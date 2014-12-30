Nanobiotix SA (NANOB.PA)

Name Description

Laurent Condomine Mr. Laurent Condomine has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Nanobiotix SA since June 23, 2011. He used to be Vice-President of Business Development at AstraZeneca, at the company’s head office in London, where he was responsible for group strategy and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, he held a similar position in the ICI group and was notably involved in the group spin-off and the creation of Zeneca in 1993. He then held the same position at Zeneca, where he played a key role in the company’s merger with Astra in 1998. In 2007, he became an important member of the team in charge of AstraZeneca’s acquisition of MedImmune. The pharmaceutical industry has always been at the heart of his career, as he joined ICI-Pharma (France) in 1973, where he held several positions, including those of Chief Financial Officer and Commercial Director, before being promoted to Chairman and Chief Executive in 1984. In 1992, he went to work at ICI’s head office in London. Previously, he worked as a consultant for ADL. He has a Master’s in Economics from the HEC and has an MBA in Economics Sciences from INSEAD.

Laurent Levy Dr. Laurent Levy has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Nanobiotix SA since May 2013. He was first appointed as Chairman of the Management Board of the Company on May 27, 2004. He has experience in sciences and techniques related to nanotechnologies, a field in which he worked for more than 10 years. His research in biotechnology and nanotechnologies has resulted in the development of a number of applications such as NanoXray. For many years, Dr. Levy was a consultant in the development of application of nanotechnologies with companies such as Sanofi (pharma), Guerbet (medical imaging), Rhodia (chemistry), as well as for biotechnology start-ups. He is the author of 35 international scientific publications and communications, has applied for several patents and completed his training by a post-doctoral fellowship at the Institute for Lasers, Photonics and Biophotonics, SUNY (State University of New York), Buffalo, USA. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Physical Chemistry, specialized in nanomaterials, from the Pierre and Marie Curie University (Universite Paris VI Pierre et Marie Curie) in Paris and from the CEA (Commissariat a l’Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives) and a DEA (advanced studies and diplomas) in Physics of condensed matter from the UPVI-ESPCI (Paris).

Philippe Mauberna Mr. Philippe Mauberna has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Nanobiotix SA since August 28, 2013. He has years of experience in management and development of financial and operational projects for the pharmaceutical industry and has been involved in several international projects (UK, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Indonesia). During over 10 years in Life Sciences industry, he has held senior Financial and Operations positions at Astellas Pharma Europe. He has also participated in financial projects for start-up launches and SME development and he advised a number of European pharmaceutical companies during their development phases.

Alain Dostie Mr. Alain Dostie has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Dostie will lead Nanobiotix's operations, including development, manufacturing, market access and sales, for the Company's lead product NBTXR3, which could obtain a CE Mark approval in 2017. Previously, Mr. Dostie was the Oncology General Manager at Novartis Germany. He joins Nanobiotix with over 25 years of international experience in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in market access and oncology.

Elsa Borghi Dr. Elsa Borghi has been Member of the Management Board, Medical Director and Development and Medical Affairs Department Director at Nanobiotix SA since March 7, 2008. She worked for the Oncology R&D Department of Sanofi-Aventis. She managed clinical trials throughout the world of oncology drugs up to their registrations. She started working in the pharmaceutical industry in 1996 in the area of drug safety, primarily in oncology. Since 1999, she has been working on clinical trials, in particular for treatment of colon cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer. Dr. Borghi has also worked on soft tissue sarcoma, lung cancer and Phase I trials involving chemotherapy, anti-neovascularisation agents and targeted therapies. She received her MD from the University of Cordoba, Spain – School of Medicine in March 1984 and obtained the French equivalent in 1994 from the University of Paris V, extended by a specialization in human genetics in 1995.

Bernd Muehlenweg Mr. Bernd Muehlenweg has been Member of the Management Board and Head of Business Development at Nanobiotix SA since March 22, 2012. He holds a doctorate in chemistry from the Technical University of Munich, extended by management training at the St. Gallen Business School, as well as several merger/acquisition and negotiation techniques seminars. He was responsible for several negotiations and the execution of several licences and marketing contracts. Mr Muehlenweg is co-author of more than 17 publications and 2 patents. He is a member of the Pharma Licensing Club of Germany (Pharmalizenzclub) and the Pharma Licensing Club France. More recently, he was Business Development Director for Wilex AG in Munich.

Christophe Douat Mr. Christophe Douat has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Nanobiotix SA since June 23, 2011. He is currently Chairman of Medincell, a pharmaceutical company that specialises in drug administration technologies, and President of Great North, dedicated to advice companies on disruptive technology in the field of health. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of Nanobiotix SA from 2006 to 2009 when he was lead investor, and was appointed again as member of the Board in 2011. He joined the venture capital company Matignon Technologies in 2001, where he has invested in a broad range of medtech companies and founded Matignon Technologies II. He is also an alumni of the Boston Consulting Group. He qualified from Ecole des Mines de Paris and holds an MS (US) and an MBA (Canada).

Anne-Marie Graffin Ms. Anne-Marie Graffin has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Nanobiotix SA since January 16, 2014. She has had a varied career of over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry and has been a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry since 2011. Before then, Ms. Graffin worked for five years at ROC as international brand manager. Then, she worked for 12 years at Sanofi Pasteur MSD, where she was Director of Marketing – Adult Vaccines, Europe. She also had corporate responsibilities at the company as Executive Director Business Management and then Vice-President for Europe.

Alain Herrera Dr. Alain Herrera serves as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Nanobiotix SA since January 22, 2013. He has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with a focus in oncology drug development and marketing. Before setting up his own oncology consultancy – Alain Oncologie Consulting (AOC) -, he headed the Oncology business at Sanofi-Aventis for 10 years, where he was Vice President for the Global Oncology Business Strategy and Development (2007-2008) and Head of the Global Oncology Franchise (1998-2007). He contributed to the worldwide registration of Oxaliplatin (Eloxatin) and Rasburicase (Fasturtec/Elitek), as well as the Gastric and Head & Neck indications for Docetaxel (Taxotere). His previous responsibilities within the pharmaceutical industry included the roles of Chairman of Chiron Therapeutics Europe, Managing Director at Pierre Fabre Oncology Laboratories and Head of the Oncology Platform at Roger Bellon (Rhone Poulenc). In addition to these roles, since 1991, Dr. Herrera has been a Hematologist Consultant at Antoine Beclere Hospital.