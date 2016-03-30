Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)
MOSS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
354.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vivek Sehgal
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gaya Gauba
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pankaj Mital
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer, Whole-time Director - Nominee of Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd. (SMFL)
|
Sanjay Mehta
|Key Management Personnel
|
Noriyo Nakamura
|2014
|Director - Nominee of Sumitomo Wiring Systems Ltd., Japan
|
Laksh Sehgal
|34
|2009
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd. (SMFL)
|
Toshimi Shirakawa
|2003
|Non-Executive Director
|
Naveen Ganzu
|52
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Geeta Mathur
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Gautam Mukherjee
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Arjun Puri
|60
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sushil Tripathi
|71
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Vivek Sehgal
|
Gaya Gauba
|
Pankaj Mital
|
Sanjay Mehta
|
Noriyo Nakamura
|
Laksh Sehgal
|Mr. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal is Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd. (SMFL)Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., since April 30, 2009. He has done MBA degree from Columbia Business School (USA). He has also spent 3 years working with the group's collaborators in Germany and Japan. Presently he is CEO of Samvardhana Motherson Visiocorp Solution Limited, Jersey. He has undergone intensive training in all the main business of Samvardhana Motherson Group. His Directorship in other public ltd. companies are : Motherson Auto Limited, Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd., Motoman Motherson Robotics Ltd., Motherson Air Travel Agencies Ltd., Motherson Techno Tools Ltd., Tigers Connect Travel Systems and Solutions Ltd., Motherson Advance Tooling Solutions Ltd., Visiocorp Motherson Ltd.
|
Toshimi Shirakawa
|
Naveen Ganzu
|Mr. Naveen Ganzu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was also associated with Weir Group PLC., a global engineering company, headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland.
|
Geeta Mathur
|
Gautam Mukherjee
|
Arjun Puri
|
Sushil Tripathi
|Mr. Sushil Chandra Tripathi, lAS (Retd.), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., effective September 10, 2012. He is a law Graduate, Master in Science and former Secretary to Govt. of India.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Vivek Sehgal
|--
|
Gaya Gauba
|--
|
Pankaj Mital
|15,338,500
|
Sanjay Mehta
|--
|
Noriyo Nakamura
|--
|
Laksh Sehgal
|--
|
Toshimi Shirakawa
|--
|
Naveen Ganzu
|1,250,000
|
Geeta Mathur
|2,500,000
|
Gautam Mukherjee
|2,500,000
|
Arjun Puri
|3,150,000
|
Sushil Tripathi
|3,100,000
As Of 30 Mar 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Vivek Sehgal
|0
|0
|
Gaya Gauba
|0
|0
|
Pankaj Mital
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Mehta
|0
|0
|
Noriyo Nakamura
|0
|0
|
Laksh Sehgal
|0
|0
|
Toshimi Shirakawa
|0
|0
|
Naveen Ganzu
|0
|0
|
Geeta Mathur
|0
|0
|
Gautam Mukherjee
|0
|0
|
Arjun Puri
|0
|0
|
Sushil Tripathi
|0
|0