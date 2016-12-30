Metair Investments Ltd (MTAJ.J)

Name Description

S. Pretorius Mr. S. G. Pretorius serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective July 1, 2015. Mr. Pretorius holds an M Com Business Economics from the University of the Free State and served as managing director of Toyota SA Marketing and then as chief executive officer of McCarthy Ltd. He retired as an executive director of McCarthy and its controlling shareholder, Bidvest, on 1 March 2011. He has received numerous national marketing and leadership awards including Marketing Person of the Year and Boss of the Year. He holds honorary professorships at the University of Johannesburg, University of Pretoria, University of the Free State and an honorary doctorate in marketing from the Durban University of Technology. Brand is a Fellow in Leadership at the Gordon Institute of Business Science and serves on the boards of the READ Educational Trust, the Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa and the business incubator InvoTech. Mr Pretorius serves as non-executive director on the boards of Tongaat Hulett, Reunert, Tata Africa Holdings, Agrinet and Italtile Ltd. Mr Pretorius was appointed as an independent non-executive director to the Metair board in January 2014 and as chairman on 1 July 2015.

Sjoerd Douwenga Mr. Sjoerd Douwenga serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Douwenga qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2003 after completing his articles with PwC and then spent approximately eight years in PwC’s deals division where he gained extensive experience in acquisitions across various sectors within Africa and Europe. Mr. Douwenga first started working with Metair in 2011 during the Rombat acquisition and was subsequently appointed as business development director at First National Battery during 2013 where he was primarily involved in the operational and financial evaluation and execution of new acquisitions, most notably Mutlu Akü in Turkey. He was subsequently appointed chief financial officer of Metair in 2014.

C. Theo Loock Mr. C. Theo Loock is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Loock is a professional industrial engineer with supplementary business and economic studies. He obtained his engineering degree from the University of Pretoria in 1986. His 30 years of mining, manufacturing and business experience started at Dorbyl Automotive Technologies and Sasol Coal. The listing of two family businesses on the local securities exchange gave him insight into managing and growing publicly owned businesses. He served as operational director of various local listed companies. Before his appointment to the Metair board as chief executive officer in March 2006, he was group divisional director at Aveng-owned Trident Steel.

S. Vermaak Ms. S. M. Vermaak serves as Company Secretary of the Company. She joined the company in August 1998 and was appointed as company secretary in March 2001 and group finance manager in July 2003. She completed her B Comm Financial Management degree (cum laude) in 2005 on a part time basis and has more than 14 years’ experience in the listed company environment.

Jonathan Best Mr. Jonathan Gourlay Best serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Best has spent most of his career in the mining industry in various senior financial and managing roles. When he retired in July 2005 he was an executive director and chief financial officer of AngloGold Ashanti. He has served on a number of boards as a non-executive director and is currently a non-executive director of AngloGold Ashanti Holdings where he is a member of the audit committee, and Polymetal International (a company listed on the London Stock Exchange) where he is chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee. Mr Best’s qualifications include: associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and an MBA from the University of Witwatersrand. Mr Best was appointed to the Metair board as an independent non-executive director in February 2009.

Ralph Broadley Mr. Ralph S. Broadley serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. After completing 21 years of service with Ford Motor Company, Mr Broadley joined Toyota South Africa in 1972 as director in charge of assembly and manufacturing. He retired as managing director of the manufacturing arm of Toyota South Africa in 1997 having served in that capacity since 1988. After retirement he continued as a consultant to the company until 2002. He served on the main board of Toyota South Africa from 1984 to 2002. He was appointed to the Metair board as a non-executive director in April 2001 and is now classified as an independent non-executive director. He is chairman of the Metair social and ethics committee and a member of the remuneration committee, having served as chairman of the latter committee until March 2016.

P. P. J. Derby Ms. P. P. J. Derby serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Derby’s wide range of expertise has been shaped by her experience as an entrepreneur as well as senior strategic positions held in government over a period of 20 years. She served as Chief Operating Officer of Trade and Investment South Africa, Chief Operating Officer in the Department of Trade and Industry, and as the Director-General of the Department of Public Enterprises. She is co-founder and was Chief Executive Officer of Ubu Investment Holdings (20102014), a company focusing on investments in infrastructure and advanced manufacturing and strategic advice in the development of key economic infrastructure and strategic sectors in Africa. She is also a non-executive Director of Ubank and NPN Economists Pty Ltd, is on the Africa Advisory board of Alexander Proudfoot and serves on the board of Ubu Investment Holdings and its subsidiaries.

Thandeka Mgoduso Ms. Thandeka Nozipho Mgoduso serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Mgoduso started her career as a clinical psychologist, during which time she lectured at universities and practiced both in South Africa and abroad. She then joined Transnet SOC Ltd, where she served as Group HR Executive and then as Chief Executive Officer of freight dynamics. She later joined Imperial Logistics as Group Transformation Executive and then served as managing director of Ayavuna Women's Investments. After her time at Ayavuna, she spent time in strategic consulting and infrastructural development. She is currently on the Boards of the South African Reserve Bank (where she chairs the remuneration committee), Tongaat Hulett Ltd, BIOSS Southern Africa Pty Ltd, Ayavuna Trust and Assore Limited. She is the chairman of Jojose Investments Pty Ltd and a commissioner on the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

H. Grathel Motau Ms. H. Grathel Motau serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Motau is a Chartered Accountant and also holds an MPhil in Development Finance from the University of Stellenbosch. She has almost 20 years of experience from both the public and private sectors. Until March 2015, she was an Audit Partner at KPMG’s Energy and Natural Resources Division. Ms Motau is currently Chief Executive Officer at Mmoni Advisory Services. She has worked for organisations that include Blue IQ Investments, National Treasury, Industrial Development Corporation and Amabubesi Investments. She serves as a Commissioner of International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa, Council member and Finance Committee Chairperson of the University of the Western Cape as well as non-executive director of International Women’s Forum of South Africa.