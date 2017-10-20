Edition:
Societe d'Exploitation des Ports SA (MSA.CS)

MSA.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

142.80MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null0.60 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
null142.20
Open
null142.15
Day's High
null142.80
Day's Low
null142.10
Volume
46,310
Avg. Vol
45,267
52-wk High
null156.50
52-wk Low
null90.30

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohammed Abdeljalil

Chairman of the Management Board

El Mostafa Sahabi

Financial Director

El Mahjoub Bayri

Director of Projects TC3 and TC4

Youssef Bennani

49 Development Director

Rachid Hadi

Director of Exploitation of Casablanca Port
Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Mohammed Abdeljalil

--

El Mostafa Sahabi

--

El Mahjoub Bayri

--

Youssef Bennani

--

Rachid Hadi

--
As Of 

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Mohammed Abdeljalil

0 0

El Mostafa Sahabi

0 0

El Mahjoub Bayri

0 0

Youssef Bennani

0 0

Rachid Hadi

0 0

