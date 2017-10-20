Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (MPVD.TO)

Name Description

Jonathan Comerford Mr. Jonathan Christopher James Comerford is Independent Chairman of the Board of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. He has been a director of MPD since September 2001 and the Company’s Chairman since April 2006. Mr. Comerford is resident in Dublin, Ireland. He obtained his Masters in Business from the Michael Smurfit Business School in 1993 and his Bachelor of Economics from University College, Dublin in 1992. Mr. Comerford has been Investment Manager at IIU Limited since August 1995. He serves as a director of Optional Payment Plc.

David Whittle Mr. David E. Whittle serves as Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He was Independent Director of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. Mr. Whittle is currently the Lead Outside Director of the Company, and has 25 years of senior executive experience in the mining industry. He has been a director of the Company since 1997, and was President ofMountain Province'sjoint venture partner, Glenmore Highlands Inc., at the time of the original discovery of Gahcho Kué's 5034 kimberlite pipe in 1995. A Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA,CA), Mr. Whittle has extensive experience in corporate finance, transactional negotiation and structuring, and operational management, with a strong background in corporate governance.

Perry Ing Mr. Perry Ing, CPA., serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Ing's previous positions include Chief Financial Officer ofKirkland Lake Gold(2015 - 2016), Chief Financial Officer of McEwen Mining (2008 - 2015), Consultant toBarrick Gold(2005 - 2008) and Corporate Controller of Goldcorp (2003 - 2005). Mr. Ing is a graduate of theUniversity of Toronto(B. Comm.), a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), a Certified Public Accountant (Illinois) and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Karen Goracke Ms. Karen Goracke serves as Director of the Company. Ms. Goracke is President and CEO of Borsheims Fine Jewelry, a Berkshire Hathaway company. She began her career at Borsheims in 1988 as a Sales Associate, but soon was promoted. In her time at Borsheims she has worked as inventory supervisor, watch buyer, ladies jewelry buyer, director of merchandising, and, in 2013, was named President and CEO by Berkshire Hathaway ChairmanWarren Buffett. Ms. Goracke graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney with Bachelors of Science degrees in Business Administration and Organizational Communication. She serves as a Director with the Jewelers Vigilance Committee, the leading compliance organization in the jewelry and gem industry, as well as on a number of other boards and committees within the gem and jewelry industry.

Bruce Dresner Mr. Bruce M. Dresner is Independent Director of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Mr. Dresner has had a distinguished career as an investment professional, including Director of Investments and Chief Investment Officer at Dartmouth College (1985-1990), Vice President for Investments and Chief Investment Officer at Columbia University (1990-2002), Principal of Quellos Group LLC (2002-2007) and Managing Director, BlackRock Inc. (2007-2008). Since his retirement from BlackRock, Mr. Dresner has held a number of board and advisory positions, including serving on the advisory board of Capstone Investment Advisors (2008-2010), as a member of the strategic advisory board of Wilshire Private Markets at Wilshire Associates Inc. (2010-present), and a trustee of the Gottex Multi-Asset Endowment and Alternative Asset Funds (2011-present). Bruce Dresner is a graduate of Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business (MBA, 1971) and the University of Miami (BA Economics, 1969).

Peeyush Varshney Mr. Peeyush K. Varshney is an Independent Director of Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. Mr. Peeyush Varshney has been actively involved in the capital markets since 1996 and has been a principal of Varshney Capital Corp., a private merchant banking, venture capital and corporate advisory firm since 1996. Since September 2005, he has also been the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Canada Zinc Metals Corp., a resource exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Varshney obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Finance) in 1989 and a Bachelor of Laws in 1993, both from the University of British Columbia. He then articled at Farris, Vaughan, Wills & Murphy, a law firm in Vancouver, British Columbia, from 1993 to 1994, and has been a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since September 1994. Mr. Varshney is a director of Afrasia Mineral Fields Inc., Mexigold Corp., Trigen Resources Inc., Minaean International Corp., and Open Gold Corp.