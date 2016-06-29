Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)

Name Description

John Thompson Mr. John Wendell Thompson is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Microsoft Corporation. He previously lead independent director, became independent Chairman of our Board of Directors in February 2014. He was Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Instruments, a privately-held company that provides infrastructure performance analytics for virtualized and private cloud computing environments from 2010 until it merged with Load DynamiX in March 2016. Since 2009, Mr. Thompson has been an active investor in early-stage technology companies in Silicon Valley. Mr. Thompson served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Symantec Corp. beginning in 1999, helping transform Symantec into a leader in security, storage, and systems management solutions. Mr. Thompson stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Symantec in 2009, and left Symantec’s board of directors in 2011. Previously, Mr. Thompson held leadership positions in sales, marketing, and software development at IBM, including general manager of IBM Americas. He was a member of IBM’s Worldwide Management Council. Qualifications: Mr. Thompson has a wealth of leadership experience in the technology industry, including areas such as cloud computing and information security that are important to Microsoft’s strategic direction. As the former Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Instruments, he understands the critical importance of performance and reliability in physical, virtual, and cloud computing environments. During his 10-year tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Symantec, Mr. Thompson oversaw its transformation into a leader in security, storage, and systems management solutions for individual consumers and large enterprises. Through his senior leadership experiences at Virtual Instruments, Symantec, and IBM, he has expertise in sales, marketing, technology, and operations, including managing a large workforce and overseeing international business operations. Mr. Thompson’s experience also includes service as a director of large public companies.

Bradford Smith Mr. Bradford Lee Smith is President, Chief Legal Officer of the Company. He served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary from 2011 to 2015, and served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary from 2001 to 2011. Mr. Smith was also named Chief Compliance Officer in 2002. Since joining Microsoft in 1993, he was Deputy General Counsel for Worldwide Sales and previously was responsible for managing the European Law and Corporate Affairs Group, based in Paris. Mr. Smith also serves on the Board of Directors of Netflix, Inc.

Satya Nadella Mr. Satya Nadella is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Microsoft Corporation. He served as Executive Vice President, Cloud and Enterprise from July 2013 until that time. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Nadella served as President, Server and Tools. From 2009 to 2011, he was Senior Vice President, Online Services Division. From 2008 to 2009, he was Senior Vice President, Search, Portal, and Advertising. Since joining Microsoft in 1992, Mr. Nadella’s roles also included Vice President of the Business Division. Mr. Nadella also serves on the Board of Directors of Starbucks Corporation.

William Gates Mr. William Henry Gates, III is Founder and Technology Advisor, Director of Microsoft Corporation. He has served as Chairman from our incorporation in 1981 until 2014. He currently acts as a Technical Advisor to Mr. Nadella on key development projects. Mr. Gates retired as an employee in 2008. Mr. Gates served as Chief Software Architect from 2000 until 2006, when he announced his two-year plan to transition out of a full-time employee role. Mr. Gates served as Chief Executive Officer from 1981 until 2000, when he resigned as Chief Executive Officer and assumed the position of Chief Software Architect. As co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Gates shapes and approves grant-making strategies, advocates for the foundation’s issues, and helps set the overall direction of the organization. Qualifications: As a founder of Microsoft, Mr. Gates’ insight and his vision for personal computing have been central to the success of Microsoft and the software industry. He has unparalleled knowledge of the Company’s history, strategies, and technologies. As Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from its incorporation in 1981 to 2000, he grew Microsoft from a fledgling business into the world’s leading software company, in the process creating one of the world’s most prolific sources of innovation and powerful brands. As Chief Software Architect from 2000 to 2006, and through 2008 when he retired as an employee of Microsoft, Mr. Gates set in motion technological and strategic programs that are a core part of the Company. He continues to provide technical and strategic input towards our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. His work overseeing the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provides global insights relevant to the Company’s current and future business opportunities and a keen appreciation of stakeholder interests.

Amy Hood Ms. Amy E. Hood is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Microsoft Corp. Ms. Hood was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in July 2013, subsequent to her appointment as Chief Financial Officer in May 2013. From 2010 to 2013, Ms. Hood was Chief Financial Officer of the Microsoft Business Division. From 2006 through 2009, Ms. Hood was General Manager, Microsoft Business Division Strategy. Since joining Microsoft in 2002, Ms. Hood has also held finance-related positions in the Server and Tools Business and the corporate finance organization.

Christopher Capossela Mr. Christopher C. Capossela is Executive Vice President, Marketing and Consumer Business, and Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. He had served as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer since March 2014. Previously, he served as the worldwide leader of the Consumer Channels Group, responsible for sales and marketing activities with OEMs, operators, and retail partners. In his more than 25 years at Microsoft, Mr. Capossela has held a variety of marketing leadership roles in the Microsoft Office Division. He was responsible for marketing productivity solutions including Microsoft Office, Office 365, SharePoint, Exchange, Skype for Business, Project, and Visio.

Kathleen Hogan Ms. Kathleen T. Hogan is Executive Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Prior to that Ms. Hogan was Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Services. She also served as Corporate Vice President of Customer Service and Support. Ms. Hogan joined Microsoft in 2003.

Jean-Philippe Courtois Mr. Jean-Philippe Courtois is Executive Vice President and President - Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations of the Company. Before that he was President of Microsoft International since 2005. He was Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft Europe, Middle East, and Africa from 2003 to 2005.He was Senior Vice President and President, Microsoft Europe, Middle East, and Africa from 2000 to 2003. He was Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Customer Marketing from 1998 to 2000. Mr. Courtois joined Microsoft in 1984.

Margaret Johnson Ms. Margaret L. Johnson is Executive Vice President - Business Development of the Company since September 2014. Prior to that Ms. Johnson spent 24 years at Qualcomm in various leadership positions across engineering, sales, marketing and business development. She most recently served as Executive Vice President of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Ms. Johnson also serves on the Board of Directors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

Kevin Scott Mr. Kevin Scot is Chief Technology Officer of the Company. Mr. Scott will continue to play an active role at LinkedIn as senior vice president of Infrastructure and remain a member of LinkedIn's executive management team. His distinguished 20-year career spans both academia and industry as a researcher, engineer and leader. Prior to his role as senior vice president of Engineering and Operations at LinkedIn, Scott held a number of engineering leadership roles at Google and AdMob. Scott is an adviser to several Silicon Valley startups, an active angel investor and founder of the nonprofit organization Behind the Tech.

Reid Hoffman Mr. Reid G. Hoffman serves as Director of the Company. He is co-founder of LinkedIn. He has been with Greylock Partners, where he is currently a partner, for the past seven years. He co-founded LinkedIn in 2002, and before that he served as an executive vice president at PayPal. He currently serves on the boards of Edmodo, Convoy and Blockstream. In addition, he serves on several not-for-profit boards, including Wrapp and Kiva.org, and the chair of the West Coast advisory board for QuestBridge. Hoffman will be appointed to the Regulatory and Public Policy Committee.

Hugh Johnston Mr. Hugh F. Johnston serves as Director of the Company. He has served as the chief financial officer since 2010 and became vice chairman in 2015. In his career at PepsiCo, he has served as executive vice president of global operations, president of Pepsi-Cola North America, senior vice president of transformation, and senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions. Johnston has previously served as a director and audit committee chair for Twitter Inc. and AOL Inc. He currently serves as a director for the Peterson Institute for International Economics, on the University of Chicago’s Booth School CFO Advisory Board, and on Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management Advisory council.

Teri List-Stoll Ms. Teri List-Stoll is Independent Director of Microsoft Corporation, effective October, 1 2014. She has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. from August 2015 to September 2016, where she was responsible for finance and legal activities, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, taxes, internal audit, compliance, acquisitions and divestitures, and investor relations. From December 2013 to March 2015, Ms. List-Stoll served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Kraft Foods Group, and then as a senior advisor through May 2015. As CFO, she led Kraft’s finance, information services, and business process excellence organizations and was responsible for financial planning, financial accounting and reporting, internal audit, treasury, tax, acquisitions and divestitures, and investor relations. Ms. List-Stoll joined Kraft in September 2013 as Senior Vice President leading the business unit finance teams. Prior to Kraft, Ms. List-Stoll was at Procter & Gamble (“P&G”) for nearly 20 years, where she last served as Senior Vice President and Treasurer. Ms. List-Stoll started with P&G in 1994 and held finance leadership roles across a diverse range of areas including business unit management, supply chain, sales, accounting, and financial planning and analysis. From 1991 to 1993, Ms. List-Stoll was a fellow with the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”). Prior to her fellowship at FASB, she spent six years at Deloitte & Touche, providing financial counsel to large multinational companies. Qualifications: Ms. List-Stoll brings to the Board significant financial expertise, having spent her professional career in a broad range of finance and accounting roles. She has exceptional financial and operational experience from her two decades in consumer goods and retail industries. As Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for DICK’S Sporting Goods and in her previous roles at Kraft Foods Group and P&G,

G. Mason Morfit Mr. G. Mason Morfit is no longer a Independent Director of the Company effective November. 29, 2017. He is the President of ValueAct Capital, a significant Microsoft shareholder. He has been a partner of ValueAct Capital Management, L.P. since 2004 and was an associate with ValueAct Capital from January 2001 to December 2002. Prior to joining ValueAct Capital, Mr. Morfit worked in equity research for Credit Suisse First Boston from 1999 to 2000. He has a B.A. from Princeton University, and is a former CFA charter holder. Qualifications: Mr. Morfit is a seasoned investor involved in strategic planning for other public and private companies, including companies involved in significant periods of transition. His experience on the audit, governance, and compensation committees of other public companies positions him to be a valuable and versatile asset in a variety of contexts and committee roles. Mr. Morfit has substantial experience in analyzing financial statements and capital allocation decisions.

Charles Noski Mr. Charles H. Noski is Independent Director of Microsoft Corporation. He served as Vice Chairman of Bank of America Corporation from June 2011 until September 2012. From May 2010 through June 2011, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bank of America Corporation. From 2003 to 2005, he served as Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Northrop Grumman Corporation and served as a director from 2002 to 2005. Mr. Noski joined AT&T in 1999 as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and was named Vice Chairman of AT&T’s board of directors in 2002. Mr. Noski retired from AT&T upon completion of its restructuring in 2002. Prior to joining AT&T, Mr. Noski was President, Chief Operating Officer, and a member of the board of directors of Hughes Electronics Corporation, a publicly traded subsidiary of General Motors Corporation in the satellite and wireless communications business. He is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation, a member of the AICPA and FEI, a past member of the Standing Advisory Group of the PCAOB, and a director of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Qualifications: With his extensive background in finance, accounting, risk, capital markets, and business operations, Mr. Noski has a unique portfolio of business skills. He has served as a senior executive officer or head of a business unit of a major public company in a variety of contexts. A large part of Mr. Noski’s executive experience has been in the technology sector, including multinational telecommunications companies. His service with leading organizations in the accounting and auditing fields reflects his expertise in finance and accounting matters. Mr. Noski has served on a wide range of public company boards in the technology, industrial, and finance fields.

Helmut Panke Dr. Helmut Gunter Wilhelm Panke, Ph.D. is Independent Director of Microsoft Corporation. He served as Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW Bayerische Motoren Werke AG from 2002 through 2006. From 1999 to 2002, he served as a member of the Board of Management for Finance. From 1996 to 1999, Dr. Panke was a member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Information Technology. In his role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BMW (US) Holding Corp. from 1993 to 1996, he was responsible for the company’s North American activities. He joined BMW in 1982. Qualifications: Dr. Panke brings a global perspective to the Board. His almost 25-year career at BMW culminated in leading the company from 2002 to 2006, giving him experience as chief executive officer of a major international public corporation. In addition, his extensive résumé at BMW includes leadership roles in a variety of business disciplines including finance, information technology, worldwide human resources, and operations. Dr. Panke understands product manufacturing processes, how to manage a company through business cycles and intense competition, and how to build and sustain a globally recognized and respected brand. His service on the boards of other prominent international companies enhances his ability to contribute insights on achieving business success in a diverse range of geographies, economic conditions, and competitive environments.

Sandra Peterson Ms. Sandra E. Peterson is Independent Director of the company. She has served as the Group Worldwide Chairman and member of the Executive Committee of Johnson & Johnson, a diversified global health care company with leading consumer health, pharmaceutical and medical device businesses, since December 2012. Ms. Peterson previously served as Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer CropScience AG (a subsidiary of Bayer AG) from 2010 to 2012 and, prior to that, as a member of Bayer CropScience AG’s Board of Management from July 2010 to September 2010. Prior to that, Ms. Peterson served as Executive Vice President and President, Medical Care, Bayer HealthCare LLC from 2009 to 2010, and as President, Diabetes Care Division, from 2005 to 2009. She was Group President of Government for Medco Health Solutions, Inc. (formerly Merck-Medco) from 2003 to 2004, Senior Vice President of Medco’s health businesses from 2001 to 2003 and Senior Vice President of Marketing for Merck-Medco Managed Care LLC from 1999 to 2001. Qualifications: Ms. Peterson’s skills include extensive operating experience with global companies, product and marketing experience, and expertise with strategy development gained from her executive positions with Johnson & Johnson, Bayer CropScience, Bayer HealthCare, and Medco Health Solutions. She has significant information technology experience, financial knowledge, and understanding of how to run a highly regulated business. Ms. Peterson has over a decade of public company board experience at Dun & Bradstreet, including serving as Chair of the Innovation and Technology Committee and member of the Compensation and Benefits Committee.

Charles Scharf Mr. Charles W. Scharf is Independent Director of Microsoft Corporation. He has served as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Visa Inc., a global payments company, since 2012. Previously, Mr. Scharf was a Managing Director of One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a global financial services firm. From 2004 to 2011, Mr. Scharf served as Chief Executive Officer of Retail Financial Services at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and from 2002 to 2004, served as Chief Executive Officer of the retail division of Bank One Corporation, a financial institution. Mr. Scharf also served as Chief Financial Officer of Bank One Corporation from 2000 to 2002, Chief Financial Officer of the Global Corporate and Investment Bank division at Citigroup, Inc., an international financial conglomerate, from 1999 to 2000, and Chief Financial Officer of Salomon Smith Barney, an investment bank, and its predecessor company from 1995 to 1999. Qualifications: Mr. Scharf, as a sitting CEO of a large global business, adds strategic and operational depth to the Board, as well as a deep understanding of how commerce is changing globally. Mr. Scharf has more than 25 years of payment systems, financial services, and leadership experience from his senior executive roles in some of the leading financial services firms in the world. Throughout his career Mr. Scharf has positively impacted large and complex institutions, from building one of the premier retail banking operations in the U.S. at JPMorgan Chase, to rebuilding the consumer banking brand, improving financial discipline, and developing senior talent at Bank One, to overseeing a major business transition and consolidation as a director of Visa Inc. and Visa U.S.A. Mr. Scharf’s leadership skills and knowledge of global finance and commerce position him to contribute significantly to the Board’s oversight of our evolving business, operations, and strategies.

John Stanton Mr. John W. Stanton is Independent Director of Microsoft Corporation. He founded Trilogy International Partners, Inc., a wireless operator in Central and South America and New Zealand, and Trilogy Equity Partners, a private equity fund that invests in early-stage growth opportunities in the wireless ecosystem in 2005, and currently serves as Chairman of both enterprises. In August 2016, he was appointed Chairman of First Avenue Entertainment LLLP, owner of the Seattle Mariners. He was a director of Clearwire Corp. from 2008 to 2013 and Chairman between 2011 to 2013. He also served as Clearwire’s Interim Chief Executive Officer during 2011. Mr. Stanton founded and served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Wireless Corporation, a wireless telecommunications company, from 1992 until shortly after its acquisition by ALLTEL Corporation in 2005. Mr. Stanton was Chairman and a director of T-Mobile USA, formerly VoiceStream Wireless Corporation, a mobile telecommunications company, from 1994 to 2004 and was Chief Executive Officer from 1998 to 2003. Qualifications: Mr. Stanton is a recognized pioneer in the wireless telecommunications industry. His leadership of four of the top wireless operators in the United States over the past three decades positions him to contribute significantly to the development of our mobile-first and cloud-first strategies. Mr. Stanton’s extensive background as a chief executive officer and director of public and private companies lends valuable perspective and judgment to the Board’s deliberations. His record of accomplishment in multiple business endeavors demonstrates his acumen across the spectrum of strategic planning and financial matters.