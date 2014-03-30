Edition:
National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)

NAFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs61.65
Open
Rs61.65
Day's High
Rs61.85
Day's Low
Rs61.00
Volume
138,587
Avg. Vol
1,015,768
52-wk High
Rs89.45
52-wk Low
Rs29.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Heera Samariya

2015 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

R. Chandiok

2015 Director - Finance, Director

Raj Kumar

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Pavan Kaul

56 2011 Director - Marketing, Executive Director

Devinder Ahuja

2017 Director - Technical, Director

Dharam Pal

2016 Part-time Director

Meenakshi Gupta

2017 Part-time Government Nominee Director on the Board

Rajiv Yadav

57 2014 Non Executive Additional Director

Ramesh Agarwal

2017 Part-time Non-official Independent Director

Bhavnaben Dave

2016 Part-time Non-official Independent Director

Anil Verma

2017 Part-time Non-official Independent Director

Kalpana Saini

2017 Part-time Non-official Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Heera Samariya

Shri Heera Lal Samariya, is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He is Joint Secretary, DoF.

R. Chandiok

Raj Kumar

Pavan Kaul

Captain Pavan Kumar Kaul is Director - Marketing and Executive Director of National Fertilizers Ltd., since February 7, 2011. Prior to joining NFL, Capt. Kaul was functioning as Executive Director, Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR). He has also earlier been with the Shipping Corporation of India. Capt. Kaul is a Master Mariner, a Post Graduate in Public Administration and a Diploma in Logistics Management. He brings with him experience of Marketing, Business Development, Strategic Planning, Logistics, Project Management, Infrastructure & Cold Chain Development, Shipping, Multi-modal Transportation and Marine technology. He is, among others, a member of the Administrative Staff College of India, Institute of Rail Transport. He is a member of the CII National Exports Committee. Capt. Kaul is also a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Devinder Ahuja

Dharam Pal

Shri. Dharam Pal has been appointed as Part-time Director of the Company, with effect from February 09, 2016. He is Joint Secretary, Department of Fertilizers.

Meenakshi Gupta

Rajiv Yadav

Shri. Rajiv Yadav is a Non Executive Additional Director of NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED., is a holding B.E. Degree from IIT, Roorkee and M.Tech. from IIT, Delhi. Shri Yadav is also an MBA (U.K.) in Business Administration from the University of HULL. Shri Yadav has held many senior positions with the Central and State Governments.

Ramesh Agarwal

Bhavnaben Dave

Anil Verma

Kalpana Saini

