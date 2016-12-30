Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)

Name Description

Kenneth Frazier Mr. Kenneth C. Frazier is the Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Frazier previously served as Executive Vice President and President, Global Human Health of the Company (2009 to 2010) and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (2007 to 2009). Mr. Frazier also served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel (2006 to 2007) of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (formerly known as Merck & Co., Inc.). Director, Exxon Mobil Corporation since 2009 and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) since 2011. Trustee, The Pennsylvania State University and Cornerstone Christian Academy in Philadelphia, PA; Member, Board of Overseers of Weill Cornell Medical College and Graduate School of Medical Sciences, American Academy of Arts and Sciences, Council on Foreign Relations, the Council of the American Law Institute and the American Bar Association.

Robert Davis Mr. Robert M. Davis is the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Davis is responsible for the Company’s global financial organization, investor relations, corporate strategy and business development, global facilities, and the Company’s joint venture relationships. Prior to starting his employment with the Company, Mr. Davis served as Corporate Vice President and President, Medical Products of Baxter International, Inc. (“Baxter”), a healthcare company, a position he had held since October 2010. In that position, Mr. Davis was responsible for all aspects of commercial, R&D, quality, regulatory, manufacturing and supply chain functions. Prior to that position, Mr. Davis served as Corporate Vice President and President, Renal Division of Baxter in 2010 and had previously served as Baxter’s Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2010.

Michael Holston Mr. Michael J. Holston is the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Merck & Co Inc. Mr. Holston most recently served as executive vice president and general counsel for Hewlett-Packard Company, where he oversaw compliance, government affairs, privacy, ethics operations and legal affairs. Prior to his role with Hewlett-Packard, Holston was a partner in the litigation practice at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, where he served as external counsel to Merck on matters such as product litigation, government investigations and compliance with healthcare laws and regulations. Before joining Morgan Lewis, he served as a prosecutor in the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Holston received his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law, Villanova, Penn. and a B.S.M.E. from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana. He also is a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Mirian Graddick-Weir Dr. Mirian M. Graddick-Weir is the Executive Vice President - Human Resources of Merck & Co., Inc. She is responsible for the Global Human Resources organization. Since January 2008 — Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Merck & Co., Inc. — responsible for the Global Human Resources organization. Since September 2006 — Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanat Chattopadhyay Mr. Sanat Chattopadhyay is the Executive Vice President and President - Merck Manufacturing Division of the company. He joined Merck in 2009 and currently serves as senior vice president of Global Manufacturing Operations (Human Health). He was instrumental in transforming Merck Vaccines' manufacturing and supply to grow and globalize the company's vaccines business. Chattopadhyay also played a key part in leading the company's launch of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in record time by mobilizing a cross-divisional effort to overcome commercialization and supply constraints.

Richard DeLuca Mr. Richard R. DeLuca, Jr. is the Executive Vice President and President - Merck Animal Health of Merck & Co Inc. He is responsible for the Merck Animal Health organization. Prior to September 2011, Mr. DeLuca was Chief Financial Officer, Becton Dickinson Biosciences (a medical technology company) since 2010 and President, Wyeth’s Fort Dodge Animal Health division from 2007 to 2010. He served as Chief Operating Officer, Fort Dodge from 2006 to 2007 and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2002 to 2006.

Julie Gerberding Dr. Julie Louise Gerberding, M.D. is the Executive Vice President and Chief Patient Officer, Strategic Communications, Global Public Policy and Population Health of Merck & Co., Inc. In this newly created Executive Committee position, Gerberding, who most recently served as president of Merck Vaccines, will be responsible for Merck’s global public policy, corporate responsibility and communications functions, as well as the Merck Foundation and the Merck for Mothers program. Gerberding will also lead new partnership initiatives that accelerate Merck’s ability to contribute to improved population health, a measure of impact that is increasingly valued by governments and other global health organizations. Gerberding joined Merck as president of Merck Vaccines in January 2010. Since then, Merck’s vaccines are reaching more people than ever, and Merck became the global leader in the vaccine market based on sales. In addition, the Sanofi Pasteur MSD joint venture in Europe, Merck’s European vaccine business for which Gerberding is the Board co-chair, has improved in both population reach and financial performance. She also helped lead the successful launch in India of the Merck Wellcome Trust non-profit joint venture for vaccine development, the MSD Wellcome Trust Hilleman Laboratories. Prior to joining Merck, Gerberding served as director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from 2002-2009 and before that served as director of the Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion. Before joining the CDC, Gerberding was a tenured faculty member in Infectious Diseases at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF). She continues as an Adjunct Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at UCSF.

Roger Perlmutter Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D. Ph.D. is the Executive Vice President and President - Merck Research Laboratories of the Company. He is responsible for the Company’s global research and development efforts. Dr. Perlmutter was executive vice president and head of R&D at Amgen Inc. from January 2001 to February 2012. During his tenure, Dr. Perlmutter oversaw the development and subsequent approval of a number of novel biologic and small molecule medicines in the areas of cancer, endocrinology, hematology, inflammation and osteoporosis. Prior to joining Amgen, he was executive vice president of worldwide basic research and preclinical development at Merck. He joined Merck as a senior vice president in February 1997. Before assuming leadership roles in industry, Dr. Perlmutter was a professor in the Departments of Immunology, Biochemistry and Medicine at the University of Washington, where he also served as chairman of the Department of Immunology and was a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and an elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Dr. Perlmutter graduated from Reed College in 1973 and received his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Washington University in St. Louis in 1979.

Adam Schechter Mr. Adam H. Schechter is the Executive Vice President and President - Global Human Health of Merck & Co., Inc. He is responsible for the Company’s global pharmaceutical and vaccine business. Since November 2009 — President, Global Human Health, U.S. Market-Integration Leader, Merck & Co., Inc. — commercial responsibility in the United States for the Company’s portfolio of prescription medicines. Leader for the integration efforts for the Merck/Schering-Plough merger across all divisions and functions. Since August 2007 — President, Global Pharmaceuticals, Global Human Health, Merck & Co., Inc. — global responsibilities for the Company’s atherosclerosis/cardiovascular, diabetes/obesity, oncology, specialty/neuroscience, respiratory, bone, arthritis and analgesia franchises as well as commercial responsibility in the United States for the Company’s portfolio of prescription medicines. Since July 2006 — President, U.S. Human Health, Merck & Co., Inc. — commercial responsibility in the United States for the Company’s portfolio of prescription medicines.

Rita Karachun Ms. Rita A. Karachun is the Senior Vice President - Finance, Global Controller of Merck & Co., Inc., since March 1, 2014. She is responsible for the Company’s global controller’s organization including all accounting, controls, external reporting and financial standards and policies. She has served as Assistant Controller of the Company since November 2009. Prior to her appointment as Assistant Controller of the Company, Ms. Karachun served as the Assistant Controller of Schering-Plough Corporation since February 2007 and was responsible for preparing financial statements and for the worldwide consolidation of international entities.

Adele Ambrose Ms. Adele D. Ambrose is the Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of the Company. She is responsible for the Global Communications organization. Since December 2007 — Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, Old Merck — responsible for the Global Communications organization.

Leslie Brun Mr. Leslie A. Brun serves as Lead Independent Director of the Company. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2006-present of Sarr Group, LLC, an investment holding company. He is Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations (2011-2013) of CCMP Capital Advisors, LLC, global private equity firm. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (1991-2005) of Hamilton Lane, private equity firm.

Thomas Cech Dr. Thomas R. Cech, Ph.D. serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has been Distinguished Professor, Chemistry and Biochemistry (1990-present) and Director, BioFrontiers Institute (2009-present) at University of Colorado. He is President (2000-2009) and Investigator (1988-present) at Howard Hughes Medical Institute, non-profit medical research organization. He received National Medal of Science (1995) and Nobel Prize in Chemistry (1989).

Pamela Craig Ms. Pamela J. Craig serves as Independent Directorof the Company. Ms. Craig served as the chief financial officer of Accenture, a global management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company, from 2006 until her retirement in 2013. During her 34 years at Accenture, she held a variety of consulting, line management, operational and finance leadership roles. Ms. Craig is currently a senior advisor for Teneo, a global advisory firm. Ms. Craig is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Smith College and earned an MBA from New York University. She serves as a member of the board of directors of Akamai Technologies, a leading worldwide provider of internet optimization services, where she also serves as audit committee chair and as a member of the compensation committee. She also serves as a board member and M&A committee member of VMware, Inc., a global technology leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure. Additionally, Ms. Craig serves on the board of directors and audit committee of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Thomas Glocer Mr. Thomas H. Glocer serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is Retired Chief Executive Officer, Thomson Reuters Corporation since December 2011, prior to which he was Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Reuters from 2008 and Chief Executive Officer of its predecessor, Reuters Group PLC, from 2001. Founder and Managing Partner, Angelic Ventures, L.P; Director, Council on Foreign Relations; nominated Director, Morgan Stanley; Member, Board of Trustees, Cleveland Clinic, European Business Leaders Council, Atlantic Council International Advisory Board, Madison Council of the Library of Congress, The Business Council, Advisory Board of the Cambridge Judge Business School, the Columbia College Board of Visitors, and President’s Council on International Activities at Yale University. Mr. Glocer was also a director of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (formerly known as Merck & Co., Inc.) from 2007 to 2009, Reuters Group PLC from 2000 to 2008 and Thomson Reuters Corporation from 2008 to 2011.

Rochelle Lazarus Ms. Rochelle B. Lazarus serves as Independent Director of the company. She is Chairman Emeritus, Ogilvy & Mather, since 2012. Ms. Lazarus was Chairman, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide from 2008 to 2012 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 1996 to 2008. Director, General Electric since 2000 (diversified technology, media and financial services company), Partnership for New York City and World Wildlife Fund. Trustee, New York Presbyterian Hospital since 1995, American Museum of Natural History since 2003 and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Member, Board of Overseers of Columbia Business School since 1993, The Business Council, Council on Foreign Relations, and President’s Council on International Activities at Yale University. Ms. Lazarus was also a director of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (formerly known as Merck & Co., Inc.) from 2004 to 2009.

Carlos Represas Mr. Carlos Eduardo Represas serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is Retired Executive Vice President—Head of the Americas, Nestlé, S.A., Switzerland, from 1994 to 2004. Retired Chairman, Nestlé Group Mexico, since 2011, prior to which he served as Chairman since 1983. Non-Executive Chairman, Bombardier Latin America since 2011. Director, Bombardier Inc. since 2004 (aerospace & transportation company), Swiss Re Group and Swiss Re America Holding Corporation since 2010 (reinsurance and insurance companies); Board Member, Mexican Health Foundation since 1985 (not-for-profit private organization); Trustee, National Institute of Genomic Medicine, Ministry of Health, Mexico since 2004; Member, Latin America Business Council and the Dean’s Advisory Board, Harvard School of Public Health. Mr. Represas was also a director of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (formerly known as Merck & Co., Inc.) from February to November 2009 and served on the board of Vitro S.A.B. de C.V. from 1998 to 2008 (glass manufacturing company).

Paul Rothman Dr. Paul B. Rothman serves as Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Rothman oversees the Johns Hopkins Health System and school of medicine. A rheumatologist and molecular immunologist, he joined Johns Hopkins in July 2012 after having served as dean of the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa and leader of its clinical practice plan since 2008. He previously served as head of internal medicine at the University of Iowa from 2004 until 2008. Prior to that, he was vice chairman for research and founding director of the Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, where he joined the faculty in 1986. Dr. Rothman is a 1980 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned his medical degree from Yale University in 1984. He is a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians. He was elected to the council of Association of American Physicians as a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences and as a member of the American Clinical and Climatological Association.

Patricia Russo Ms. Patricia F. Russo serves as Independent Director of the Company. She is Lead Director, General Motors Company since 2010 and Director since 2009 (auto manufacturer); Director, Alcoa Inc. since 2008 (producer and manager of aluminum) and Hewlett-Packard Company since 2011 (a technology company). Ms. Russo was Chief Executive Officer and Director, Alcatel-Lucent from 2006 through 2008. She previously served as Chairman of Lucent Technologies Inc. from 2003 to 2006 and Chief Executive Officer and President from 2002 to 2006. Chairman, Partnership For a Drug-Free America since 2010; Member, The Business Council, The Economic Club of New York and The Conference Board.

Craig Thompson Dr. Craig B. Thompson, M.D. serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center since 2010. Dr. Thompson was Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine from 1999 to 2011 and Director of the Abramson Cancer Center from 2006 to 2010. Fellow, American Academy of Arts and Sciences; Member, Medical Advisory Board of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and The National Academy of Sciences and its Institute of Medicine.

Wendell Weeks Mr. Wendell P. Weeks serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is President since 2010 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Corning Incorporated, since 2007, prior to which he was President and Chief Executive Officer from 2005 to 2007, and President and Chief Operating Officer from 2002 to 2005. Director, Corning Incorporated since 2000. Mr. Weeks was also a director of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (formerly known as Merck & Co., Inc.) from 2004 to 2009.