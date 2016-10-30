National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

Name Description

Jean Houde Mr. Jean Houde is Independent Chairman of the Board of National Bank of Canada. He is also Chairman of the board of directors of Gaz Métro Inc. From 2010 to 2014, he was Chairman of the board of directors of Finance Montréal – La grappe financière du Québec, and from 2012 to 2014, Vice-Chairman of the board of directors of JOA Groupe Holding and a member of the Audit and Human Resources committees. From 2010 to January 2011, he was a business development advisor at accounting firm Samson Bélair/Deloitte & Touche LLP. From 2005 to 2009, he was the Deputy Minister of Finances of Quebec. Before that, he was the Chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Investissement Que´bec. From 1990 to 2003, he held several positions at the Bank, which he joined as Senior Vice- President – Human Resources; when he left, he was Senior Vice-President – Corporate Affairs. He has a law degree and an MBA from Université Laval. Jean Houde is a member of the Quebec Bar.

Louis Vachon Mr. Louis Vachon is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of National Bank of Canada. He was the Bank’s Chief Operating Officer in 2006 and 2007. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Natcan Investment Management Inc. from 2004 to 2006. In 2005 and 2006, he also served as Chairman of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer of NBF. Louis Vachon began his career in 1985 with Citibank Canada and in 1986 joined Lévesque Beaubien Geoffrion Inc., now National Bank Financial Inc., where he served as Vice-President until 1990. From 1990 to 1996, he was employed by BT Bank of Canada, the Canadian subsidiary of Bankers Trust, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 1994 to 1996. Louis Vachon returned to the Bank in 1996, first as President and Chief Executive Officer of Innocap Investment Management Inc., and then in 1998 was appointed Senior Vice-President – Treasury and Financial Markets of the Bank. Louis Vachon is a member of the Board of Directors of Bank subsidiaries: National Bank Group Inc. and National Bank of Canada Acquisition Holding Inc. He has also been a member of the board of directors of CH Group Inc. since 2016. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Bates College and a Master’s degree in International Finance from the Fletcher School. He is also a CFA. He was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Ottawa and by Bishop’s University. In 2014, he was named CEO of the Year by Canadian Business magazine, and Financial Personality of the Year by the business publication Finance Et Investissement in 2012 and 2014. He received the Global Citizens Award from the United Nations Association in Canada, and is a Member of the Order of Canada.

Ghislain Parent Mr. Ghislain Parent is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance and Treasury of National Bank of Canada, since August 29, 2011. He is responsible for all accounting, finance, corporate treasury, sourcing, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, capital management, taxation, investor relations, financial governance and internal audit operations. Since February 2017, he is also responsible for the Bank’s portfolio of investments in emerging countries. Ghislain Parent is a member of the Office of the President. Until August 28, 2011, Ghislain Parent served as Senior Vice-President – Internal Audit, a position he had held since July 2010. Before joining the Bank, he was Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and President of CDP Financial Inc. During his career, Ghislain Parent was both Vice-President – Internal Audit and Security and Vice-President – Chief Accountant for Laurentian Bank of Canada. He also served as Senior Advisor – Banking Supervision and Restructuring, Africa, for the International Monetary Fund. In addition to his business activities, he is involved in a number of organizations. Ghislain Parent has a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Accounting Sciences from Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue. He is also a Fellow of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec.

Lynn Jeanniot Ms. Lynn Jeanniot is Executive Vice President - Human Resources and Corporate Affairs of National Bank of Canada. Ms. Jeanniot is responsible for developing human resources strategies and practices for the entire Bank. She also oversees head office units related to Legal Affairs, including the Corporate Secretary's Office, and to Public Affairs. At the time of her appointment, Ms. Jeanniot was Vice-President – Human Resources, a position she had held since August 2005. Ms. Jeanniot joined National Bank in 2002 as Vice-President – Marketing and Public Affairs. In that role, she set herself apart through her leadership and management skills, and keen sense of customer service. Prior to working for the Bank, Ms. Jeanniot had already developed in-depth knowledge of the financial industry and the challenges it faces, having spent more than 30 years in management positions at banking institutions and organizations dedicated to the professional development of the financial services sector. Ms. Jeanniot had previously served as Executive Director of the Institute of Canadian Bankers and as VicePresident of the Canadian Bankers Association. In addition to her professional activities, Ms. Jeanniot is involved in a number of causes, mainly in the fields of education, community outreach and culture. She has served as Honorary President of the Montreal YWCA's 2009 Women of Distinction awards, member of the Commission nationale sur la participation au marché du travail des travailleuses et travailleurs expérimentés de 55 ans et plus, and honorary chair of the 2010 and 2011 galas to benefit the Festival TransAmériques. More recently, she was Honorary Chair of the 2012 benefit evening for Dr. Clown, a therapeutic clown program dedicated to bringing cheer to hospitalized children. These contributions are over and above Ms. Jeanniot's long-term commitments.

William Bonnell Mr. William Bonnell is Executive Vice President - Risk Management of National Bank Of Canada. He was appointed Executive Vice-President – Risk Management and a member of the Office of the President in June 2012. As the Bank's Chief Risk Officer he is responsible for enterprise-wide risk management including credit, market and operational risks. Mr. Bonnell, who joined National Bank in 2001, has held successive leadership positions in credit risk management, proprietary trading, and market risk management. Prior to joining the Bank, William Bonnell worked in Toronto, London, and Dublin in a variety of risk management, capital markets, and management roles within the banking industry. Mr. Bonnell serves on the Board of Directors of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation and of the ECS Foundation and is a member of the Rotman MFRM Advisory Board. Mr. Bonnell holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, a Bachelor’s degree from Bishop’s University and completed studies at EM Lyon Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation from the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

Dominique Fagnoule Mr. Dominique Fagnoule is Executive Vice President – Information Technology of National Bank of Canada. He holds the position of Executive Vice-President – Information Technology. As such, he is responsible for implementing the Bank’s technological strategy. Mr. Fagnoule is also a member of National Bank's Office of the President. Before joining the Bank, Dominique Fagnoule had served as Chief Information Officer of BNP Paribas – Personal Finance, a leader in the banking and financial services industry in Europe, since 2009. Prior to that, he had held various positions at FORTIS in the Netherlands and Belgium, including Retail Banking Information Systems General Manager. Mr. Fagnoule has also held a number of senior-level positions in large-scale financial institutions, including Générale de Banque in Belgium, where he was responsible for distribution channels and electronic channel strategies. With more than 25 years of experience in the financial services IT sector, Dominique Fagnoule is recognized for his in-depth knowledge of various aspects of IT and his leadership qualities which have led him to successfully oversee large technology transformation projects. Mr. Fagnoule has a degree in civil engineering from the University of Liège, in Belgium.

Martin Gagnon Mr. Martin Gagnon is Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer - National Bank Financial and Executive Vice-President - Wealth Management of the Company since July 2016. He is responsible for all wealth management-related activities at National Bank, including full-service securities brokerage, services for high-net-worth individuals, trust services, third-party clearing services, banking services and financing solutions for strategic partners, as well as investment product manufacturing and distribution and selfdirected brokerage solutions. Mr. Gagnon is also a member of National Bank’s Office of the President. Mr. Gagnon began his career in 1987 in National Bank’s Treasury department. He subsequently occupied various management roles in financial markets, financial engineering and asset/liability management. From 1993 to 2003 he held positions at Goldman Sachs Canada in Toronto, at Laurentian Bank, and then again at Goldman Sachs, this time in New York as Vice-President – International Equities. Mr. Gagnon rejoined National Bank in 2003 at its subsidiary responsible for hedge fund operations, Innocap Investment Management Inc., where he went on to become the Co-Chief Executive Officer. At the time of his appointment, Mr. Gagnon was Senior Vice-President – Intermediary Business Solutions, Wealth Management. Mr. Gagnon is Chairman of the Boards of Directors of National Bank Financial Inc., National Bank Trust lnc., National Bank Direct Brokerage Inc. and NBCN Inc. Mr. Gagnon has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Université du Québec à Montréal and a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of British Columbia. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Diane Giard Ms. Diane Giard is Executive Vice President - Personal and Commercial Banking of National Bank of Canada. Ms. Giard oversees all personal, commercial and international banking operations. Since February 2017, she is also responsible for the development and management of banking products, portfolio pricing and risk modeling, marketing strategies, and the development of the digital ecosystem. She is a member of the Office of the President. Diane Giard joined the Bank in 2011 as Executive Vice-President – Marketing and was notably responsible for implementing the Bank’s Client Promise – a key element of theOne client, one bank transformation. She has over 30 years’ experience in the banking industry. The various mandates that she has carried out have allowed her to acquire in-depth knowledge of client segments nationwide. Diane Giard currently sits on the boards of directors of Fondation Virage, GoodnessTV and C Series Aircraft Managing GP Inc., which oversees the activities of the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership. Diane Giard has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Université de Montréal and an MBA from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQÀM), and is a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers. Diane Giard was awarded the 2007 B’nai Brith Canada Award of Merit and the 2008 Prix Performance by UQÀM’s School of Management, in the Manager category. In 2012, she received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. In 2014 and 2015, she was recognized by the WXN Women’s Executive Network as one of Canada’s 100 most powerful women. She has also been ranked seven times among the Top 25 of Québec’s financial industry.

Denis Girouard Mr. Denis Girouard is Executive Vice President - Financial Markets of the Company. He is responsible of wholesale banking services, in particular Investment Banking, Corporate Banking, Equity, Fixed Income, Derivatives and Proprietary Trading. At the time of his appointment, he held the position of Executive Vice-President, Managing Director, Co-Head of Fixed Income and Deputy Head of Financial Markets at NBF. He has in-depth knowledge of the Financial Markets sector and its activities. Under his stewardship, the Bank has notably positioned itself as a leader in government financing in Canada. Denis Girouard also enjoys recognition from public policy-makers who seek his views on financial market developments. Since he joined the Bank in 1990, he has held various strategic executive positions. Denis Girouard is a member of the Office of the President. Denis Girouard is involved in the business community as a director. He is currently a member of the board of directors of CanDeal. Denis holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from HEC Montréal. He is a chartered financial analyst, CFA™®.

Brigitte Herebt Ms. Brigitte Herebt CPA., is Executive Vice President - Operations of the Company. She is responsible for efficiently implementing business strategies for the entire organization. In this role, she is a key contributor to creating the superior experience that National Bank strives to provide to its clients. She is also a member of the Office of the President. Ms. Hébert joined the Bank in 1994. Over the course of her career, she has developed solid experience in high-level management positions and proven expertise in different sectors. She is recognized for her motivating leadership in the Bank's transformation and has successfully carried out numerous strategic reorganizations in the Operations, Finance and Treasury and Information Technology sectors. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Hébert was Senior Vice-President – IT Delivery Management, Personal and Commercial Banking, Marketing and Operations. In addition to her professional activities, Ms. Hébert is actively involved in a number of organizations. For several years now, she has also been part of the Bank's mentoring program, which seeks to provide inspiration and coaching for the Bank's up-and-coming leaders. Ms. Hébert has a Bachelor's degree in business administration from HEC Montréal and is a chartered professional accountant (CPA).

Ricardo Pascoe Mr. Ricardo Pascoe is Chief Transformation Officer and Executive Vice President - Strategic Initiatives Office of National Bank of Canada. As such, he is responsible for ensuring the effective and agile integration of large-scale projects that support the Bank’s evolution. He also oversees the activities of Credigy and Innocap. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Innocap Investment Management Inc. At the time of his appointment, Ricardo Pascoe had been Executive Vice-President – Financial Markets since September 2008. As such, he helped grow the sector’s footprint and performance. He joined the Bank in 2003 as Senior Vice-President – Treasury and Financial Markets. Ricardo Pascoe is a member of the Office of the President. He also held the positions of Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of NBF from September 2006 until April 2014. Ricardo Pascoe previously held various strategic executive positions in London and New York at financial institutions specializing in capital markets, derivatives and portfolio management. Ricardo Pascoe appeared in the 2015 edition of the awards for the Ten Most Influential Hispanic Canadians, which recognized the exceptional contribution of the members of the Hispanic community throughout Canada. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Queen’s University, a Master’s in Economics from Columbia University in New York, and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

Rebecca McKillican Ms. Rebecca McKillican is Director of the Company. Since 2013, Ms. McKillican has been president and chief executive officer of Well.ca, one of the largest on-line retailers in Canada. Previously, Ms. McKillican worked for the operating group of investment firm KKR (Kohlberg, Kravis and Roberts) and for McKinsey & Company. Ms. McKillican has a bachelor of business administration from the Ivey Business School, a bachelor of software engineering from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Raymond Bachand Mr. Raymond Bachand is Independent Director of the company. Since 2014, Raymond Bachand has been the Strategic Advisor to law firm Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP and President of the Institut du Québec, a research center created by The Conference Board of Canada and HEC Montréal. He is also Chairman of the board of directors of Tourisme Montréal. Raymond Bachand was the Member of the Assemblée nationale du Québec for the Outremont riding from 2005 to 2013. During this period, he held a number of different positions and ran several government departments, including Economic Development, Innovation and Export Trade, Tourism, Finance and Revenue. He was also Minister responsible for the Montreal region and the Official Opposition Critic for finance. Raymond Bachand has held several senior positions in the private sector, including Vice-President, Planning and Development at Metro Richelieu Inc., and President and Chief Executive Officer of Fonds de solidarité des travailleurs du Québec (F.T.Q.) and Secor Consulting Inc. He has a Licence of Law from the Université de Montréal, and an MBA and a Doctorate in Administration from the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration. Raymond Bachand is a member of the Quebec Bar.

Maryse Bertrand Ms. Maryse Bertrand is Independent Director of National Bank of Canada. Ms. Bertrand is a corporate director, including for the Caisse de de´poˆt et placement du Que´bec, the secondlargest pension fund in Canada, since December 2016. She also sits on the board of directors of Me´tro Inc. and is a member of the Human Resources Committee and Social Responsibility Advisory Committee of the board of governors of McGill University. Additionally, she has been a member of the Board of Directors of National Bank Trust Inc., a Bank subsidiary, since 2016. From 2016 to January 2017, she was a strategic advisor and legal counsellor for Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, a law firm. Additionally, she was Vice-President – Real Estate, Legal Services and General Counsel with CBC/Radio Canada from 2009 to 2015. She also chaired the board of directors of ARTV Inc. from 2011 to 2015. She has received many awards and honours, including the title of Advocatus Emeritus from the Quebec Bar in 2007, in recognition of her exceptional contribution to the legal profession. She has a law degree from McGill University, where she also studied accounting at the Faculty of Management. She also has a Master’s of Risk management from the Stern School of Business at New York University. She has taken various executive management courses at Harvard Business School. Maryse Bertrand is a member of the Quebec Bar.

Pierre Blouin Mr. Pierre J. Blouin is Independent Director of the Company. He is a corporate director, including at Fortis Inc., a North American company operating in the electricity and gas sector. He was Chief Executive Officer of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. from 2005 to 2014. Prior to that, he worked for more than 20 years at BCE Group where he held positions of increasing responsibility, including that of President and Chief Executive Officer of Bell Mobility Inc. from 2000 to 2002, Chief Executive Officer of BCE Emergis Inc. from 2002 to 2003, and Group President, Consumer Markets, Bell Canada from 2003 to 2005. He also sits on the board of directors of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation since 2015. Mr. Blouin holds a B.A. in Business Administration with a specialization in finance and marketing from HEC Montréal and is a Fellow of the Purchasing Management Association of Canada.

Pierre Boivin Mr. Pierre Boivin Ph.D. is Independent Director of National Bank Of Canada. Mr. Boivin has been President and Chief Executive Officer of private equity firm Claridge Inc. since 2011. He serves on the board of directors of CH Group Inc., which manages the activities of the Club de hockey Canadien, Bell Centre, evenko and L’Équipe Spectra Inc. In 2012 and 2013, he also served on the board of directors of Lumenpulse Inc. He was a member of the board of directors of Questerre Energy Corporation from 2008 to 2012, and a member of its Audit Committee in 2011 and 2012. From 1999 to 2011, Pierre Boivin was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Club de hockey Canadien, Inc. and L’Aréna des Canadiens Inc. During this period, he was also a member of the board of governors of the National Hockey League. He is Chairman of the board of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, which he created in 2000. From 2009 to 2012, Pierre Boivin served as Vice-Chairman of the board of directors and member of the Executive Committee of the Quebec Oil and Gas Association. He studied commerce at McGill University. He has been awarded an honorary Doctorate by the Université de Montréal, and has been appointed Officer of the Order of Canada.

Gillian Denham Ms. Gillian H. Denham is Independent Director of National Bank of Canada. Ms. Denham is a corporate director. Since October 2015, she has chaired the board of directors of Morneau Shepell Inc., a company that provides human resources consulting and outsourcing services. Prior to becoming Chair, she was a member of the Audit Committee, starting in 2008. Since August 2016 she also serves on the board of directors of Kinaxis Inc. and its Nominating and Governance Committee and Audit Committee. Since September 2016 she also serves on the board of directors and the Audit Committee and Finance Committee of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. Since 2012, she has been a member of the board of directors, which she currently chairs, and of the Audit and Review committees and the Investment Committee, which she has chaired since 2013, of Munich Reinsurance Company of Canada and Temple Insurance Company. She served on the board of directors of Penn West Petroleum Ltd. from 2012 to June 2016. During that time, she sat on the Governance Committee, the Audit Committee and the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, chairing the latter from 2014 to 2015. From 2013 to July 2014, she served on the board of directors and the Governance and Human Resources and Compensation committees of Markit Ltd. Gillian H. Denham is a member of the board of governors and Chair of the Finance & Audit Sub-Committee of Upper Canada College. She holds an Honours Business Administration (HBA) degree from the University of Western Ontario School of Business and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Richard Fortin Mr. Richard Fortin is Independent Director of National Bank Of Canada. He is a corporate director. He is a member of the board of directors of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., a convenience store operator, where he held the positions of Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer until he retired in 2008. He then became Chairman of the board of directors until 2011. Since 2009 he has been the Lead Director of Transcontinental Inc., and has been a member of its board of directors and its Audit Committee since 2004 and Committee Chair since 2008. In addition, Richard Fortin has been a member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of National Bank Life Insurance Company, a Bank subsidiary, since 2005, and has been the Audit Committee Chair since February 2013. He was a director and member of the Audit Committee of Rona Inc. from 2009 to 2013. He holds a Licence in Administration (option Finance), from Université Laval.

Karen Kinsley Ms. Karen Kinsley is Independent Director of National Bank of Canada. Since November 2015, she has served on the board of directors and on the Audit Committee of Saputo Inc., a dairy processor. Throughout her 25-year career with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Canada’s housing authority she held positions of growing responsibility, up to President and Chief Executive Officer from 2003 to 2013. Karen Kinsley has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Ottawa. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and has received the Certified Director designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Julie Payette Ms. Julie Payette is Independent Director of National Bank Of Canada. Ms. Payette is an engineer, scientific broadcaster and corporate director. From 1992 to 2013, Julie Payette worked as an astronaut and flew two missions in space. She also served many years as CAPCOM (Capsule Communicator) at NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston and was Chief Astronaut for the Canadian Space Agency. Since then, she has been very active in the development of public policies and promotion of science and technology. From 2011 to 2016, she held various positions, including scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington DC, scientific authority for Quebec in the United States, and director of the Montreal Science Center. She currently serves on the advisory group for Quebec’s Research and Innovation Strategy and produces scientific outreach short programs on French CBC. She is also a member of the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Faculty of Engineering Advisory Board (FAB) of McGill University and serves on the board of Robotique First Quebec, Drug Free Kids Canada and “Own The Podium”, a granting organization that determines investment strategies for high performance sport in Canada. Julie Payette is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec and the International Academy of Astronautics. She has obtained an International Baccalaureate from the United World College of the Atlantic, UK, a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from McGill University, and a Master in Computer Engineering from the University of Toronto. She has a commercial pilot license and has the certification of administrateur de société certifié (ASC). Julie Payette has received many distinctions and 27 honorary doctorates. She is a Knight of the Ordre national du Québec and an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Lino Saputo Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., is Independent Director of National Bank of Canada. He has been Chief Executive Officer since 2004 of Saputo Inc., one of the largest dairy processors in the world with 12,500 employees, as well as Vice-Chairman of the board of directors since 2011. He was a member of the board of directors of Transcontinental Inc. from 2008 to March 2017, and of its Human Resources and Compensation Committee from 2011 to March 2017(12). He was also a member of its Corporate Governance Committee from 2008 to March 2011. He is involved with a number of charitable organizations, and in 2011 he cofounded the Amelia & Lino Saputo Jr. Foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Concordia University.

Andree Savoie Ms. Andree Savoie is Independent Director of National Bank of Canada. She has been President and member of the board of directors of Acadian Properties Ltd., a commercial real estate developer and property management company in the Maritimes, since June 2016, and for which she was previously the Managing Director. From 2007 to 2015, she was President and Managing Director of Acadian Construction (1991) Ltd. Since 2011, she has been a member of the board of directors and the Investment Committee of Assumption Mutual Life Insurance Company. She has also been a member of its Human Resources Committee since February 2016, and from 2011 to 2015 she served on its Audit and Review Committees. Since 2015, she has sat on the board of directors of the Greater Moncton YMCA Foundation Inc. She is highly involved in her community and is a member of the One for Youth Committee of the Bank for Atlantic Canada, as well as Co- Founder and President of Crossroads 250, an annual fundraising event for a shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from McGill University and a Master’s degree in Applied Sciences from the University of Ottawa. She has received the Certified Director designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.