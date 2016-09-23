Metro Inc (MRU.TO)

Name Description

Real Raymond Mr. Real Raymond serves as Lead Independent Chairman of the Board of Metro Inc., effective 27 January 2015. Mr. Raymond is Lead Director of the Corporation since January 2010. Raymond joined the Board of Metro in 2008 and has been Lead Director of the Corporation and Chair of the Human Resources Committee since 2010. He is the former President and CEO of National Bank of Canada. He is a director and Chair of the Board of Heroux-Devtek Inc. and Aéroports de Montréal, and also serves on the Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial Inc.

Eric La Fleche Mr. Eric Richer La Fleche is an President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Metro Inc. Mr. La Flèche is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since April 2008. He joined the Corporation in 1991 and has held since then various management positions, including Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer from 2005 to 2008. Mr. La Flèche holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a degree in Civil Law from the University of Ottawa. He is a director and member of the Audit Committee of the Bank of Montreal.

Francois Thibault Mr. Francois Thibault is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer of Metro Inc. Since 1999, Mr. Thibault has held various strategic positions with Bombardier and he was Vice-president, Finance of Bombardier Aerospace since 2009. Prior to 1999, Mr. Thibault held senior financial positions with companies in the printing and telecommunications industries. Mr. Thibault holds a Master of Science (Finance and International Business) from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor in Business Administration from Universite de Sherbrooke.

Carmine Fortino Mr. Carmine Fortino is the Executive Vice President - Ontario Division Head of the company.

Serge Boulanger Mr. Serge Boulanger is an Senior Vice President - National Procurement and Corporate Brands of Metro Inc. He will be responsible for all marketing and advertising functions for both the Quebec and Ontario ( A&P Canada) Divisions. He joined Metro in 1996 and has progressed through various management positions within the Company. Mr. Boulanger holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Sherbrooke and is a CA (chartered accountant).

Genevieve Bich Ms. Genevieve Bich is Vice President - Human Resources of Metro Inc. Ms. Bich, who has over 20 years of experience, will lead all human resources and labour relations functions across the company. As such, she will leverage her experience and leadership to support the company's continued growth. A graduate of McGill and Université de Montréal, Ms. Bich is a member of the Quebec Bar and the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés.

Martin Allaire Mr. Martin Allaire is Vice President - Real Estate and Engineering of Metro Inc. Mr. Allaire is responsible for property management and engineering activities in Ontario, will now oversee all real estate development, in addition to his current similar responsibilities in Quebec. He joined Metro in 1992 and has since held positions of increasing responsibilities in engineering, construction and real estate. Mr. Allaire is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique at the Universite de Montreal and holds a Master's degree in engineering from Concordia University.

Yves Vezina Mr. Yves Vezina is the National Vice-President - Logistics and Distribution of the company.

Maryse Bertrand Mrs. Maryse Bertrand is Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Bertrand is Strategic Advisor and Counsel to Borden, Ladner, Gervais L.L.P. since September 2016. Mrs. Bertrand was Vice-President, Real Estate Services, Legal Services and General Counsel at CBC/Radio-Canada from 2009 to 2015. She previously spent her career as a lawyer and as a partner at Davies Ward Philips & Vineberg LLP between 1981 and 2009. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Law from McGill University and a Masters in Risk Management from New York University Stern School of Business. She is a member of the Board of Directors of National Bank of Canada, is a member of its Risk Management Committee and chairs its Governance and Conduct Review Committee. She is also a member of the Board of Governors, Human Resources Committee and Committee to Advise on Matters of Social Responsibility of McGill University. She also chaired the Board of Directors of ARTV and was a director of the retailer La Senza Inc. as well as a member of its Audit Committee and Chair of its Governance Committee. Mrs. Bertrand has received the title of Lawyer Emeritus (Ad.E.) from the Québec Bar in 2007 in recognition of her exceptional contribution to the legal profession.

Stephanie Coyles Mrs. Stephanie Coyles is Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Coyles is a Strategy Consultant serving private equity and business consulting clients. She was a director of Postmedia Network Inc from January to October 2016. She was an executive and Chief Strategic Officer at LoyaltyOne Co. from 2008 to 2012. She started her career in 1990 at McKinsey & Company Canada as a management consultant and, from 2000 to 2008, as a principal. She holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University.

Marc DeSerres Mr. Marc DeSerres is an Independent Director of Metro Inc., since 2002. Mr. DeSerres has been president of Omer DeSerres Inc. since 1980. He has over 30 years of experience in the retail business. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Administration from Concordia University. From 1998 to 2012, Mr. DeSerres was Chair of the Board of Directors of the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal.

Claude Dussault Mr. Claude Dussault is an Independent Director of Metro Inc. Mr. Dussault is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Intact Financial Corporation since January 1, 2008. He has also held various management positions within the ING Group for more than 20 years, including the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of ING Canada Inc. (now Intact Financial Corporation). Mr. Dussault is an actuary and is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and of the Casualty Actuarial Society. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science from Université Laval and has also participated in the Advanced Executive Education Program at the Wharton School of Business.

Russell Goodman Mr. Russell Goodman is an Independent Director of Metro Inc., since 2012. Mr. Goodman is a director, Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee and member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of Gildan Activewear Inc. He is also a director, Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation and Nomination Committee of Northland Power Inc. He was also a director and Chair of the Audit Committee and Special Independent Directors Committee as well as a member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee of Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc. until its sale in October 2016. He spent his professional career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Price Waterhouse LLP until his retirement in 2011. From 1998 to 2011, he was the Managing Partner of various business units in Canada and the Americas, primarily in the mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and corporate finance areas. Mr. Goodman is a Chartered Professional Accountant. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University and is a Fellow of the Order of Professional Chartered Accountants of Québec. He is also a graduate of the Directors Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Marc Guay Mr. Marc Guay is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Guay retired from PepsiCo Foods Canada Inc. in August 2015 after 29 years of service. He held the position of president of PepsiCo Foods Canada Inc from 2008 to 2015 and president of Frito Lay Canada Inc. from 2001 to 2008. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from École des Hautes Études Commerciales (Université de Montréal) and completed an Advanced Executive Program of the Kellogg School of Business at the Northwestern University (Chicago). He is a graduate of the Directors Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Christian Haub Mr. Christian Wilhelm Erich Haub is an Independent Director of Metro Inc. Mr. Haub is Co-Chief Executive Officer of The Tengelmann Group (“Tengelmann”), a German Corporation involved in the food retail business, and manages its North American activities. From 1991 to 2012, he has held executive positions (including Chair of the Board) at The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Inc., a subsidiary of Tengelmann, until its divestiture in 2012. He holds a Master’s degree in Social and Economic Science from the Austrian University of Economics and Business Administration.

Michel Labonte Mr. Michel Labonte is an Independent Director of Metro Inc., since 2006. Mr. Labonté is a director of the Laurentian Bank of Canada and director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Otéra Capital Inc. First at Hydro-Québec and then at National Bank of Canada, he has held various management positions, including Vice-President, Finance, for a period of 15 years. From 2005 to October 2006, he served as Executive Advisor to National Bank of Canada’s Senior Management. Mr. Labonté has a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the Faculty of Engineering of McGill University and a Master’s degree in Urban Planning from the Université de Montréal.

Christine Magee Mrs. Christine A. Magee is an Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Magee is Co-founder and Executive Co-Chair of the board of directors of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. where she also assumed the role of President from 1994 to 2014. She currently sits on the Board of Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc. where she is also Chair of the Audit Committee and of the Corporate Governance Committee as well as a member of the Compensation Committee. She also sits on the boards of different not-for-profit organizations. She was a director of Cott Corporation from 2004 to 2008 as well as of McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited from 1999 to 2004. She holds an HBA (Honours) from the University of Western Ontario.

Marie-Jose Nadeau Ms. Marie-Jose Nadeau is Independent Director of Metro Inc., since 2000. For the past 20 years, Mrs. Nadeau has been and remains a member of the senior executive team of Hydro-Québec and has a wide-ranging experience in strategic positions in a corporation. She is a member of the Board of Directors, chairs the Communications Committee and is a member of the Finance Committee of the World Energy Council since 2007. Mrs. Nadeau is a lawyer. She holds a Master of Laws in public Law from Ottawa University.

Line Rivard Mrs. Line Rivard Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Rivard is a corporate Director. She serves on the Board of Directors of Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc. and is Chair of its Investment Committee and member of its Human Resources Committee and its Audit Committee. From 1989 to 2009, she has held various positions at BMO Capital Markets, including Vice-President and Managing Director, Corporate and Investment Banking – Montréal from 1997 to 2009. From February 2014 to 2015, she acted as Special Advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Canada. She holds an MBA from Concordia University and is a graduate of the Directors Education Program of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).