Societe d'Exploitation des Ports SA (MSA.CS)
MSA.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
142.80MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null0.60 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
null142.20
Open
null142.15
Day's High
null142.80
Day's Low
null142.10
Volume
46,310
Avg. Vol
45,267
52-wk High
null156.50
52-wk Low
null90.30
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohammed Abdeljalil
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
El Mostafa Sahabi
|Financial Director
|
El Mahjoub Bayri
|Director of Projects TC3 and TC4
|
Youssef Bennani
|49
|Development Director
|
Rachid Hadi
|Director of Exploitation of Casablanca Port
As Of
