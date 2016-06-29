MMI Holdings Ltd (MMIJ.J)

Name Description

Mfundiso Njeke Mr. Mfundiso Johnson Ntabankulu Njeke is an Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He resigned as Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company effective 22 November 2011. A chartered accountant, spent six years as audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers prior to his appointment as managing director of Kagiso Trust Investments on 1 June 1994. He remained in this position, serving on various boards in the Kagiso group, until his resignation on 30 June 2010. He is presently the chairman of Silver Unicorn Trading 33 (Pty) Ltd. He serves on the boards of Adcorp Holdings Ltd, ArcelorMittal (SA), Barloworld Ltd, Resilient Property Income Fund, MTN Group Ltd, Sasol Ltd and the Council of the University of Johannesburg.

Nicolaas Kruger Mr. Nicolaas A. S. Kruger is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He started his career at Momentum as an actuarial assistant in July 1991. He was appointed as chief actuary of Momentum in 1997 and held this statutory role for 10 years up to the beginning of 2007. He was divisional chief executive officer of the employee benefits and health business in 2005 and 2006. He became chief financial officer of Momentum Group in 2007 and was appointed chief executive officer of Momentum Group in January 2009. In December 2010, he was appointed group chief executive officer of MMI Holdings following the merger between Metropolitan and Momentum. His other directorships include Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA), MMI Group Ltd and various other subsidiary companies within the MMI Holdings group.

Mary Vilakazi Ms. Mary Vilakazi has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of MMI Holdings Limited since June 22, 2017. She was Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company between July 1, 2015 and June 22, 2017. She served as Chief executive - Balance sheet management within the Company between May 1, 2014 and July 1, 2015. She was Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company between November 2, 2009 and November 27, 2013. She is the chief financial officer of the Mineral Services (MS) Group, where she is also a director of some of the group subsidiaries. She serves as the CEO of the Zenzele Development Trust, a trust founded by the group. Mary was previously an audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is a member of the Council of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Southern Region). At present she serves on the minister of finance’s long-term insurance advisory committee as well as on the audit committee of the Council of Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). Mary's association with MMI started when she was a partner at PwC responsible for the Metropolitan audit. She then served as a non-executive director of Metropolitan and subsequently non-executive director of MMI where she was a member of the Audit and Actuarial Committees. In May 2014 Mary became a MMI executive by virtue of her appointment as the CEO of Balance Sheet Management. In September 2014 she was appointed MMI´s Chief Financial Officer.

Louis von Zeuner Mr. Louis Leon von Zeuner is Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of MMI Holdings Limited since December 1, 2016. He served as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company between January 1, 2014 and December 1, 2016. He completed 32 years service at ABSA and served as Deputy Group Chief Executive from 2009 until December 31, 2012. He has extensive business experience, including experience in audit, risk and capital matters, particularly in the financial sector. He currently serves on the Boards of Telkom, Edcon, Eqstra, Afgri, Cricket South Africa and Afrikaanse Handelsinstituut. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Stellenbosch University.

Risto Ketola Mr. Risto Ketola has served as Group Chief Financial Officer of MMI Holdings Limited since June 22, 2017. He was Investor Relations and Business Performance Executive, IR Contact Officer of the Company between 2017 and June 22, 2017. Risto takes executive accountability for investor relations, performance management, group reporting, certain group-wide services, merger & acquisitions, and balance sheet management.

Thinus Alsworth-Elvey Mr. Thinus Alsworth-Elvey is Chief Executive - Investments and Savings. Segment Head - UK Market of the company. He has 20 years financial services experience and was the Acting Chief Executive of Metropolitan Employee Benefits at the time of the merger with Momentum in 2010. After the merger, he served as Head of Large Corporate Business in Momentum Employee Benefits with responsibility for all product functions and sales in the Large Corporate Market. In 2014, he took up the position of Chief Executive of Life Insurance for MMI, focusing on the two Retail, Corporate and International market segments. In 2016 he was appointed as Chief Executive of the Investments and Savings business, and he has overall responsibility for the UK Market Segment.

Innocent Dutiro Mr. Innocent Dutiro is Chief Executive - Africa and India of the company. He joined MMI with over twenty years of relevant experience. He was a Partner in the Johannesburg office of Bain & Company since 2012, forming part of their Global Financial Services team and heading up their Johannesburg and Africa practice. Prior to that, Innocent led the Financial Services Consulting business of Deloitte Consulting in South Africa. The appointment of Innocent contributes to MMI achieving its strategic goals in a tough and fast-changing environment and strengthens MMI’s leadership capacity.

Zureida Ebrahim Ms. Zureida Ebrahim is Chief Executive - Client Engagement Solutions of the company. She started her career at Momentum in 2004 as the Head of Employer Services. Later, she headed up operations for the joint venture between Momentum and FNB, before taking up the role of Head: Momentum Client, where she was accountable for customer service and customer management. Her next challenge involved integrating Multiply into the Momentum client value proposition; this led to her becoming CEO of Client Engagement Solutions, which is her current role. Zureida also chaired Momentum’s Junior Board and Momentum’s first-ever innovation programme.

Khanyi Nzukuma Mr. Khanyi Nzukuma has served as Chief Executive Officer - Momentum Retail of MMI Holdings Limited since June 22, 2017. He served as Chief Executive Officer - Metropolitan Retail of the Company between January 2014 and June 22, 2017. Prior to his appointment as CEO of Metropolitan Retail, was CEO of Momentum Consult an MMI subsidiary and a brokerage that focused on end-to-end solutions for corporates and individuals. His previous role at Momentum was Managing Director for AdviceAtWork, a brokerage that specialized in Employee Benefits consulting.

Herman Schoeman Mr. Herman Schoeman is Chief executive - Corporate and Public Sector and Guardrisk of the company. He joined Guardrisk in June 1999 as General Manager and was appointed Managing Director in August 2002. Prior to joining Guardrisk, Schoeman spent ten years at the Financial Services Board as a financial analyst for the insurance department. He has a BCom degree and an MBA from the University of Pretoria.

Ashlene Van der Colff Ms. Ashlene van der Colff has served as Group Head of Operations of MMI Holdings Limited since June 22, 2017. She was Group Chief Internal Audit Executive of the Company until June 22, 2017. Ashlene has a proven track record in implementing business processes and takes responsibility to ensure that MMI operations and work practices are robust, effective, and efficient.

Jan Lubbe Mr. Jan Lubbe is Chief Risk Officer of the company. He was previously Chief Risk Officer at Barclays Africa Group. He worked at KPMG in South Africa and England, at Goldman Sachs as an Executive Director and at FirstRand as Chief Risk Officer.

Maliga Chetty Ms. Maliga Chetty is Group Company Secretary of the company. She is the MMI group company secretary. She has been an admitted attorney and conveyancer for over 12 years. She has extensive legal and company secretarial experience in the health and financial services sectors. Prior to joining Momentum she was employed by the South African Medical Association and Ernst & Young. She has been an employee of the MMI Group as a company secretary since 2010, and filled the role of group company secretary from September 2013.

Peter Cooper Mr. Peter Cooper is Non-Executive Non-independent Director of the Company since November 20, 2015. He has qualified Chartered Accountant, previously served as the Chief Executive Officer and Financial Director of RMB Holdings Limited RMH) and, subsequently, Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Ltd (RMI), until 2014. He is currently a non-executive director of RMH, RMI, RMB Structured Insurance, OUTsurance and Imperial Holdings, and an alternate director of Firstrand.

Vuyisa Nkonyeni Mr. Vuyisa Nkonyeni is an Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 15 years’ experience in investment banking and private equity. He is a chartered accountant, having served his training contract with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Subsequent to his training, which he completed in 1996, he joined Deutsche Bank in 1997 where he gained investment banking experience over a four year period, primarily in corporate and project finance advisory work. He also served as the financial director of Worldwide African Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited and director at Actis LLP, where he was part of a team of three investment professionals responsible for the black economic empowerment funding unit, known as the Actis Africa Indigenous Fund. Vuyisa was appointed chief executive officer of Kagiso Tiso Holdings in January 2012.

Fatima Jakoet Ms. Fatima Jakoet, BSc, CA(SA) is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She is currently conducts her own business consulting practice. She was formerly general manager at both Denel and Eskom. Fatima has previously served on the Metropolitan board (May 1996 to November 2001). She currently serves as director of the SA Reserve Bank Group, MTN Group (West Africa Region), Impala Platinum, NewClicks Holdings, Tongaat Hulett, Metropolitan Health, Qualsa Healthcare, Metropolitan International and Metropolitan Life.

S. Jurisich Prof. S. Jurisich is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Professor and Director of Actuarial Studies at the University of Witwatersrand. He is currently serving as a non-executive director on the Board of MMI Group Limited and is the Chairman of the MMI Actuarial Committee. He is a Fellow of the Faculty of Actuaries in Edinburgh and Fellow of the Actuarial Society of SA. He has a wealth of actuarial experience, including previously being a director and consulting actuary at Quindiem Consulting, an executive committee member at Swiss Re Life Health as well as being a member of various industry and actuarial professional bodies.

J. Krige Mr. J. D. Krige is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has 30 years’ experience in the life insurance and asset management industries. He was managing director of Momentum Life between 1988 and 1994, deputy chairman of the Momentum Group between 1995 and 2003 and chairman of the Life Offices’ Association of South Africa in 2001 and 2002. His current positions include: associate professor, University of Stellenbosch; programme director, post-graduate diploma in financial planning, University of Stellenbosch; director, Momentum Investments; director, Metropolitan Retail; chairman, Board of Trustees and Denel Retirement Fund; member of international advisory board of Brandes Institute, San Diego, USA.

P. Jabu Moleketi Mr. P. Jabu Moleketi is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was the deputy minister of finance (2004 - 2008) and a founding member of BlueIQ, which included the Gautrain project. In 2004 he was appointed chairman of the Public Investment Corporation and served for four years. He was the alternate governor of the IMF representing RSA from 2004 to 2008 and also the former chairman of the finance and procurement committee of the board of directors of the 2010 FIFA World Cup local organising committee. Jabu is currently a non-executive chairman of Harith Fund Managers, Brait and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). He is also a director of several JSE-listed companies.

Syd Muller Mr. Syd A. Muller is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was formerly the Chairman of Woolworths Holdings and a director of other companies in the Wooltru group. He is chairman of Metropolitan Card Operations, serves on the board of Metropolitan International and on the audit and investment subcommittees of Metropolitan Holdings. He is also active on the boards of a number of private companies.

Khehla Shubane Mr. Khehla Cleopas Shubane is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently an independent policy analyst and consultant. He was employed at the BusinessMap Foundation, a monitoring and research organisation focusing on black economic empowerment. He has also worked for the Nelson Mandela Foundation as chief executive officer. He was a member of the Soweto Civic Association, a body that represented the local community in opposition to the then official local government institutions. He is currently a director of RMB Holdings Ltd, RMI Holdings Ltd, The Johannesburg Roads Agency (Pty) Ltd and Nurcha (NPC).

Frans Truter Mr. Frans J. C. Truter is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was an associate director at Deloitte and also worked at the SA Reserve Bank. He joined Momentum in 1988 as chief financial officer and was involved with the transactions to acquire Lifegro (1988), Southern Life (1998), Sage (2004) and Sovereign Health (2005). He has also served as executive director of strategic investments at Momentum. Frans resigned as a Momentum Group executive in 2007. He is currently involved in certain private equity investments and serves as a nonexecutive director on the boards of a number of companies.

Benedict van der Ross Mr. Benedict James van der Ross is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was admitted to the Cape Side Bar as an attorney and conveyancer and practised for his own account for 16 years. He became an executive director with the Urban Foundation for five years up to 1990 and thereafter of the Independent Development Trust, where he was deputy chief executive officer from 1995 to 1998. He acted as chief executive officer of the South African Rail Commuter Corporation from 2001 to 2003 and as chief executive officer of Business South Africa from 2003 to 2004. He served on the board of The Southern Life Association from 1986 until the formation of the FirstRand Group in 1998. He is currently a director of FirstRand Group, Strategic Real Estate Management (Proprietary) Ltd, Distell Group Ltd, Lewis Group Ltd, Naspers Ltd and Pick n Pay Stores Ltd.