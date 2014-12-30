Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT_u.TO)

Name Description

David King Mr. David A. King is Non-Executive Non-independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. King is a corporate director and is President of David King Corporation, a private investment company. Mr. King has a long history in North American real estate markets, commencing in the early 1960s with Sears Canada's real estate department, including as a Senior Officer of Cambridge Shopping Centres Limited for six years and a Senior Officer and President of Campeau Corporation for 15 years. Since 1988, Mr. King has pursued private business interests.

Kuldip Sahi Mr. K. Rai Sahi is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-independent Trustee of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Sahi, Chief Executive Officer since July 31, 2001, was appointed President of the Trust on October 21, 2005. Mr. Sahi is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morguard Corporation, a Canadian public real estate and property management company. Mr. Sahi is a Certified General Accountant and has many years experience in public and private corporations including experience dealing with financial reporting, standards, and policy. Mr. Sahi was a director of TCT Logistics Inc., a transportation and supply chain management company, from July 2000 to January 2002 at which time that company was placed in receivership.

Pamela McLean Ms. Pamela McLean, CPA, CA, is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, since April 30, 2014. She is a 21-year veteran of Morguard, and has held positions of increasing responsibility in accounting and finance, and client and corporate services. Ms. McLean was appointed senior vice-president, finance, and CFO of Morguard Investments Ltd. in 2006 with responsibility for all financial activities and reporting for Morguard's pension fund clients and affiliated companies, as well as information technology, national programs and quality management, and corporate marketing. Prior to joining Morguard, Ms. McLean worked for a national accounting firm, where she focused on real estate clients.

Beverley Flynn Ms. Beverley G. Flynn is Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. She is General Counsel and Secretary of Morguard Corporation.

John Levac Mr. John Levac is Vice President - Asset Management of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, since May 2013. He has responsibility for Morguard REIT and Morguard Corporation owned Canadian retail assets. John entered the real estate business in 1989 and has held positions of increasing responsibility in real estate valuation/consulting, acquisitions, development and asset management. His experience includes all retail formats including regional shopping centres, community centres, urban retailand power centres across the country. His earlier real estate industry experience includes service with Richard Ellis Canada, Colliers International, Bryton Capital and Strathallen Capital Corp. John is a graduate of the Real Property program at the Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology.

Paul Miatello Mr. Paul Miatello is Vice President of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. He is Chief Financial Officer of Morguard Corporation.

Robert Wright Mr. Robert D. Wright is Vice President of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. He was Chief Financial Officer of Morguard North American Residential REIT.

Fraser Berrill Mr. Fraser R. Berrill is an Independent Trustee of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust., since May 17, 2011. Mr. Berrill is the President of Fragin Holdings Limited, a private investment company, and former President, Chief Executive Officer and director of Renasant Financial Partners Ltd., a financial services and technology trading organization. He has served as a director of several public and private companies and is currently the Board Chair of Vicwest Inc., formerly Vicwest Income Fund. Mr. Berrill is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada and holds a designation of Chartered Director from McMaster University.

Michael Catford Mr. Michael A. J. Catford is an Independent Trustee of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Catford has held the position of Vice-President, Real Estate with Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) since 1996 and before that held the position of Managing Director of Drivers Jonas Canada Limited, an independent real estate advisory practice.

Paul Cobb Mr. Paul F. Cobb is an Independent Trustee of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Cobb, CPA, CA, retired from Deloitte & Touche LLP in 2011 after a career at the firm which spanned 38 years. He was Vice Chairman of the firm from 2007 until his retirement and a member of the Deloitte Board of Directors and the Board of the Deloitte Foundation. Throughout his career he provided a wide range of audit, taxation and financial advisory services to clients predominately in the financial services, real estate and resource industries. In 2009, Mr. Cobb completed the Directors Education Program of The Institute of Corporate Directors and the Rotman School of Management.

Edward Kress Mr. Edward C. Kress is an Independent Trustee of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Kress, chairman of the Committee, is a Chartered Accountant and has 30 years management experience with the Brookfield group of companies.

Antony Stephens Mr. Antony K. Stephens is Non-Independent Trustee of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Stephens is a corporate director and Vice Chairman of Morguard Investments Limited. He has previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Stephens has been associated with Morguard Investments Limited or its predecessor companies for over 35 years. He joined MEPC Canadian Properties in 1967 and Morguard Investments Limited in 1977 when it acquired MEPC.