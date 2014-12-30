Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG_u.TO)

Name Description

Kuldip Sahi Mr. K. Sahi is Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief Executive Officer of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morguard Corporation. He is a Chairman of Investment Committee. Mr. Sahi has many years experience in public and private corporations including extensive experience dealing with financial reporting, standards, and policy. Mr. Sahi was a director of TCT Logistics Inc., a transportation and supply chain management company, from July 2000 to January 2002 at which time that company was placed in receivership. Public company directorships in the past five y

Robert Wright Mr. Robert D. Wright has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, with effective from October 29, 2013. Mr. Wright is a Chartered Accountant and has over 25 years of experience in finance, accounting and taxation matters including 12 years as Chief Financial Officer for various public entities. Mr. Wright has also served as Vice President of Morguard Corporation since July 23, 2012 and Vice President of ClubLink Enterprises Limited since December 28, 2007.

Brian Athey Mr. Brian Athey serves as Vice President - Operations, Canada of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. He has been Vice President of Morguard GP.

John Talano Mr. John Talano serves as Vice President - Operations, U.S. of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

Paul Miatello Mr. Paul Miatello serves as Vice President of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust, since October 29, 2013. He was Chief Financial Officer of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

Beverley Flynn Ms. Beverley G. Flynn serves as General Counsel, Secretary of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

Avtar Bains Mr. Avtar T. Bains serves as Lead Independent Trustee of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust since April 18, 2012. Mr. Bains is the President of Premise Properties Ltd., a boutique real estate firm. Mr. Bains is an established real estate professional with a career spanning over 30 years with Colliers International, where he was the Executive Vice President, National Investment Team when he departed in 2011. Mr. Bains brokered the sales of numerous notable properties across Canada, and he maintains strong relationships in local, national and international real estate markets. Mr. Bains is involved in various charitable and volunteer endeavors, and is a speaker for a number of organizations across Canada, including the Urban Land Institute, the Vancouver and Toronto Real Estate Forums and the University of British Columbia.

Dino Chiesa Mr. Dino Chiesa serves as an Independent Trustee of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust., since April 18, 2012. He has been Principal, Chiesa Group (commercial property investors), Corporate Director. He is a member of Audit Committee and Investment Committee. Mr. Chiesa is past Chair of the Board of Directors of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, a position he held from 2005 to 2012, and a board he has served as a member of since 2001. Mr. Chiesa is Principal, Chiesa Group commercial property investors and Chair of Leisureworld, one of Canada’s owners of long-term care facilities. Prior to this, Mr. Chiesa served as Vice Chair of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) and Chief Executive Officer of Residential Equities REIT. He also served as the Assistant Deputy Minister of Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Housing Corporation, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Mortgage Corporation and with CMHC from 1975 to 1987. Mr. Chiesa presently serves on the board of the Social Housing Services Corporation Financial Inc., the founding board of the reserve fund for social housing in Canada, and chairs Don Mount Court Development Corporation, a City of Toronto public housing redevelopment company.

Mel Leiderman Mr. Mel Leiderman, CPA is an Independent Trustee of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust since April 18, 2012. He is the senior partner of Lipton LLP, Chartered Accountants. He has over 30 years’ experience specializing in assurance and advisory services, financing, tax, estate and strategic planning. Mr. Leiderman is the lead audit and accounting partner to a broad range of clients in the real estate sector, including commercial, industrial and residential property owners, property and subdivision developers, residential and commercial construction companies and property management companies. Mr. Leiderman has completed the Directors Education Program (ICD.D) and is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, and the Professional Conduct Committee of Chartered Professional Accountants Ontario. He serves on the board of directors and audit committee of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a company listed on the TSX and New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Leiderman is a former member of the North York General Hospital Foundation Professional Advisory Committee, and was a member of the Discipline Committee of the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants from 2002 to 2011 and was a member of the Accounting Standards Board (CICA) Private Enterprise Advisory Committee from 2010 to 2013. Mr. Leiderman was a director of Colossus Minerals Inc. from August 2011 to November 2013; in January 2014 Colossus Minerals Inc. filed a notice of intention to make a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) and was de-listed from the TSX. On April 30, 2014 Colossus Minerals Inc. completed its court approved proposal and plan of reorganization.

Frank Munsters Mr. Frank M. Munsters serves as an Independent Trustee of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust since March 1, 2012. Mr. Munsters is a corporate director and senior executive with over forty years’ experience in the finance and real estate industries. Mr. Munsters spent much of his career with the Royal Bank of Canada, where he rose to the position of Vice President, Corporate Banking/National Accounts. Mr. Munsters joined Morguard in 1994 and served as Vice President, Credit and Banking from April 1, 1996 until his retirement on July 2, 2010.

Bruce Robertson Mr. Bruce K. Robertson, CPA, is an Independent Trustee of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust since March 1, 2012. Mr. Robertson has served since September 2013 as Vice President, Investments of The Woodbridge Company Limited. From April 2009 to August 2013 Mr. Robertson served as a principal of Grandview Capital, a Canadian merchant bank. Prior thereto, Mr. Robertson served as Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a specialty asset management company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the TSX. Mr. Robertson received his Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queens’s University in 1988. Mr. Robertson has served on the boards of directors of both private and publicly-listed companies. Mr. Robertson who, consistent with the business of Grandview Capital, was appointed to the board of Yellow Media Inc. in January 2012 and was also appointed Chairman of the Financing Committee; in December 2012, Yellow Media successfully completed a Plan of Arrangement pursuant to the Canada Business Corporation’s Act, pursuant to which Yellow Media recapitalized the company. Upon completion of the arrangement, Mr. Robertson resigned from the board of directors.