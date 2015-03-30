Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)
NAFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
711.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Vishad Mafatlal
|42
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
Niraj Mankad
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Shekhar Khanolkar
|47
|2011
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
Atul Srivastava
|63
|2015
|Additional Director
Harish Engineer
|66
|2013
|Independent Director
Radhika Haribhakti
|57
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
P. Kapadia
|63
|2003
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Sharad Kulkarni
|77
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Sunil Lalbhai
|55
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Sudhir Mankad
|68
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
T. M. Mohan Nambiar
|78
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Vishad Mafatlal
|Shri. Vishad P. Mafatlal is Executive Chairman of the Board of Navin Fluorine International Limited. He is done Bachelor of Science in Economics in University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, and worked as Executive Director since 1997 for Mafatlal Industries Limited.
Niraj Mankad
|Shri. N. B. Mankad is Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Navin Fluorine International Limited.
Shekhar Khanolkar
|Shri. Shekhar S. Khanolkar has been appointed as Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited with effect from January 01, 2011. He was President - Fluorochemicals of the Company. He is a B.E., MMS. He has over 16 years of experience in various Indian and multinational organisations of repute within India in the areas of production, marketing etc. He is responsible for bulk and specialty fluorochemicals business and is also responsible for finding new growth opportunities for the Company in specialty chemicals business.
Atul Srivastava
|Shri. Atul K. Srivastava is Non-Additional Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited. He is no longer a Finance Director of the Company effective April 30, 2015. He is an FCA and a Professional management person. He holds Bachelors of Chemical Engineering (UDCT), MIICHE, MFM - with experience of over 26 years including leadership roles across various industries in Indian & Multinational corporates.
Harish Engineer
|Mr. Harish H. Engineer is Independent Director. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science and a Diploma in Business Management from the Hazarimal Somani College, Mumbai.
Radhika Haribhakti
|Smt Radhika Haribhakti is Additional Independent Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited. She is a Commerce graduate with distinction and has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institue of Management, Ahmedabad with specialization in Finance. She has over 30 years of experience in Commercial and Investment Banking with Bank of America, JM Morgan Stanley, DSP Merrill Lynch and RH Financials.
P. Kapadia
|Shri. P. N. Kapadia is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited. He has been Practising law and Solicitor with more than 27 years of professional experience. He is B.A, LL.B. and has experience of more than 29 years in legal field. He is a Partner of Vigil Juris, Advocates and Solicitors, Mumbai. He is a director in Fortune Communications Pvt. Ltd, Sumangala Investments Pvt. Ltd., Mafatlal Denim Ltd., Hindustan Thompson Associates Pvt. Ltd.
Sharad Kulkarni
|Shri. Sharad M. Kulkarni is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited. Mr. Kulkarni is a consultant and acts as a corporate and business advisor to several Indian and International Corporate entities and has experience in the areas of International Business, Alliance Management, Strategic Planning, Corporate Governance, Business Development, Venture Capital Funding and Education. He holds BE., Fellow Institute of Management— UK., Fellow Indian Institute of Engineers and Fellow Institute of Directors, U.K.
Sunil Lalbhai
|Shri. Sunil Siddhharth Lalbhai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited. He has done B.Sc., M.S. (Chemistry), U.S.A., M.S. (Economy Planning & Policy), Boston, U.S.A. He is an industrialist having varied experience of more than 30 years in Chemicals and general management. He is the Managing Director and CEO of Atul Limited. He is presently an Independent Director on the Board as per the current provisions of the Listing Agreement. Shri S. S. Lalbhai is a Director, whose period of office was liable to determination by retirement of Directors by rotation under the erstwhile applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. In terms of Section 149 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Shri S. S. Lalbhai, being eligible and offering himself for appointment is proposed to be appointed as an Independent Director for a term of five consecutive years. A notice has been received from a member of the Company along with requisite deposit signifying his intention to propose Shri S. S. Lalbhai as a candidate for the office of Independent Director of the Company.
Sudhir Mankad
|Shri. Sudhir G. Mankad is Independent Non-Executive Director of Navin Fluorine International. He is a Retired lAS Officer. He has done his MA in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University and Diploma in Development Studies from Cambridge University. He was the Chief Secretary of the Government of Gujarat from 2005 to 2007 and has also held important positions in Government of India (Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Human Resource Development) and Government of Gujarat. He is associated with various State / Private Sector Corporates in his capacity as Chairman/Director.
T. M. Mohan Nambiar
|Shri. T. M. Mohan Nambiar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Navin Fluorine International Limited. He is on the Board of the Company since March, 2003. He is presently an Independent Director on the Board as per the current provisions of the Listing Agreement. He is having experience of over 51 years and was associated as President / Chairman / Member of the prestigious Institutions like Cement Manufacturers Association, National Council for Cement and Building Materials and Development Council for cement industry, the Associated Chambers for Commerce and Industry of India, Bombay Chamber of Commerce etc. He was associated for more than 26 years with Associated Cement Company Ltd including six years as Managing Director. Shri T. M. M. Nambiar, being eligible and offering himself for appointment, is proposed to be appointed as an Independent Director for a term of five consecutive years. A notice has been received from a member of the Company along with requisite deposit signifying his intention to propose Shri T. M. M. Nambiar as a candidate for the office of Independent Director of the Company. In the opinion of the Board, Shri T. M. M. Nambiar fulfills the conditions specified in the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder for his appointment as an independent director of the Company and is independent of the management of the Company. Having regard to his qualifications, knowledge and experience, his appointment as an Independent Director will be in the interest of the Company. Copy of the draft letter for appointment of Shri T. M. M. Nambiar as an Independent. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Commerce and is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Vishad Mafatlal
|840,000
Niraj Mankad
|--
Shekhar Khanolkar
|2,037,280,000
Atul Srivastava
|880,724,992
Harish Engineer
|430,000
Radhika Haribhakti
|--
P. Kapadia
|940,000
Sharad Kulkarni
|940,000
Sunil Lalbhai
|940,000
Sudhir Mankad
|840,000
T. M. Mohan Nambiar
|960,000
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Vishad Mafatlal
|0
|0
Niraj Mankad
|0
|0
Shekhar Khanolkar
|0
|0
Atul Srivastava
|0
|0
Harish Engineer
|0
|0
Radhika Haribhakti
|0
|0
P. Kapadia
|0
|0
Sharad Kulkarni
|0
|0
Sunil Lalbhai
|0
|0
Sudhir Mankad
|0
|0
T. M. Mohan Nambiar
|0
|0