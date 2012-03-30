Edition:
United States

Mirza International Ltd (MIRZ.NS)

MIRZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

160.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs160.90
Open
Rs161.00
Day's High
Rs162.00
Day's Low
Rs159.10
Volume
39,885
Avg. Vol
679,663
52-wk High
Rs183.65
52-wk Low
Rs68.10

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Irshad Mirza

2008 Executive Chairman of the Board

Ankit Misra

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rashid Mirza

56 Managing Director, Executive Director

Shahid Mirza

55 Whole-time Director

Tasneef Mirza

40 1997 Whole-time Director

Tauseef Mirza

43 Whole-time Director

Narendra Upadhyay

Whole-time Director

Sudhindra Jain

57 2008 Independent Non-Executive Director

Pashupati Kapoor

75 1994 Independent Non-Executive Director

Qazi Salam

66 1994 Independent Non-Executive Director

Subhash Sapra

69 2002 Independent Non-Executive Director

Yashveer Singh

65 1994 Independent Non-Executive Director

K. Sreedharmurthy

Manager
Biographies

Name Description

Irshad Mirza

Shri. Irshad Mirza serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Mirza International Ltd. His Qualification is BSc, Leather Technologist. He was appointed on 5th September, 1979. He is Industrialist & Leather Technocrat having experience of around 45 years in the field of Leather Technology & business management. He is Director of Industrial Infrastructure Services (India) Ltd., Achee Shoes Pvt. Ltd., Shoemax Engineering Ltd., Mirza (U.K.) Ltd. He is President of ASSOCHAM (U.P.), Member of Managing Committee of Federation of Indian Exports Organization; He is Member of Audit Committee of Mirza International Ltd. He is Awarded Millennium 2000 U.P. Ratna Award by All India Intellectuals Conference U.P. Chapter.

Ankit Misra

Mr. Ankit Misra has been appointed as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from March 15, 2016. He is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Rashid Mirza

Mr. Rashid Ahmed Mirza serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of Mirza International Ltd. He is Qualification is Diploma in Leather Technology, London. He was appointed on 5th September, 1979. He is Industrialist & Leather Technologist having hands — on experience of around 34 Years & knowledge in areas of Leather Technology & business management. He is a promoter of the company. He is Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., Emgee Projects Pvt. Ltd., Mirza Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Mirza Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., Achee Shoes Pvt. Ltd., Mirza Trading (Pty.) Ltd., Mirza (U.K.).

Shahid Mirza

Mr. Shahid Ahmad Mirza serves as Whole-time Director of Mirza International Ltd. His Qualification is Diploma in Leather Goods Technology, U.K. He was appointed on 6th September, 1979. He is a Leather Technologist having hands-on experience of three decades in the leather goods & overall charge of Shoe Division of the Company at Unit I at Magarwara, Unnao. He is Director of Emgee Projects Pvt. Ltd., Mirza Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Achee Shoes Pvt. Ltd.

Tasneef Mirza

Mr. Tasneef Ahmad Mirza serves Whole-time Director of Mirza International Ltd., since 1st January, 1997. His Qualification: Degree in Leather Technology, London; Date of appointment: 1st January, 1997; Industrialist & Leather Technologist having experience in his line of business. Looking after core operations of the company (manufacturing of high quality leather) & is overall incharge of Tannery Division of the Company at Magarwara, Unnao; Other Directorships: Neeraj Traders Pvt. Ltd., Emgee Projects Pvt. Ltd., Mirza Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Shoemax Engineering Ltd., Shoemac Leather Tech Engineers Ltd., Red Tape International Pvt. Ltd.

Tauseef Mirza

Mr. Tauseef Ahmad Mirza serves as Whole-time Director of Mirza International Ltd. His Qualification is Diploma in Shoe Technology, London. He is appointed on 6th September, 1989. He is Industrialist, having experience of nearly 21 Years in the field of Leather Industry looking after all manufacturing operations at Shoe Division of the Company at Unit III, Noida & monitoring overall marketing operations. He is Director of Neeraj Traders Pvt. Ltd., Emgee Projects Pvt. Ltd., Mirza Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Mirza Agrotech Pvt. Ltd.

Narendra Upadhyay

Mr. Narendra Prasad Upadhyay serves as Whole-time Director of Mirza International Ltd. His Qualification is B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. He was appointed on 1st April, 1997. He has experience of 37 Years in the field of Engineering, Cement & Chemicals.

Sudhindra Jain

Mr. Sudhindra Jain is appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Mirza International Ltd., on 30th July, 2008. His Qualification is M.Com, L.L.B., FCA. He is Practicing Chartered Accountant having varied experience of around 30 Years in the field of Finance, Taxation & Accounting. His other Directorships Rajdhani Leasing and Industries Limited. He is Chairman/Membership of Committees Mirza International Ltd. Audit Committee-Chairman, Share Transfer and Investors' Grievance Committee-Member

Pashupati Kapoor

Mr. Pashupati Nath Kapoor is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Mirza International Ltd. His Qualification: B.Tech (Mech), IIT & M.S. (Mech), Chicago; Date of appointment: 08th July, 1994; He is having varied experience of around 44 years in the engineering industry and business in India and abroad. his Chairman/Membership of Committees Mirza International Ltd. Audit Committee-Member, Share Transfer and Investors' Grievance Committee- Chairman, Remuneration Committee-Member.

Qazi Salam

Mr. Qazi Noorus Salam is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Mirza International Ltd. His Qualification: advocate at Kanpur; Date of appointment: 08th July, 1994; Having varied experience of around 40 Years in the Legal Profession; Other Directorships: None; Chairman/Membership of Committees: Share Transfer & Investor Grievance Committee- Member, Remuneration Committee.

Subhash Sapra

Mr. Subhash Sapra serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Mirza International Ltd. His Qualification is B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering. He was appointed on 8th March, 2002. He has experience in the field of WateriWaste Water Sewage Treatment Systems. He is Director of U.E.M. India Ltd. & S.S. Constructions & Engineers Ltd. He is Member of Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Yashveer Singh

Dr. Yashveer Singh serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mirza International Ltd., since 8th September 1994. He is a Scientist having experience of more than two decades in industry, Government Bodies and Institutions.

K. Sreedharmurthy

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Irshad Mirza

868,943

Ankit Misra

--

Rashid Mirza

12,524,100

Shahid Mirza

9,852,860

Tasneef Mirza

9,088,580

Tauseef Mirza

11,534,500

Narendra Upadhyay

2,612,100

Sudhindra Jain

--

Pashupati Kapoor

--

Qazi Salam

--

Subhash Sapra

--

Yashveer Singh

--

K. Sreedharmurthy

--
As Of  30 Mar 2012

Insider Trading

