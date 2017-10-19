Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (NARY.NS)

Name Description

Devi Shetty Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is a cardiac surgeon with around 33 years of experience. After completing his MBBS from the University of Mysore in 1978, he registered with the Karnataka Medical Council in 1979. Thereafter, in 1982, he received a master’s degree in surgery from the University of Mysore. In 2009, he was granted a fellowship from the Royal College of Surgeons of England. He founded our Company in the year 2000. He initiated the concept of "micro health insurance scheme" in Karnataka, which eventually led to the Karnataka government implementing the Yeshasvini scheme, a micro health insurance scheme for rural farmers. Dr. Shetty is a professor at Rajiv Gandhi University of Medical Sciences, Bengaluru, India and University of Minnesota Medical School, USA. He is the recipient of a number of awards and honours most noteworthy being 'Padma Shri' and 'Padma Bhushan' Award in 2003 and 2012 respectively, conferred by the Government of India and the 'Rajoytsava Award' in 2002 conferred by the Government of Karnataka. He was also conferred with the 'Dr. B C Roy National Award' by the Dr. B C Roy National Award Fund under the category of 'Eminent Medical Person' in 2003, 'Entrepreneur of the Year Award - Start-up 2003' by Ernst & Young, India, and 'Sir M. Visveswaraya Memorial Award' conferred by the Government of Karnataka in 2003. The Rotary Bangalore Midtown conferred him with the 'Citizen Extraordinaire' award in 2004. He also received the 'Outstanding Social Entrepreneurship Award' by the Confederation of Indian Industry in 2005, 'The President’s Award' by the American College of Cardiology in 2011, and the 'Economic Times Entrepreneur of the Year' in 2012.

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is a cardiac surgeon with overall experience of 26 years and has been part of the growth story of our Company since its early days. He has served as the Vice Chairman and group CEO and Executive Director of Narayana Health group of hospitals. Dr. Raghuvanshi completed his post graduation in cardiac surgery from the University of Bombay after completing his M.B.B.S and M.S in general surgery. He has worked at several renowned hospitals in Mumbai including Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital and Research Centre, amongst others, Apollo Hospitals in Chennai and Manipal Heart Foundation in Bengaluru before joining our Company.

Kesavan Venugopalan Mr. Kesavan Venugopalan is Chief Financial Officer of the company. since February 18, 2013. He holds a bachelors degree in Mathematics from the University of Madras. He is a certified chartered accountant and holds associate membership of Institute of Cost Accountants of India and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, United Kingdom. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Wipro Limited and has around 25 years of experience. During Financial Year 2015, he was paid a gross compensation of ` 14,376,964. His term of employment continues till 2026.

Nagarajan Anantharaman Mr. Nagarajan Anantharaman is Senior Vice President - Finance of the Company. He joined our Company on April 15, 2013. He is a commerce graduate from American College, Madurai. He is also an associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Nagarajan has around 31 years of experience across industries such as banking, chemical, aluminium and steel. In the past, he has worked with Bakelite Hylam, Pennar Aluminium and Wipro, amongst others.

Ravichandran Natarajan Mr. Ravichandran Natarajan is Senior Vice-President and Head of Corporate Relations and CSR of the Company. He joined our Company on June 19, 2013. He holds a bachelor of arts degree and a masters degree in business administration in finance and marketing from Madurai Kamaraj University. Ravichandran has around 26 years of experience in profit centre management, product development, training, market development strategies, customer acquisition, project and program management and relationship management. In the past, he has worked with Cholamandalam AMC Limited., AFL Limited, Integrated Finance Company Limited, ONIDA, and ICICI Prudential, amongst others.

Sumanta Ray Mr. Sumanta Ray is Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. He joined our Company on May 28, 2012. He holds a post graduate diploma in management from the Goa Institute of Management. He graduated from Banaras Hindu University with a bachelor’s degree in Science. He also holds a diploma in Systems Management from the National Institute of Information Technology. He has around 18 years of experience across industries such as healthcare, telecom, financial services and retail in India and in international markets. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Apollo Hospitals, Reliance Insurance and Bharati Airtel,

Viren Shetty Mr. Viren Shetty is Executive Director of the company. He is a civil engineer who graduated from Visveswaraiah Technological University, Belgaum, Karnataka and he has completed his masters in business administration from Stanford University in 2012. He has been responsible for identifying new growth opportunities for our Company and our Group Companies and has eight years of experience. Viren Shetty has designed and built few hospitals for our Company including MSMC, multispecialty hospitals in Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Nitin Barekere Mr. Nitin Barekere is Group Head of Human Resources of the Company. He joined our Company on October 15, 2013. He completed his Executive General Management Program from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Bangalore University. He has around 13 years of experience across industries such as healthcare, retail and airlines. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Vaatsalya Healthcare, Landmark group, Bharati Walmart, Max Hypermarket, Air Deccan, Scope International (Standard Chartered), Skyes Enterprises on leadership hiring, change management, process improvement, technology deployment, talent management and organisational learning.

Sunil C. N. Mr. Sunil Kumar C. N. is Zonal Director of the Company. He joined our Company on April 25, 2001 as a consultant in the perfusion department. He holds a master’s degree in philosophy in hospitals and health systems management from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Further, he received a post graduate diploma in hospital and health management systems from the Indira Gandhi Open University. He was also granted a diploma in perfusion technology by the Indian Association of Cardiovascular-Thoracic surgeons. Sunil has around 26 years of experience. In the past, he has worked with Manipal Heart Foundation, Trichur Heart Hospital Limited, B.M. Birla Heart Research Centre, amongst other.

Hanuman Prasad Mr. Hanuman Prasad is Zonal Director of the Company. He joined our Company in April 01, 2003. He is a healthcare professional and holds a master’s degree in hospital management from Osmania University and a bachelor’s degree in science from Kakatiga University. He joined our Company after completing his post graduation.

Arunesh Punetha Mr. Arunesh Punetha is Zonal Director of the Company. He joined our Company on January 30, 2012 as the chief administrative officer. He is a healthcare professional and holds a master of business administration degree from the Sri Satya Sai Institute of Higher Learning. He has around 22 years of experience in general management, marketing and operations in healthcare with specific domain expertise in healthcare and medical device organisations. In the past, he has worked with Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited, Baxter India Private Limited, Boston Scientific India, and Medtronic, amongst others.

Karthik Ramakrishnan Mr. Karthik Ramakrishnan is Head of Business Development of the Company. He joined our Company on May 03, 2010 as vice-president (general management). He holds a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Anna University. In the past, he has worked with Thermax Limited as a senior executive. He has around nine years experience.

Srikanth Raman Mr. Srikanth Raman is Heads - Internal Audit Division of the company. He joined our Company on March ,06 2008 as the finance controller. He holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Bombay. He is a certified Chartered Accountant, India and a Chartered Management Accountant from UK. He has worked as a finance manager for two medium sized services companies that were part of a diversified conglomerate in Muscat. He has around 23 years of experience. In the past, he has worked with the OMZEST Group.

Vijay Singh Dr. Vijay Singh is Zonal Director of the Company. He joined our Company in 2006. He holds a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery from Bangalore University. He has around 14 years of experience across industries. In the past, he has worked with FinPoint, Bengaluru Medical Services Trust and Research Institute, Chandrakala Hospital and Institute of Medical Research, among others.

Deepak Venugopalan Mr. Deepak Venugopalan is Zonal Director of the Company. He joined our Company on September 10, 2012. He is a healthcare professional and holds a post graduate diploma in hospital and health management from the Indian Institute of Health Management Research, Jaipur. He also holds a post graduate diploma in marketing and sales management from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. He has around 14 years of experience in handling P&L management of healthcare facilities, commissioning new hospitals, and developing strategic leadership roles in hospitals. In the past, he has worked with Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Wockhardt Hospitals Limited, amongst others.

Harjit Bhatia Mr. Harjit Singh Bhatia is Nominee Non-Executive Director of the company. with around 42 years of experience. He received his master’s degree in commerce from the University of Allahabad in 1971. In 1984, he completed his master of business administration degree from the Delhi University. He is working as an Executive Chairman at Asia Growth Capital Advisors (Singapore) Pte Ltd since December 01, 2014. He is also a certified associate of the India Institute of Bankers as well as the holder of a 'green belt' certification under GE’s Six Sigma Quality Program. He has worked with Credit Suisse Private Equity Asia (Hong Kong), Richie Capital Management (Hong Kong), General Electric Company, Deutsche Bank Ag and SBI.

Kiran Shaw Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Kiran is the chairperson and managing Director of Biocon Limited. She is a first generation entrepreneur with more than 39 years experience in the field of biotechnology. She holds a bachelors degree in Science (Zoology Honours) from Bengaluru University and a masters degree in Malting and Brewing from Ballarat College, Melbourne University. She has been awarded with several honorary degrees, including Honorary Doctorate of Science from Ballarat University, National University of Ireland, Trinity College, Dublin and the University of Glasgow. She is the recipient of several national and global awards, the most noteworthy being the 'Padma Shri' and the 'Padma Bhushan' in 1989 and 2005, respectively, conferred by the Government of India. She was also conferred with the 'Ernst & Young Best Entrepreneur: Healthcare & Life Sciences Award (2002)', the 'Economic Times Business Woman of the Year Award (2004)', 'Nikkei Asia Prize for Regional Growth' by Japan’s business daily, Nihon Keizai Shimbun, (2009) and most recently, the 'Othmer Gold Medal' by the U.S. based Chemical Heritage Foundation and '2014 Global Economy Prize' by Germany’s Kiel Institute both in 2014. The prestigious Foreign Policy magazine has named her among the '100 Leading Global Thinkers of 2014'. She has also been named as one of the '100 Most Influential People in the World' by TIME magazine in 2010, '25 Most Influential People in Biopharma' by Fierce Biotech, Asia-Pacific's 'Heroes of Philanthropy (2013)' and '100 Most Powerful Women (2013)' by Forbes magazine. She is also an independent director of the board of Infosys Limited, and is the chairperson of the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru. She is a part of the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) Board of Trustees. She is a member of Karnataka's Vision Group on Biotechnology and currently chairs this forum.

Muthuraman Balasubramanian Mr. Muthuraman Balasubramanian is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a professional with over around 43 years of experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and a master’s degree in business administration from the Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur. Muthuraman joined Tata Steel Limited in 1966 and has held various positions at Tata Steel Limited including Vice-President (Marketing and Sales) and Vice President (Cold Rolling Mill Projects). He served on the board of Bosch India Limited for six years. He was also on the board of directors of Tata Industries Limited. He was the chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur and Xavier’s Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur. Currently, he is also on the board of directors of Sundaram Fasteners Limited. Muthuraman has been conferred with the prestigious 'Padma Bhushan' award in 2012, from the Government of India. He received the Tata Gold Medal in 2002 from the Indian Institute of Metals, Calcutta for his significant contribution to the metallurgical industries particularly to iron and steel industry.

Manohar Chatlani Mr. Manohar D. Chatlani is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a business man with over 40 years of experience in the retail sector, business development and leadership roles. He received a bachelor of commerce degree from Bangalore University in April 1972. He is the proprietor of the Men's Favorite Shop, which is part of MD Retail India Private Limited and has been working with the group since 1972. Currently, Manohar is a director of Arya Foundation Private Limited, Jai Shiv Shakthi Health & Education Foundation, Queen City Developers Private Limited, Soch Apparels Private Limited, Sharavati Real Estate Private Limited and the Bangalore Commercial Association.

Arun Seth Mr. Arun Seth is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a master’s in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. Arun was associated with Alcatel-Lucent India as a non-executive chairman from May, 2011 until May 2014. He has worked for the BT Group in India in a variety of positions for over 17 years, retiring in July 2012. Currently, Arun is on the board of Jubilant Foodworks Limited, Cadista Holdings Inc., Centum Learning Limited, Usha Breco Limited and Samtel Avionics Limited. He is an active member on the boards of various non-governmental organisations such as HelpAge India where he chairs the resource committee, 'Katha', 'SPIC-MACAY' and 'India Sponsor Foundation' . He is also a trustee of the Nasscom Foundation, which drives corporate social responsibility initiatives for the IT industry.

B. Subramanya Mr. B. N. Subramanya is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Subramanya holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Bengaluru University. He became an associate member of the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in the year 1982. He has around 30 years of experience. He began his career with Varsons Chemicals Private Limited wherein he worked as the general manager, finance for a period of four years. He is a fellow member at ICAI since April 13, 1994. He has been a member of the board at M.S.Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, M.S.Ramaiah – HCG Cancer Centre and Governing Council of International Medical School, Bengaluru.