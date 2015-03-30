Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS.NS)

Name Description

Motilal Oswal Mr. Motilal Oswal is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. He served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company till April 30, 2011. He is an Indian national and has been a director since the incorporation of the Issuer. He is an Associate of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Motilal Oswal had been elected the director of BSE and joined the governing board in 1998. He has served on various committees of BSE, NSE, CDSL and SEBI. He was awarded the “Rashtriya Samman Patra” by Central Board of Direct Taxes for a period of 5 years from 1995 to 1999.

Raamdeo Agrawal Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. He has been appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company with effect from October 14, 2009. He was appointed to the Board as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Agarwal is the first Director named in the Articles of Association of the Company. He is an Associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is the member of the National Committee on Capital Markets of the Confederation of Indian Industry 10111. Mr. Agarwal specialises in equity research and has been writing the annual ‘Motilal Oswal Wealth Creation Study’ since its inception in 1996. He has also featured on wizards of Dalal Street on CNBC TV 18. In 1986, he wrote the book ‘Corporate Numbers Game’ along with co-author Mr. Ram K Piparia. Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal is the man behind the research capability at Motilal Oswal Securities Limited. Mr. Agrawal was awarded the ‘Rashtriya Samman Patra” by Central Board of Direct Taxes for a period of 5 years from 1995 to 1999. Mr. Agarwal is on the Board of various Companies, he is Joint Managing Director of Motilal OswaL Securities Limited and Chairman of Motilat Oswal Venture Capital Advisors Private Limited. Mr. Agarwal is Director of Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Private Limited, Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker Private Limited, MotilaL Oswat Capital Markets Private Limited, Motilal Oswal Insurance Broker Private Limited and Passionate Investment Management Private Limited.

Navin Agarwal Mr. Navin Agarwal is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. Mr. Navin Agarwal is responsible for business development of the Institutional Business of Motilal Oswal Securities Limited. He also holds Directorships in Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Private Limited and Motilal Oswal Capital Markets Private Limited. He started his career as senior analyst with Insight Asset Management in 1994. In 1996 he was appointed as the Head of Research at Insight Asset Management and subsequently took up the additional responsibility of portfolio management services in 1998 in the same company. Mr Navin Agarwal joined the company organization in June 2000. He has made contribution to the development of Institutional Business of the company over his tenure during the last decade. He is Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountant and Works Accountant of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and The Institute of Chartered Financial Analyst.

Vivek Paranjpe Mr. Vivek Paranjpe is Non-Executive Independent Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. He has done B.Sc. (Hons.) from Ferguson College, Pune with distinction in Botany and Postgraduate Honors Diploma in Industrial relations and welfare from XLRI, Jamshedpur, India. He has held a post of honorary CEO, National HRD Network of India from 2004 to 2005. Mr. Vivek Paranjpe was a member of National Wages Council from 2000 to 2001, Tripartite Committee on Executive Unions and Domestic services study group. He has held the position of Vice President in Delhi Management Association and Vice Chairman in ISTD, New Delhi. He is an author of two books viz. HR Management in India - A Legal Perspective and Strategic HR Planning. Currently, he is a HR Head in Reliance Group.