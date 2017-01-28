WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

Name Description

Andrew Higginson Mr. Andrew Thomas Higginson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective January 22, 2015. He joined the Group as Deputy Chairman and Chairman Elect in October 2014 and became Chairman at the end of January 2015. Experience Andrew is currently the Chairman of N Brown Group PLC and a Non-Executive Director of Woolworths Holdings Limited (South Africa) and McCurrach UK Limited. Andrew stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of the Rugby Football Union at the end of 2015. Andrew was previously the Chairman of Poundland Group PLC and Senior Independent Director of BSkyB PLC. Andrew was an Executive Director at Tesco PLC for 15 years.

David Potts Mr. David T. Potts is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc., effective 16 March 2015. He is a vastly experienced retailer who joined Tesco PLC at the age of 16 and worked there for 39 years. He rose to become successively CEO of its Ireland business, its UK retail stores business and then CEO of Tesco Asia. David was also on the Tesco PLC Board from 1998 until he left in 2011. Prior to his appointment as CEO of Morrisons, David held several advisory positions with a number of private equity and consultancy firms and developed his own retail concept to sell general merchandise. He also worked on two extensive retail projects in the UK.

Trevor Strain Mr. Trevor Strain is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. He joined the Group in June 2009 as Commercial and Operations Finance Director. In June 2011, he became Finance Director Corporate and took responsibility for the Company’s productivity programmes. Trevor joined the Board as Chief Financial Officer on 10 April 2013. Experience Prior to joining Morrisons, Trevor worked for Tesco PLC in a number of roles until his appointment as UK Property Finance Director in 2006 and subsequently UK Planning and Reporting Finance Director. Trevor began his career with Arthur Andersen and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Andy Atkinson Mr. Andy Atkinson is the Group Marketing and Customer Director of the company. He was appointed to Group Marketing and Customer Director in January 2016 having held the interim position for over five months. Experience Andy has been with Morrisons for four years in a number of senior Commercial and Trading roles within the organisation. Prior to joining Morrisons, Andy held a variety of senior commercial roles within Boots, progressing to Commercial Director. Andy started at Coca Cola expanding his career to Walt Disney and then L’Oréal.

Darren Blackhurst Mr. Darren Blackhurst is Group Commercial Director of the company. Darren started his career at Tesco in 1988, holding a number of buying positions in fresh food and grocery. In 1994, he was seconded to Tesco’s French business Catteau before holding a number of category director positions. Darren became Commercial Director for Tesco Lotus Thailand in 2002. He joined Asda in 2006 as Executive Trading Director for Food and in 2008 was appointed Chief Merchandising Officer. In 2011, he joined Matalan as Chief Executive before moving to B&Q as Commercial Director in 2014.

Clare Grainger Ms. Clare Grainger is the Group People Director of the Company. She joined Morrisons in February 2009 and was appointed Group People Director on 1 September 2015. Experience Clare started her career at Asda and held a number of roles both within Head Office and the Retail division. She progressed through a variety of senior HR roles including Head of HR at HBOS/Lloyds Banking Group, where she led a number of programmes to drive differentiation in both sales and services. She joined Morrisons in 2009 holding a number of senior positions in HR. Most recently, Clare was Interim Group Retail Director

Gary Mills Mr. Gary Mills is the Group Retail Director of the company. He joined Morrisons in August 2015 as Group Retail Director. Experience Gary has more than 30 years’ retail experience, with Stewarts Supermarkets in Northern Ireland and then with Tesco PLC where he held a variety of senior positions including Retail Director for Convenience and Retail Director for the North and Northern Ireland. Gary’s experience covers all areas of retail and all formats, including supermarkets and convenience stores.

Jonathan Burke Mr. Jonathan Burke is the Company Secretary of the Company. As a qualified accountant and Company Secretary, Jonathan has worked at Morrisons for the last 25 years holding various finance, compliance and project roles. He also held the role of Company Secretary between 2001 and 2009.

Neil Davidson Mr. Neil Davidson is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 October 2015. He became Chair of the Corporate Compliance and Responsibility Committee on 1 January 2016. Experience Neil has had an extensive career in manufacturing, starting with Northern Foods PLC where he rose to become Managing Director of its milk division. He subsequently became CEO of Express Dairies Plc and then Arla PLC. He has also been a Non-Executive Director of Persimmon PLC and Northern Recruitment Group PLC and the Chair of Leicestershire County Cricket Club. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Produce Investments PLC.

Tony Kralingen Mr. Tony van Kralingen has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Tony is currently Chair of Crown Commercial Services, a trading fund in the British Government, a role he has held since May 2016. Tony served 35 years at SABMiller PLC, 14 of which he was on the Executive Committee. He held a number of positions including, Group Director: Integrated Supply; Chairman and Managing Director: SAB; and Chairman and CEO: Plzensky Prazdroj.

Belinda Richards Ms. Belinda Richards is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 September 2015. She became Chair of the Audit Committee on 1 January 2016. Experience Belinda worked in professional services for over 25 years, where she operated as a senior adviser in corporate finance and strategy. Belinda is currently the Senior Independent Director of Grainger PLC, where she also chairs the Audit and Remuneration Committees, and a Non-Executive Director of Aviva UK Life & Pensions. Belinda serves on the Advisory Group of Audit Committee Chairmen at the Financial Reporting Council and is a member of the Governing Council of the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation, a not for profit think-tank focused on research in financial services.

Paula Vennells Ms. Paula Anne Vennells is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is currently Chief Executive of the Post Office, a role she has held since April 2012. Paula joined the Post Office in 2007. Previously she was Group Commercial Director of Whitbread PLC having started her career with Unilever and L’Oréal. Paula has held directorships in sales and marketing with a number of major retailers including Dixons Stores Group and Argos. She is Non-Executive Chair of First Rate Exchange Services Limited.