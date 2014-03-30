Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)
MOIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
246.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs15.80 (+6.84%)
Prev Close
Rs231.15
Open
Rs233.50
Day's High
Rs250.75
Day's Low
Rs233.50
Volume
2,573,015
Avg. Vol
605,908
52-wk High
Rs250.75
52-wk Low
Rs131.30
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mukund Chaudhari
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Nitin Kajarekar
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rakesh Tumane
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Neeraj Pandey
|35
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Tanmaya Pattnaik
|2015
|Director - Commercial, Director
|
Dipankar Shome
|2017
|Director - Production and Planning, Director
|
Apurva Chandra
|49
|2013
|Government Nominee Director
|
Manohar Lai Dubey
|2017
|Government Nominee Director
|
T. Srinivas
|55
|2017
|Government Nominee Director
|
Sunanda Prasad
|65
|2017
|Non-Official Independent Director
|
Sangita Gairola
|2015
|Non-Official Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mukund Chaudhari
|Shri. Mukund P. Chaudhari is the Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the company.
|
Nitin Kajarekar
|
Rakesh Tumane
|Shri. Rakesh Tumane serves as Director - Finance, Director of the Company. He belongs to 1994 batch of India P&T Account & Finance Services.
|
Neeraj Pandey
|Mr. Neeraj Dutt Pandey is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Moil Ltd. He holds a masters’ degree in Commerce and is law graduate from Indore University. He completed his Company Secretarial Course in 2002 from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, New Delhi. He started his career in 2002 as a Company Secretary with Indo Thai Securities Limited. He has worked with companies such as D&H Secheron Electrodes Limited and Arihant Capital Market Limited. He joined the Company as Company Secretary on September 1, 2008 and his current role holding the charge of Company Secretary to the Company.
|
Tanmaya Pattnaik
|
Dipankar Shome
|Shri. Dipankar Shome serves as Director - Production and Planning, Director of the Company. He has 30 years of working experience in the sphere of production, mine planning, HR.
|
Apurva Chandra
|Shri. Apurva Chandra has been appointed as Government Nominee Director of Moil Ltd., effective March 19, 2013. He is a Principal Secretary (Industries), Industries, Energy & Labour Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, Mumbai.
|
Manohar Lai Dubey
|
T. Srinivas
|Shri. T. Srinivas serves as Government Nominee Director of MOIL Limited. He is holding the post of Joint Secretary in Ministry of Steel.
|
Sunanda Prasad
|Ms. Sunanda Prasad serves as Non-Official Independent Director of the Company. She was the Non-Official Part Time Independent Director of the company. Ms. Sunanda Prasad is a retired IAS Officer of 1974 Batch of Uttar Pradesh Cadre. She holds various positions such as Chairperson of Board of Revenue, Laucknow, Principal Secretary of various departments of Government of Uttar Pradesh, Managing Director, Financial Corporation, Kanpur, Commissioner and Administrator Ramganga Area Development Project, Kanpur, Chairperson U.P. Small Industries Corporation, Kanpur and various other positions. she has hold B.A. ( Honours), M.A. (Human Geography).
|
Sangita Gairola
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Mukund Chaudhari
|3,156,710
|
Nitin Kajarekar
|--
|
Rakesh Tumane
|--
|
Neeraj Pandey
|--
|
Tanmaya Pattnaik
|--
|
Dipankar Shome
|--
|
Apurva Chandra
|--
|
Manohar Lai Dubey
|--
|
T. Srinivas
|--
|
Sunanda Prasad
|--
|
Sangita Gairola
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Mukund Chaudhari
|0
|0
|
Nitin Kajarekar
|0
|0
|
Rakesh Tumane
|0
|0
|
Neeraj Pandey
|0
|0
|
Tanmaya Pattnaik
|0
|0
|
Dipankar Shome
|0
|0
|
Apurva Chandra
|0
|0
|
Manohar Lai Dubey
|0
|0
|
T. Srinivas
|0
|0
|
Sunanda Prasad
|0
|0
|
Sangita Gairola
|0
|0