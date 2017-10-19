Music Broadcast Ltd (MUSI.NS)

Name Description

Vijay Tandon Mr. Vijay Tandon is the Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from the University of Delhi. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has previously worked with Thakur, Vaidyanath Aiyar & Co and ICF Consulting Services Limited, Department of International Development. He was a director in Associated Journals Limited (National Herald Group of Publications). Also, as a management consultant, he has been associated with several consulting services in sectors of economy, industry and public utilities funded by the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

Abraham Thomas Mr. Abraham Thomas is Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is responsible for managing the affairs of our Company. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from the University of Bombay and a master’s diploma in business administration from the Institute of Management, Development and Research, Pune. He is also on the board of directors of One Network Private Limited and Media Agnos Private Limited. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked in Garware Paints Limited, Astro Broadcasting Corporation (BVI) Limited, Digital Radio (Delhi) Broadcasting Limited, MTV Networks India Private Limited, SET India Private Limited and Indian Express Newspapers Bombay Limited.

Prashant Domadia Mr. Prashant Domadia is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is responsible for financial planning, funds management, accounting and reporting, risk management and control processes in our Company. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from University of Mumbai and is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. In the past, he has worked with Viacom 18 Media Private Limited, Ratan S Mama & Co., Chartered Accountants, Indian Hotel Company Limited and A. F. Ferguson & Co.

Kartikeya Kalla Mr. Kartikeya Kalla is Executive Vice President - National Head of Programming, Marketing & Audacity of the Company. He is responsible for programming and marketing in our Company. He has a post graduate diploma in marketing and management from Institute of Marketing and Management. In past, he has worked with Chaitra Leo Burnett (New Delhi) Private Limited, McCann-Erickson (India) Limited and Contract Advertising (India) Limited and Publicis (India) Communications Private Limited.

Chirag Bagadia Mr. Chirag Bagadia is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He is responsible for all the secretarial functions in our Company. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and law from the University of Bombay and a Master’s degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai. He is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. In past, he has worked with Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, Adlabs Films Limited and Ackruti City Limited.

Sagorika Kantharia Ms. Sagorika Kantharia is the Group – Human Resource Head of Jagran Prakashan Group including the Company. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Science from the University of Bombay and a Master’s degree in Administrative Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management. In past, she has worked with Bennett Coleman & Co. Limited.

Rachna Kanwar Ms. Rachna Kanwar is the Chief Operating Officer – Digital Media of the Company and she is responsible for digital business division of our Company. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of Delhi and diploma in journalism from Rajendra Prasad Institute of Communication and Management, c. In the past, she has worked with Times Internet Limited.

Rahul Gupta Mr. Rahul Gupta is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of Bradford and a Master of Business Administration from Lancaster University (UK). Prior to joining our Company, he worked with the Independent Newspapers London (UK) Ltd. He was instrumental in setting up and operating the Radio Mantra Stations in SPML and is currently managing the operations of Jagmini Micro Knit Private Limited.

Apurva Purohit Ms. Apurva Purohit is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of Madras and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru. She is the president of the Jagran group and she handles the group’s portfolio across several verticals including print, radio, digital and outdoor. She is also accountable for any new businesses the group may venture into in the media space. She has authored the book “Lady, You’re not a Man – the Adventures of a Woman at Work”. In 2016, she was awarded as one of the Business Today’s top 30 most powerful women in business. She has been on the Board since August 16, 2014 and was appointed as a whole-time director and CEO of our Company. Further, her designation was changed to a whole-time director on November 23, 2015 pursuant to a board resolution passed on November 18, 2015.