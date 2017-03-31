Mr Price Group Ltd (MRPJ.J)

Name Description

Nigel Payne Mr. Nigel George Payne serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Mr Price Group Ltd. Nigel qualified as a CA(SA) and has an MBL degree. He joined the Board in 2007 and was appointed independent non-executive Chairman in January 2012. Nigel has no executive responsibilities in any company. He also holds non-executive directorships in: JSE Limited, The Bidvest Group Limited, Bidvest Bank Limited, BSi Steel Limited, Vukile Property Fund Limited, Strate Limited, Strate Limited, Free State Maize (Pty) Ltd. PPS Insurance Company Limited. He has 10 years of service.

Stewart Cohen Mr. Stewart B. Cohen serves as Honorary Non-executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is qualifications: BCom, LLB, MBA Other directorships include: Catregav Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Holdspec Investments (Pty) Ltd, Kovacs Investments 343 (Pty) Ltd. He has 31 years of service.

Stuart Bird Mr. Stuart I. Bird serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. Stuart qualified in both BAgric. Management and as a CA(SA). He joined the Group in 1993 and has accumulated in excess of 20 year’s retail experience to date. His first position with the Group, then known as Specialty Stores, was as Financial Director of the Hub division and he was then appointed Managing Director of the Hub in 1998. In 2000 he moved across to the Mr Price Apparel division, where he served as Managing Director until 2009. In March 2009 he was appointed Deputy CEO, and in August 2010 CEO of the Group. He has 23, years of service.

Mark Blair Mr. Mark M. Blair serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. Mark qualified as a CA(SA) in 1989 where after he worked for 2 years at the South African Revenue Services. In 1991 he joined H Lewis Trafalgar (Pty) Ltd as their Group Financial Manager. He held this position for 2 years before moving to Ernst & Young Inc in 1994. After working with the firm in both the Cape Town and Brisbane offices, he was made a Director in 1999 and Partner in their Durban office in 2001. He joined the Group and the Board in 2006 as an executive Director of Special Projects and after a year was appointed CFO. He has 11 years of service.

Verna Botha-Richards Ms. Verna Botha-Richards serves as Head - Corporate Services and Sustainability of the Company.

Malcolm Johnston Mr. Malcolm R. Johnston serves as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. He has 23 years of service. He is CA (SA) and other directorships include: Eljay Financial Services (Pty) Ltd.

Keith Getz Mr. Keith Getz, BProc LLM, serves as Non-Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. He has 12 years of service. His qualifications are BProc, LLM. Other directorships include: BVPG Consulting (Pty) Ltd, Steak Ranches International BV, Spur International Ltd, Spur Corporation Ltd, Spur Corporation UK Ltd, Cape Union Mart Group (Pty) Ltd, Strate (Pty) Ltd.

Mark Bowman Mr. Mark John Bowman serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Bowman is a BCom Finance (Economics and Business Economics) graduate with an MBA from the University of Cape Town, has twenty years’ experience with SABMiller plc (“SABMiller”). During his career with the brewer he has been involved in various areas across the retail beverage operation including logistics and planning, production, corporate strategy and IT. He served as Managing Director (“MD”) of the Polish operation before being appointed MD of SABMiller Africa in October 2007. The Africa operations span 17 countries and during Mr. Bowman’s tenure as MD, considerable investment was made into developing 10 new breweries and entering new markets. Anheuser- Busch InBev completed the takeover of SABMiller in October 2016, placing their executive in charge of Africa. Mr. Bowman will support with the transition over a 12 month period. Mr. Bowman’s retail experience is further enhanced through his non-executive directorships with Tiger Brands Limited and Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited.

R. Maud Motanyane Ms. R. Maud Motanyane serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. She has 9 years of service. She holds Diploma Library Science, WPI fellow. Other directorships include: Kagiso Media Ltd, Jet Education Trust, Leshala Mining (Pty) Ltd.

Daisy Naidoo Ms. Daisy Naidoo serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mr Price Group Ltd. She has 5 years of service. Her qualifications is CA (SA), MCom (Tax) Other directorships include are Strate (Pty) Ltd, Hudaco Industries Ltd, OMNIA Holdings Ltd, Anglo American Platinum Ltd, Barclays Africa Group Ltd.