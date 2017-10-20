Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATU3.SA)

Name Description

Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos Mr. Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Natura Cosmeticos SA. He joined the group in 1983, as General Manager of one of the companies in the group. In 1988, he became Managing Director of the Group, later becoming Chief Executive Officer, a position in which he held until 2005. In 1998, he became Co-Chief Executive Officer of SIPATESP. In 2003, he was Member of the Curator Council of the Foundation for the National Quality Award (Fundacao para o Premio Nacional da Qualidade), or FNPQ, of which he is Co-Chief Executive Officer. He graduated from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in Business Administration, and from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in Production Engineering.

Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra Mr. Antonio Luiz da Cunha Seabra serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Natura Cosmeticos SA. He is the founder and controlling shareholder of Natura. He is also a member of the company’s board of directors. He founded Natura in 1969 at the age of 27. At the company’s first store in São Paulo, he directly received customers, giving them individual and personalized consultation services. Driven by his belief in the transformation potential of cosmetics and the valuable network of relationships he had built, Seabra helped transform Natura into one of the world’s biggest cosmetics companies, strongly committed to ethics, quality relations and sustainable development. An economics graduate, he worked as superintendent in Remington Rand do Brasil and as manager at Laboratórios Bionat.

Guilherme Peirao Leal Mr. Guilherme Peirao Leal serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Natura Cosmeticos SA since April 2011. Prior to that, until May 19, 2010, he held the same position within the Company. He is Founder of Natura Cosmeticos SA. He acts as Founder and Member of the Board of Directors of Instituto Ethos - Empresas e Responsabilidade Social, Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nueva and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fundo Brasileiro para a Biodiversidade (FUNBIO). He graduated from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in Business Administration.

Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira Mr. Joao Paulo Brotto Goncalves Ferreira serves as the Chief Executive officer of Natura Cosmeticos S.A. Prior to this, he was Sales Vice-president of the company, responsible for the areas of Business, Sustainability, Customer Relationship and Management & Innovation of the Commercial Model. Previously, he served as Supply Chain Vice-president at Unilever, where he worked for 20 years. In 2009, he joined Natura as Operations and Logistics Vice-president. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electronics Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and an MBA from the University of Michigan, USA.

Jose Roberto Lettiere Mr. Jose Roberto Lettiere serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Natura Cosmeticos S.A. since May 4, 2015. He attended several development programs, such as Executive Development Program from Graduate School of Business – University of Chicago, Mastery Reengineering Finance Program - Hammer and Company- Boston, Leadership Program from INSEAD and Corporate Governance from IBGC. Career developed in consumer goods multinational companies. Started at Unilever in 1986 as a trainee, where he worked for 17 years in Finance strategic positions and as a General Manager in Brazil and abroad. Between 2004 and 2008 he served as Finance Vice-President at PepsiCo do Brasil Ltda. From 2009 to April 2015 he was CFO at Alpargatas S/A. Elected CFO of the year in 2012 by the IBEF (Brazilian Institute of Finance Executives): winner of the equilibrist award. Lettiere is the Executive Vice-President of IBEF. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in Sao Paulo and a post-graduation in Finance.

Agenor Leao de Almeida Mr. Agenor Leao de Almeida, Jr. is Chief Digital Technology Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Natura Cosmeticos SA. He joined the Company in June 2012. He worked for 13 years for Vivo, leading large projects, such as the corporation technologic integration that originated that telephone company. He graduated in Data Processing at Universidade Federal da Bahia; he also has an MBA in Management by Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), as well as Masters in People Strategic Management at Faculdade de Economia, Finanas e Administraco de Sao Paulo. He holds Ph.D. from the IESE Business School, at Universidad de Navarra.

Andrea Figueiredo Teixeira Alvares Ms. Andrea Figueiredo Teixeira Alvares serves as the Chief Marketing, Innovation and Sustainability Officer of Natura Cosmeticos S.A. since April 26, 2016. She has built her career in notable multinational companies. In her most recent position, she led one division of PepsiCo Latin America. Prior to PepsiCo, where she worked for fifteen years, she acted as new business grouper and brand manager at Procter& Gamble in Brazil for seven years. She holds a degree in Business Administration.

Robert Claus Chatwin Mr. Robert Claus Chatwin serves as Chief International Expansion Officer at Natura Cosmeticos SA. He was Vice-President responsible for New Business of Natura Cosmeticos SA. His responsibilities include new brands, new businesses and the internationalization of the Natura brand beyond Latin America. He is also Chairman of the Aesop Board. Before joining Natura in July 2010, he held different positions at Royal Philips Electronics, such as global CEO for Philips AVENT, Vice-President of Mergers and Acquisitions, Head of Strategy and New Business Development for the Consumer division based in Amsterdam and for Philips LATAM in São Paulo, Brazil. He also worked as Investment Banker, focused on M&A execution, at HSBC Investment Bank in London, and at KPMG Corporate Finance in London and Brazil. Robert is an Economist and holds an MBA (Dean’s list) from International Institute for Management Development, Lausanne. He is also a UK Chartered Accountant (ICAEW).

Plinio Villares Musetti Mr. Plinio Villares Musetti serves as Director of Natura Cosmeticos SA. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. He was the Executive Chairman of Elevadores Atlas SA from 1992 through 1999 and of Elevadores Atlas Schindler SA until 2002. From 2002 to 2007, he was a Partner of JP Morgan Partners, the Private Equity entity of the JP Morgan Chase bank, having leaded the process of investments in Private Equity in Brazil and in Latin America. Mr. Musetti held executive offices an had seats in the Boards of Directors of companies in which JP Morgan Partners invested, such as Vitopel, Diagnosticos da America SA and Latasa. From the beginning of 2008 until September, 2009, Mr. Musetti was Executive Chairman of Satipel Industrial SA. Since May, 2010 he is the managing partner of Pragma Patrimonio. Mr. Musetti is currently a member of the Boards of Directors Raia Drogasil SA, of Adecoagro (a company listed in the NYSE) and of Portobello SA. He graduated from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in Business Administration in 1978 and from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie with a Bachelors in Civil Engineering in 1976.

Marcos de Barros Lisboa Dr. Marcos de Barros Lisboa serves as Independent Director of Natura Cosmeticos SA. From 1996 to 1998, he was an Assisting Professor at the Economics Department of Stanford University, an Assisting Professor at EPGE/FGV from 1998 to 2002 and Secretary of the Economic Policy within the Ministry of Finance from 2003 to 2005. Moreover, he acted as the President of Instituto de Resseguros do Brasil between 2005 and 2006. From 2006 to 2009, he was Executive Director of Itau Unibanco and Vice President of this company since 2009. He obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics form University of Pennsylvania and graduated in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a Masters degree from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Roberto de Oliveira Marques Mr. Roberto de Oliveira Marques serves as Independent Director of Natura Cosmeticos S.A. since April 15, 2016. He is executive vice president and president for North America Mondelez International, a company that globally markets brands such as Oreo, Halls, Lacta and Trident. He worked for many years at Johnson & Johnson, where he held among other positions the global head of beauty brands, babies and medicine without prescription. Roberto is also a director of GMA - Grocery Manufacturer Association. He was previously director of the Consumer Health Care Products Association, the ENACTUS and Brazil-U.S. Business Council in U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He graduated in Business Administration, majoring in Marketing and Strategic Planning at the Getulio Vargas Foundation of Sao Paulo and has graduate courses from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Silvia Freire Dente da Silva Dias Lagnado Ms. Silvia Freire Dente da Silva Dias Lagnado serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Natura Cosmeticos SA since April 14, 2015. Worked at Unilever from 1986 to 2010 and was Executive Global Vice President of the Culinary Category, besides acting in a variety of other international positions during the 25 years she remained at the Company. As Executive Vice President of the Culinary Category, located in London, oversaw the entire business unit covering soups, sauces, broths and frozen products. While working for Unilever, she was Senior Global Vice President of the brand Dove, located in United States, and Vice President of Latin America Deodorants, located in Buenos Aires. She is currently an independent member of the Board of Directors of Sapient Corp, consultancy firm focused on digital technology and marketing in Boston, MA, USA and of Britvic Plc, production and marketing of soft drinks in the United Kingdom. She was Chief Marketing Officer and President of Bacardi Global Brands from June 2010 to November 2012. She graduated from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1986.

Giovanni Giovannelli Mr. Giovanni Giovannelli serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Natura Cosmeticos SA. He is CEO of Pearson in Brazil, a company that operates in the Elementary Education system through Teaching Systems, in the franchised English courses and in the College Education with a catalogue of textbooks. Since 2012, Giovanni has been CEO of Grupo Multi, a company in the Language Franchise segment. With the full acquisition of Grupo Multi by Pearson in 2013, he was nominated CEO of Pearson in Brazil. He was also CEO of Allis from 2009 to 2012, a company operating in the HR Service and Sales Point Promotor area. Between 2006 and 2008, he was CEO of Terna Part., an electrical transmission company where he had worked since 2002, which he took public on the BOVESPA in October 2006. From 1996 to 2001, he worked as a Project Finance executive at the IDB in Washington. He graduated in Business and Economics from Universita Bocconi in Milan, with a Ph.D. in Finance and Business Economics from the American University in Washington and is currently a student in the Owner and President Management (OPM) Program at the Harvard Business School.