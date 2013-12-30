Naturex SA (NATU.PA)

Name Description

Paul Lippens Mr. Paul Lippens serves as a Chairman of the Board at Naturex SA. He is a graduate of the Solvay Business of Universite Libre de Bruxelles and after exercising managerial functions, through a bank in France and Belgium, since 1990 he works as President of Finasucre in Belgium.

Olivier Rigaud Mr. Olivier Rigaus is Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Naturex SA. With a degree in Chemistry from Aix-Marseille University, Mr. Rigaud began his career with Amylum (starch) in 1988, subsequently acquired by Tate & Lyle, a British-based multinational and global provider of ingredients for the agribusiness industry, and has served as President of its Speciality Food Ingredients division since 2010. With 26 years of experience in the field of ingredients, he has a dual expertise both within a medium-sized company as well as in a group with an international dimension.

Helene Martel-Massignac Ms. Helene Martel-Massignac is a Vice Chairman of the Board of Naturex SA. She is the Chief Executive Officer of Caravelle. She is a Chartered Accountant and held audit and financial management roles within firms before taking part in the creation of Caravelle.

Francois De Gantes Mr. Francois de Gantes is Chief Financial Officer of Naturex SA. With a Finance Degree from the US as well as a diploma from the University of Management HEC, Mr. de Gantes began his career within the Carrier Group (leader in air conditioning and industrial refrigeration) in 1993, as Finance Controller. He joined in 1996 the French family group Prat (manufacturing leather goods and high-end paper mill) as Chief Financial and IT Director. In 1999, he joined the international group ALCOA (specializing in mechanical parts for the automotive and aerospace) as CFO and 3 subsidiaries Operations. His next experience leads him within the group Tetra Pak (BU Food Plastic Packaging), where he held the position of CFO, IT and Purchasing Director, from 2006 to 2015.

Maxime Angelucci Mr. Maxime Angelucci is Group Chief Operating Officer of Naturex SA. He graduated as an Agronomist with a Master of Science degree in Agribusiness. He has six years of experience in technical sales and export markets He joined NATUREX in 2005 as Sales Manager for UK / Ireland, Scandinavia / Baltic and became director of European sales in 2009. He was appointed Commercial Director Europe / Africa in 2012.

Marc Roller Mr. Marc Roller is Chief Scientific Officer of Naturex SA. Graduated as an Agronomist, he specialized in Science and Technology of food processing industries, and obtained a PhD in Biochemistry. He made several scientific publications and deposited 5 patents. He joined NATUREX in 2001 as R&D Manager. Since 2005 he is Chief Science Officer in charge of R&D, Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs.

Jean-Noel Lorenzoni Mr. Jean-Noel Lorenzoni is General Counsel and Secretary of Naturex SA. He holds a postgraduate degree in intellectual property law from the University of Montpellier and received an MPhil degree in business law from the University of Manchester. He previously worked at the European Patent Office and in a biotechnology company. He joined NATUREX in 2010 as Group Legal Affairs Manager.

Alexis Mayer Mr. Alexis Mayer is Human Resources Director of Naturex SA. He obtained a master’s degree in human resources from CELSA Paris Sorbonne 4 in 1992. He began work in HR at Lafarge followed by 5 years with Decathlon. In 2001, he joined OMYA, a global industrial group specialized in the extraction of calcium carbonate, where he began as human resources manager and became manager of industrial HR in 2007, followed by a move to HR development manager in 2010. In 2013, Mr. Mayer joined Naturex as human resources director for the Group.

Stephane Ducroux Mr. Stephane Ducroux is Chief Operating Officer America/Asia-Pacific regions of Naturex SA. He holds other mandates, including Vice Chairman of Naturex Inc, Naturex Ingredientes Naturales SA de CV and Naturex Inc (Canada). He is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Pau and joined Naturex in 1998. In 2000, he took part in the opening of a commercial branch in the United Kingdom and in 2001, became Sales Director for the United States.

Serge Sabrier Mr. Serge Sabrier is Chief Procurement Officer of Naturex SA. He graduated as an Agronomist, and he joined NATUREX in 2000 as Purchasing Manager in Avignon and created four services (Purchasing, Logistics, Quality Assurance, Purchasing and Supply Chain).

Frederic Seguin Mr. Frederic Seguin is Chief Industrial Officer of Naturex SA. He graduated in Chemical Engineering (Ecole Superieure de Chimie Industrielle de Lyon). 7 years of professional experience in industries (Exsymol in Monaco / Cosmetics Charabot Grasse / Semisynthesis and distillation of natural molecules). He joined NATUREX in 2003 as Plant Manager. He is Chief Industrial Officer since 2006.

Olivier Lippens Mr. Olivier Lippens has been a Director of Naturex SA since June 8, 2012. He is also an Executive Officer of Finasucre. He is a graduate of Solvay Business School and previously held accounting and financial roles within Coopers & Lybrand before joining Groupe Finasucre.

Miriam Maes Ms. Miriam Maes is Board Member of Naturex SA. With a degree in business administration from the Nijenrode International Business School in the Netherlands, Ms. Maes has a great experience in B2B within multinationals of the energy sector (EDF Energy/EDF Group in particular) and has also exercised senior responsibilities for nearly 20 years in companies in the food industry sector (Unilever and Quest International). She is currently the Chairman-Founder of Foresee, a London-based consulting firm specialized in sustainable development and energy management strategy for companies. In 2010 she was appointed as an advisor to the British Department of Energy and Climate Change with the mission of supporting the governmental energy and CO2 reduction program.