leroux is a member of the Order of Canada, an Officer of the Ordre national du Quebec and a Chevalier de la Legion d’honneur (France) and has been awarded honorary doctorates by several Canadian universities.