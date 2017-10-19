Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL.NS)

Name Description

S. Sayal Shri. S. R. Sayal is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. He previously served as Dy. Company Secretary since August 1997. Prior to joining MTNL as Dy. Company Secretary in 1997, he worked for National Fertilizers Ltd. (a Government of India enterprise) and other private sector companies in legal, secretarial and accounting departments. Mr. Sayal is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Mr. Sayal holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) Master of Arts (English) degree from Delhi University and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Agra University.

Sunil Kumar Shri. Sunil Kumar is Director - Human Resources, Executive Director of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. Mr. Sunil Kumar, ITS is on the MTNL Board as Director (HR) since 21st June 2013. He is Head for Human resource Management, Legal Cell, Development of Enterprise Business and Marketing of MTNL Services. An Engineering graduate, he holds Master's Degree in Administration (MBA) and Master's Degree in Computer Application (MCA). He has also done Post Graduate Certificate Course in Sales and Marketing from XLRI, Jamshedpur and a certificate course in "Strategy Management" from IIT Delhi. He is a 1984-Batch Officer of Indian Telecom Service (ITS), and has vast working experience in the field of Telecommunication. He has extensively worked at various place in India such as Hajipur (Bihar), Kolkata, Junagadh (Gujarat), Patna (Bihar), Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Shillong (Meghalaya), Arunachal Pradesh, Pune (Maharashtra), Satara (Maharashtra), BSNL CO New Delhi. As DDG Marketing in BSNL, he has handled Sales and Marketing function for the BSNL. For his outstanding work in Marketing, he has been awarded "Sanchar Sewa Padak" at Pune. As DDG (Enterprise Business), he was the first to create "Enterprise

Peeyush Aggarwal Mr. Peeyush Aggarwal is Executive Director, Mumbai of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. He previously serving the Company as Chief General Manager (Land line Services) from 2009 and in various other positions since 2002. He has experience in the field of Telecom in Wireless, GSM, 3G and Broadband. He holds a bachelors degree in Electronic & Telecommunication from University of Roorkee (with Honors) and an M.B.A. with Gold Medal in Marketing Management.

Pravin Purwar Shri. Pravin Kumar Purwar is Director - Finance, Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Directorof Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. He joined MTNL as, Director (Fin) on June 01, 2013. He possesses Masters Degree in Commerce from Allahabad University and professional degree of Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He belongs to 1990 Batch of Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service. He has worked in various positions both at field level and Corporate Office in DOT & BSNL and Since 2005, in the capacity of General Manager in BSNL. Prior to his present assignment, Shri Pravin Kumar Purwar had also worked for more than three years, in Competition Commission of India, on deputation as Advisor and Incharge of mergers & acquisitions.

Kumar Bariar Mr. Kumar Sanjay Bariar is Non-Executive Director - Government Nominee of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. He is Deputy Director General (Licensing Finance) in the DOT, Ministry of Communication & IT, Government of India, since January, 2012. He joined the Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service through the Indian Civil Service Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in 1993. He has over 18 years of work experience in almost all areas of Financial Management of Telecom at senior decision making levels in the DoT. He has also served as Joint Secretary in the Union Public Service Commission and as Chief Vigilance Officer in the National Consumer’s Cooperative Federation under the Ministry of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs. Mr. Bariar’s career profile also includes holding of various portfolios dealing with Strategic Business Planning, Telecom Revenue, Finance Coordination, Staff & Establishment, Budget & Accounts, Financial policy & Advice, Licensing of Telecom Services and related issues, Conduct of competitive examinations for recruitment in the Government of India & Promotions/Selection (at UPSC), Vigilance etc. Mr. Bariar holds a post-graduate in Science with a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) & Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB).