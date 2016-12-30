Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)

Name Description

Bruce Carnegie-Brown Mr. Bruce Neil Carnegie-Brown is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc., effective April 23, 2014. He has over 30 years of experience of the financial services sector in both executive and non-executive roles. He has previously held senior executive positions in private equity as managing partner of 3i Group, in insurance as chief executive officer of Marsh Ltd and in banking as a managing director of JP Morgan, and non-executive roles as chairman of Aon UK Ltd (2012 to 2015), director of Close Brothers Group plc (2006 to 2014) and director of Catlin Group Ltd (2010 to 2014). External Appointments: Bruce is vice chairman and lead independent director of Banco Santander SA and a non-executive director of Santander UK plc and of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc.

Mark Lewis Mr. Mark Lewisi is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective April 4, 2017. He is currently Retail Director of John Lewis. He joined John Lewis in early 2013 as online director, and in 2015 was made responsible for running both shop and online operations at the retailer. Prior to that he was CEO of Collect+, and before that he was UK Managing Director and European Director of Marketplaces of eBay. Mark has an MA in Mathematics from Cambridge University and an MBA from INSEAD. He has a track record of successfully leading businesses in the consumer and online industries.

Matthew Price Mr. Matthew Price is chief financial officer and Executive Director of Moneysupermarket.com group PLC. He has experience in finance and in consumer facing businesses. He was formerly finance director at Costa Coffee (2009 to 2014) and managing director of its business in China. Matthew previously held senior finance and commercial roles at Sodexo and J Sainsbury including retail finance director and property director. Matthew is a qualified chartered accountant, having trained and qualified with Deloitte in its corporate finance practice.

Darren Drabble Mr. Darren Drabble is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc. He has a corporate and commercial law background originally qualifying as a solicitor with Addleshaw Goddard LLP before working as a senior legal counsel at United Utilities Group PLC. Darren joined the Group as Company Secretary and Group General Counsel in May 2007.

Andrew Fisher Mr. Andrew Fisher is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has experience of building digital, media and entrepreneurial businesses. He is currently executive chairman and was previously chief executive officer of Shazam Entertainment Limited. Prior to that, Andrew was European managing director of Infospace Inc and founder and managing director of TDLI.com. Andrew has been a non-executive director of Marks and Spencer Group plc since December 2015. External Appointments: Andrew is executive chairman of Shazam Entertainment Limited and a non-executive director of Marks and Spencer Group plc.

Robin Freestone Mr. Robin Anthony David Freestone is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 01, August 2015. He has experience of leading global and digital businesses, having been chief financial officer of Pearson PLC from 2006 to 2015. Previously he was deputy chief financial officer at Pearson and prior to that, he held a number of senior financial positions at Amersham plc (2000 to 2004), Henkel Ltd (1995 to 2000) and ICI plc (1984 to 1995). Robin has been a non-executive director of Smith & Nephew plc since September 2015 and will become chair of their audit committee on 1 March 2017. He is also a non-executive director of Michael Kors Holdings Limited. External Appointments: Robin is a nonexecutive director of Smith & Nephew plc and Michael Kors Holdings Limited. He sits on the advisory board to the ICAEW’s Financial Reporting Committee.

Sally James Ms. Sally James has been appointed as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC., with effect from April 11, 2013. She has experience of the financial services sector having been a nonexecutive director of UBS Limited (2009 to 2015) and before that held a number of senior legal roles in investment banks in London and Chicago including Managing Director and EMEA General Counsel at UBS Investment Bank from 2001 to 2008. She has also been a non-executive director of Rotork plc since 2012 where she chairs the Audit Committee and a non-executive director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch International since 2016.