Multiplus SA (MPLU3.SA)

Name Description

Antonio Luiz Rios da Silva Mr. Antonio Luiz Rios da Silva is the Independent Chairman of the Board of Multiplus SA since 2013 and serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since February 7, 2012. He served as Executive Vice President of the NotreDame Intermédica Group, as CEO of Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento (VisaNet and Brasilveículos Companhia de Seguros) and as Vice President of Retail/Distribution and Control/Investor Relations at Banco do Brasil. He is currently president of Editora FTD, one of the leaders in the Brazilian publisher market. He served as a member of the Boards of Directors for the Banco do Brasil Employee Retirement Fund (PREVI), the La Fonte Participacoes Group, Brasilveiculos Companhia de Seguros, Alianca do Brasil Companhia de Seguros, Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento (VisaNet), Telemar Ceara, Paranapanema Group and Companhia Brasileira de Gestao em Servicos - Orizon. He earned a degree in Economic Sciences from the Universidade Catolica de Brasilia - UCB, an MBA in Finances from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) and completed a specialization in International Finance from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and University of Texas. He also earned an MBA in Controllership from the University of São Paulo (FIPECAFI), an MBA in Accounting Sciences from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and Breakthrough for Senior Executives from the IMD Business School, Lausanne, Switzerland.

Roberto Jose Maris de Medeiros Mr. Roberto Jose Maris de Medeiros serves as Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Director, Member of the Executive Board of Multiplus SA since November 25, 2013. He held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Redecard S/A from February 2008 to April 2011 and Chief Executive Officer of Telefonica Empresas S.A. from January 2002 to January 2008. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of Brasil Telecom S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electronic Engineering.

Claudia Sender Ramirez Ms. Claudia Sender Ramirez serves as Vice Chairman of the Board at MULTIPLUS S.A. She began her work at the company in December 2011 as Vice President, Commercial and Marketing. After June 2012, when the association between TAM and LAN for the creation of the LATAM Airlines Group was completed, she took over the Brazilian Domestic Business Unit, with expansion of functions, adding all customer service. She assumed the presidency of TAM Linhas Aéreas in May 2013 and, in April 2015, also assumed the Executive Presidency of TAM S.A. She dedicated most of her career to the consumer goods sector, focusing on Marketing and Strategic Planning. Prior to joining TAM, she had been Vice President of Marketing at Whirlpool Latin America, where she served for seven years. She was also a consultant to Bain & Company, where she developed projects for large companies in various industries, including TAM and other global aviation companies. She graduated in Chemical Engineering from the Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School in the United States.

Ronald Domingues Mr. Ronald Domingues serves as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Strategy and Business Development Director of Multiplus S.A since June 1, 2015.

Ricardo Birtel Mr. Ricardo Birtel is the Operations and IT Director of Multiplus SA. He has 20 years of experience in the Information Technology and Operations Management areas. He served as CIO at Claro and worked in positions of responsibility at Claro itself and IBM Brazil. With a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Masters degree in Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio). He was a Member of the teaching staff in different universities in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. Related to this last city, he taught in graduation and post-graduation (epistemology area - Operations Management).

Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch Mr. Roberto Alvo Milosawlewitsch serves as a Director of Multiplus SA since July 23, 2012. He has been Strategic Planning and Corporate Development Officer at LATAM since 2008. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer of LAN Argentina between 2005 and 2008 and Vice President of Development at LATAM from 2003 to 2005. Moreover, he held the post of Treasury Director at LATAM from 2001 to 2003. Till 2001, he held a number of positions at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Clhie SA. He earned an MBA from IMD Business School, Lausanne, Switzerland.

Ricardo Camargo Veirano Mr. Ricardo Camargo Veirano serves as Director at MULTIPLUS S.A. He is a partner of Veirano Advogados and a member of its Management Committee, acting as CEO. His professional activity includes the areas of mergers and acquisitions, private equity, formation of joint ventures, corporate governance, capital markets and corporate finance. He is a graduate of Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) and holds an LL.M. from the Faculty of Law of the University of Chicago, a course for which he was selected as a scholar by Estudar Foundation. From 1995 to 1997 he was a foreign associate at Cravath Swaine & Moore in New York. Ricardo was Director of CESA - Center for Studies of Law Firms, member of the Executive Committee of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance - IBGC and Director of Estudar Foundation. He is currently Co-chair of the Latin American Regional Forum of the International Bar Association - IBA.

Armando Federico Valdivieso Montes Mr. Armando Federico Valdivieso Montes serves as Director at MULTIPLUS S.A. Currently, he holds the Senior Commercial Vice-Chairman of the LATAM Group, a position he assumed in 2015, previously held the position of General Executive LAN in the period between 2012 and 2015, due to the LAN and TAM association process. He was LAN Passenger General Manager since 2006. Between 1997 and 2005 played the activities of Cargo General Manager of Lan Airlines. From 1995 to 1997 he was General Manager of Fast Air, and from 1991 to 1994, he was Vice President in Fast Air of the United States residing in Miami. He is a civil engineer, an Executive M.B.A. at Harvard University.

Mauricio Rolim Amaro Mr. Mauricio Rolim Amaro serves as a Director of Multiplus SA since December 19, 2012. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Multiplus Controlling Shareholder Board of Directors, executive director at TAM Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. (Multiplus Controlling Shareholder controlling company) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAM Aviação Executiva e Táxi Aéreo S.A.(subsidiary of the Controlling Shareholder). He holds a degree in Business Administration and Aviation Administration from Broward Community College in Florida.