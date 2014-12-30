Morguard Corp (MRC.TO)

Name Description

Kuldip Sahi Mr. Kuldip Rai Sahi is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Morguard Corporation. Mr. Sahi, FCPA, FCGA, has many years’ experience in public and private corporations including extensive experience dealing with financial reporting, standards, and policy. Mr. Sahi was a director of TCT Logistics Inc., a transportation and supply chain management company, from July 2000 to January 2002 at which time that company was placed in receivership.

David King Mr. David A. King is Vice Chairman of the Board of Morguard Corporation. Mr. King is a corporate director and is President of DKC Holdings Ltd, a private investment company. Mr. King has a long history in North American real estate markets, holding several executive positions throughout his career. In addition Mr. King has more than two decades experience serving on several public and private boards.

Paul Miatello Mr. Paul Miatello is Chief Financial Officer of Morguard Corporation. He has previously held the positions of Vice President, Finance and Secretary of the Company and of Revenue Properties. Mr. Miatello had been an employee of Revenue Properties since 2000.

Beverley Flynn Ms. Beverley G. Flynn is General Counsel, Secretary of Morguard Corporation. Ms. Flynn has been employed by the Company since 2003 and previously held the position of General Counsel and Assistant Secretary. Ms. Flynn is also Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Morguard Investments Limited. Prior to being employed by the Company, Ms. Flynn was a lawyer at the firm of McMillan LLP in Toronto, Ontario.

Andrew Edmundson Mr. Andrew T. Edmundson is Director of Morguard Corporation. Mr. Edmundson is a corporate director with 40 years’ experience in the real estate industry. He joined Morguard in 1998 and served as Senior Vice President, Asset Management, then as Executive Vice President Office and Industrial from 2006 until his retirement on January 15, 2014. Since entering the real estate industry, Mr. Edmundson has been involved in the acquisition, development, leasing and management of office, industrial and retail properties throughout Canada and the United States and has held senior real estate and corporate management positions with several regional and national companies.

Chris Cahill Mr. Chris J. Cahill is Independent Director of Morguard Corporation. Mr. Cahill is a corporate director with almost 40 years’ experience in the hotel industry. He has served in senior management roles in several international hotel companies, most recently as Executive Vice President of Global Operations of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (2012-2014) and President and Chief Operating Officer of Fairmont Raffles Hotels International (2006-2012).

Timothy Murphy Mr. Timothy J. Murphy is Independent Director of Morguard Corporation. Mr. Murphy is a partner with the law firm of McMillan LLP focusing on public/private partnership initiatives. Mr. Murphy was Chief of Staff to the former Prime Minister of Canada and was Chief of Staff to Canada’s former Minister of Finance. He has also been a Member of Provincial Parliament and Senior Advisor to both the Attorney General of Ontario and the Ontario Minister of Education. Mr. Murphy was also previously a partner at a major Canadian law firm. He is a member of the Board of Directors of each of, Legal Aid Ontario, the Soulpepper Theatre and the Ontario Stroke Network.

Michael Robb Mr. Michael S. Robb is an Independent Director of Morguard Corporation. Mr. Robb is an executive director of the Center for Real Estate at The Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California and is a member of the Policy Advisory Board at the Fisher Center for Real Estate & Urban Economics at the University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business. He is an occasional lecturer at the University of San Diego and the University of California, Irvine. Mr. Robb retired in 2012 after more than 35 years with Pacific Life Insurance Company, serving in many senior roles including head of the Real Estate Division, Executive Vice President and as a member of Pacific Life’s Management Investment Committee and Corporate Management Committee. Mr. Robb holds the professional designations of Certified Real Estate Financier (CRF) and Certified Review Appraiser (CRA); he is a director on the Life Mortgage & Real Estate Officers Council, a Senior Member of the National Association of Review Appraisers and Mortgage Underwriters and a long time member of the Mortgage Bankers Association, International Council of Shopping Centers, Commercial Mortgage Securities Association and the Urban Land Institute.

Bruce Robertson Mr. Bruce K. Robertson is Independent Director of Morguard Corporation. Mr. Robertson, CPA, CA, has served since September 2013, as Vice President, Investments of The Woodbridge Company Limited. Mr. Robertson’s prior experience includes acting as a principal of Grandview Capital, a Canadian merchant bank and as Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a specialty asset management company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the TSX. Mr. Robertson received his Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queens’s University in 1988.