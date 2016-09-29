Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE)

Name Description

Heinz Fuhrmann Prof. Dr.-Ing. Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG since October 1, 2011. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company since January 5, 2009. He has been Chairman of the Conciliation Committee and the Personnel Committee of the Company and since October 1, 2012 he has also been Chairman of the Nomination Committee and Member of the Technology Committee. He was Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He has served as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer of Salzgitter AG. He has acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mannesmannroehren-Werke GmbH, Salzgitter Mannesmann Handel GmbH, Salzgitter Stahl GmbH (all since February 1, 2011), Salzgitter Kloeckner-Werke AG (until December 14, 2011), KHS AG, among others. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH until January 31, 2011. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Oeffentliche Lebensversicherung Braunschweig, Oeffentliche Sachversicherung Braunschweig, TUEV Nord AG. Until May 18, 2011 he was Member of the Supervisory Board at Nord/LB Kapitalanlagegesellschaft and Nord/LB Capital Management GmbH. He is also Member of the Advisory Board at Ets. Robert et Cie S.A.S. (Comite de Surveillance) and Member of the Shareholders’ Committee at EUROPIPE GmbH. He has experience in application of accounting principles and internal control procedures.

Juergen Schachler Mr. Juergen Schachler has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Aurubis AG since July 1, 2016. In addition, he oversees BU Primary Copper and serves as Director of Industrial Relations at the Company. He started his career in the chemical industry after studying economics. He then switched to the metal processing industry, where he initially held positions in marketing and sales. Starting in 1993, he served in the management of various companies of ArcelorMittal Luxembourg. He has worked in management positions abroad in the United States, Thailand and Canada. In 2013 Mr. Shachler assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Europe, Flat Product, Business Division South West.

Renate Hold-Yilmaz Ms. Renate Hold-Yilmaz has been Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Aurubis AG since October 2, 2015. Prior to that, she was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company from February 29, 2008. She is Clerical employee and Chairwoman of the Works Council of Aurubis AG. Moreover, she is Deputy Chairwoman of the Conciliation Committee, Member of the Audit Committee, Member of the Personnel Committee and Member of the Technology Committee at the Company.

Stefan Boel Dr. Stefan Boel, Ph.D., has been Member of the Management Board for Business Unit Copper Products at Aurubis AG since July 1, 2016. Between November 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016 he served as Member of the Management Board for Business Unit Copper Products and Interim Board Member for Business Unit Primary Copper Production at the Company. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board for Business Unit Copper Products at the Company from April 19, 2008. He studied Chemistry and received his doctorate from Universiteit of Antwerpen. After that, he held various positions in production, supply chain management and sales at Aralco N.V. in Belgium. He worked in product development and marketing in the former Copper Division of Umicore S.A. starting in 2001 and was subsequently the Commercial Director of the Umicore plant in Bulgaria. He was Vice President of Copper Refining and Mining Projects and Member of the Executive Committee following the demerger of Cumerio from the Umicore Group.

Burkhard Becker Mr. Burkhard Becker has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG since February 28, 2013. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is Member of the Executive Board of Salzgitter AG. Moreover, he has served on the Supervisory Boards of EUROPIPE GmbH, Mannesmannroehren-Werke GmbH, Nord/LB Capital Management AG, Peiner Traeger GmbH and Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, among others. He is Member of the Audit and Nomination Committees at the Company since February 28, 2013.

Bernd Drouven Dr. Bernd Drouven has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Aurubis AG since November 1, 2015. Previously he was Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board for Business Unit Primary Copper of Aurubis AG from November 1, 2014 till October 31, 2015. Between July 1, 2015 and October 31, 2015 he also acted as Director of Industrial Relations at the Company. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from February 28, 2013 to October 31, 2014. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Aurubis AG from January 16, 2008 to December 31, 2011. From January 1, 2006 to September 30, 2008, he held also the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He serves as Member of the Personnel Committee and Chairman of the Technology Committee at the Company. From January 1, 2006 to January 16, 2008, he served as Member of the Management Board. In addition, he is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at NITHH GmbH. After management positions in the metal industry at Preussag, Degussa and Possehl, Dr. Drouven began his career in the Aurubis Group, in 2001, as Managing Director of the former subsidiary Spiess-Urania Chemicals. In 2004, he moved to the group headquarters and was responsible for strategic planning in the Group. He graduated in Metallurgy from Carnegie Mellon University in 1982 and from Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen in 1979.

Joachim Faubel Dr. Joachim Faubel has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Aurubis AG since February 28, 2013. He is Employee in Corporate Controlling at Aurubis AG. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company (then Norddeutsche Affinerie AG) until February 29, 2008. He was also Head of the Strategic Planning and International Relations Department at the Company.

Jan Koltze Mr. Jan Koltze has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Aurubis AG since March 31, 2001. He is District Manager of the Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union Hamburg-Harburg at the Company. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Esso Deutschland GmbH and ExxonMobil Central Europe Holding GmbH. Mr. Eulen has been Member of the Audit Committee at the Company since March 15, 2011.

Sandra Reich Dr. Sandra Reich has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Aurubis AG since February 28, 2013. In addition to her duties at the Company, she serves as Director, Head of German Desk, NORD/LB Singapore Branch of Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, Singapore. She is Member of the Conciliation Committee at the Company.

Thomas Schultek Dr. Thomas Schultek has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Aurubis AG since February 29, 2008. He is Medical practitioner, Head of Group Health Protection at the Company and Member of the Committee of Executive Representatives at the Company. He has also been Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company since February 29, 2008. He is also Member of the Technology Committee at the Company. He was also Member of the Committee for Capital Measures at the Company from June 24, 2010 to July 15, 2010.

Rolf Schwertz Mr. Rolf Schwertz is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Aurubis AG. He is Member of the Works Council of Aurubis AG, Luenen and Chairman of the Central Representative Council of Employees with Disabilities of Aurubis AG, Hamburg. He is a Bricklayer and boiler operator.

Fritz Vahrenholt Prof. Dr. Fritz Vahrenholt is Member of the Supervisory Board at Aurubis AG. He is also Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company and the Nomination Committee since February 28, 2013. Until June 30, 2012 he also served as Chairman of the Management Board of RWE Innogy Gmbh. Prof. Dr. Vahrenholt is Chairman of the Deutsche Wildtier Stiftung and Member of the Supervisory Board of Capital Stage AG. He obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Chemistry from Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster.

Ralf Winterfeldt Mr. Ralf Winterfeldt has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Aurubis AG since October 1, 2015. He is Member of the Conciliation Committee and the Personnel Committee at the Company. He is power electronics technician and serves as Chairman of the General Works Council of Aurubis AG and Deputy Chairman of the Works Council of Aurubis AG since October 6, 2015.