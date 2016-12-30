Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE)

Name Description

Wolfgang Buechele Dr. Wolfgang Buechele is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Merck KGaA since May 9, 2014. He was member of Supervisory Board from July 1, 2009 to May 9, 2014. He is Chief Executive Officer of BorsodChem Zrt. He has been Member of the Board of Partners of E. Merck KG since July 1, 2009. He is Member of the Board of Kemira Oij. He is Member of the Finance Committee at the Company.

Stefan Oschmann Dr. Stefan Oschmann, Ph.D. is Chairman of Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer at Merck KGaA since April 30, 2016. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA . He currently serves as Head of Pharmaceuticals at the company since January 1, 2011. He is responsible for Europe, the United States (Pharmaceuticals), Canada, Latin and Central America, as well as Africa and Middle East. After earning a degree in Veterinary Medicine and a Doctorate from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen, he took on a position at the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA. In 1989 he joined the American company Merck & Co. (outside North America: MSD – Merck Sharp & Dohme). Following various positions in Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria he was appointed Vice President of Central and Eastern Europe in 1998 and Vice President of Europe in 1999. Until 2005 he was also in charge of the German business of Merck & Co. In 2005 he moved to the headquarters of Merck & Co., taking on the role of Senior Vice President in charge of Worldwide Human Health Marketing. In 2006 he became Member of Senior Management and Corporate Officer, in charge of Merck & Co.’s business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Canada. As of 2009, Dr. Oschmann served as President of Emerging Markets for Merck & Co. Since January 10, 2011 he is Chairman of the Board at Merck Serono S.A.

Michael Fletterich Mr. Michael Fletterich is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Merck KGaA since 2014. He was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Merck KGaA since July 1, 1998. He is Chairman of the Works Council of the Gernsheim site of the Company.

Marcus Kuhnert Mr. Marcus Kuhnert is Member of Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of Merck KGaA effective August 1, 2014. He is responsible for Group Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals at Merck KGaA. He is responsible for Group functions: Group Accounting; Group Treasury; Group Tax; Group Controlling & Divisional Controlling; Mergers & Acquisitions and Finance Operations.

Udit Batra Dr. Udit Batra is CEO Life Science, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA since April 30, 2016. He is responsible for the Life Science business which he has led as CEO since 2014. Prior to that he was responsible for our Consumer Health business. Before he joined Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in 2011, Udit Batra was Head of Global Public Health and Market Access for Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics. Prior to that, he served in a range of senior executive positions, including Global Head of Corporate Strategy at Novartis, Switzerland, as well as Country President for the Pharma business of Novartis, Australia. He also held several management positions at the global consultancy McKinsey & Company across the healthcare, consumer and non-profit sectors. Udit Batra started his career as a research engineer at the U.S. pharma company MSD.

Walter Galinat Dr. Walter Heinrich Galinat is CEO Performance Materials, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA since April 30, 2016. He is responsible for the Performance Materials business sector, which he has led as CEO and President since 2010. Prior to that, Walter Galinat held various leadership positions within the company, which he joined as an apprentice in 1976. These include the responsibility for the Liquid Crystals business since 2007, for the former Analytics & Reagents division since 2000, and for the former laboratory distribution business since 1996. From 1984 until 1994, Walter Galinat built up our subsidiary in Taiwan.

Belen Garijo Ms. Belen Garijo is CEO Healthcare, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA effective January 1, 2015. She also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Merck's biopharmaceutical division Merck Serono.

Kai Beckmann Dr. Kai Beckmann is Chief Administrative Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA since April 1, 2015. He was Head of Group Human Resources from April 1, 2011 to April 1, 2015. He is responsible for Group Human Resources; Group Information Services; Site Management Darmstadt and Gernsheim; Inhouse Consulting in the region EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa). He began his career at the Company in 1989 as an Information Technology system consultant. In 1998, he earned a doctorate in economics while working. As of 1999 Dr. Beckmann headed the main department Information Management and Consulting. In 2004 Dr. Beckmann became Managing Director of the Merck subsidiaries in Singapore and Malaysia. As of 2007, he became the first Chief Information Officer of the Merck Group with responsibility for Corporate Information Services. He is Member of the Board of Federal Employers' Association for the German Chemical Industry (Bundesarbeitgeberverband Chemie e.V., BAVC) and Employers' Association for the Chemical and Related Industries in the State of Hesse (Arbeitgeberverband Chemie und verwandte Industrien fuer das Land Hessen e.V., HessenChemie). He studied computer science at the Technische Universitaet Darmstadt from 1984 to 1989.

Isabel De Paoli Ms. Isabel De Paoli has been Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Communications at Merck KGaA with effect from October 1, 2016. She will assume Chief Strategy Officer role in addition to her position as Head of Communications. She joined Merck in August 2006 as Business Development Manager Chemicals and was appointed Head of Strategic Planning Oncology in 2009. Between 2012 and 2015 she was responsible for Group Strategy, establishing the global function and introducing a systematic strategy development process. In 2015 she was appointed as Head of Group Communications. Following her Chemical Engineering studies in Brazil and Hamburg, she began her career as consultant, working for The Boston Consulting Group, from where she moved to private equity firm Permira.

Crocifissa Attardo Ms. Crocifissa Attardo is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Merck KGaA since October 1, 2009. She is full-time Member of the Works Council of the Darmstadt site of the Company.

Mechthild Auge Dr. Mechthild Auge has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Merck KGaA since March 25, 2009. He is Head of Strategy, CardioMetabolic Care, Merck Serono. He is full-time member of the Works Council of Merck Darmstadt.

Gabriele Eismann Dr. Gabriele Eismann is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Merck KGaA since May 9, 2014. He serves as Senior Operational Product Manager.

Michaela Freifrau von Glenck Ms. Michaela Freifrau von Glenck is Member of the Supervisory Board at Merck KGaA. She is Teacher by profession.

Edeltraud Glaenzer Ms. Edeltraud Glaenzer is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Merck KGaA. She is Vice Chairperson of Industriegewerkschaft Bergbau, Chemie, Energie (IG BCE). She has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Abbott Management GmbH/Abbott Holding GmbH until January 31, 2009. She is Member of the Board of B. Braun Melsungen AG and Vice Chairman of the Board of Solvay Deutschland GmbH.

Siegfried Karjetta Mr. Siegfried Karjetta is Member of the Supervisory Board of Merck KGaA since May 9, 2014. He serves as Member of the Board of Partners of E. Merck KG.

Albrecht Merck Mr. Albrecht Merck is Member of the Supervisory Board at Merck KGaA since January 1, 2005. He is Businessman by profession. He is Member of the Board of Partners of E. Merck KG. He is Commercial Director of the Castel Peter winery, Bad Duerkheim.

Dietmar Oeter Mr. Dietmar Oeter is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Merck KGaA since May 9, 2014. He serves as Head of Corporate Quality Assurance. He is a Full-time member of the works council Darmstadt/Gernsheim of Merck KGaA

Alexander Putz Mr. Alexander Putz is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Merck KGaA since May 9, 2014. He is a Full-time member of the works council Darmstadt/Gernsheim of Merck KGaA.

Helga Ruebsamen-Schaeff Prof. Dr. Helga Ruebsamen-Schaeff is member of Supervisory Board of Merck KGaA since May 9, 2014. She is Chairperson of the Advisory Board of AiCuris Anti- infective Cures GmbH. She is also member of Research and Development Committee at the company.

Gregor Schulz Prof. Dr. Gregor Schulz is Member of the Supervisory Board of Merck KGaA since May 9, 2014. He serves as Member of the Board of Partners of E. Merck KG. He served Various head positions in the area of clinical research, and Member of the Board of Management at Behringwerke AG, among others.

Theo Siegert Prof. Dr. Theo Siegert is Member of the Supervisory Board of Merck KGaA since July 1, 2006. He had a career spanning more than 30 years with Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH, where until the end of 2005, he held various executive management positions, most recently as Chairman of the Managing Board. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board of ERGO AG until May 12, 2010. He is Managing Partner of de Haen Carstanjen & Soehne. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG and E.ON AG. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Henkel AG & Co KGaA since April 2009. He is Member of the Board of Partners of E. Merck KG and Member of the Board of Directors of DKSH Holding Ltd. He is Chairman of the Finance Committee and Member of the Personnel Committee and Nomination Committee at the Company.

Tobias Thelen Mr. Tobias Thelen is Member of the Supervisory Board of Merck KGaA since May 9, 2014. He is Managing Partner of Altmann Analytik GmbH & Co. KG. He is also member of Finance Committee at the company.