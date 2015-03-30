NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)

Name Description

Anoop Mittal Dr. Anoop Kumar Mittal is Functional Chairman-cum Managing Director of the Company. Dr. Anoop Kumar Mittal joined NBCC on March 1, 1985 and subsequently succeeded as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) on April 1, 2013. Before taking over the charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Dr. Mittal was Director (Projects) since December 5, 2011. Dr. Mittal holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, now a Deemed University. He has been conferred "Doctor of Philosophy"(Honoris Causa) by the Chancellor, Singhania University, Rajasthan, by virtue of his attaining eminence in the field of Civil & Construction Engineering. Doctorate was bestowed upon him in the Annual Convocation held in November, 2013. His knowledge and expertise in the field is manifested by many landmark projects he has undertaken and successfully executed. As CMD, Dr. Mittal oversees policy and strategic decision making of NBCC.

S. Pal Shri. S. K. Pal is Director - Finance, Functional Director of the Company. Shri. S.K. Pal joined NBCC on February 1, 2013 as Director (Finance) as Head of Finance and Board Section of the Company. He is an FCA, ACS and holds B.Com [Hons.] Degree from University of Calcutta. Shri Pal has served several organizations in Private and Public Sector in India & abroad. Shri Pal was working as General Manager [Finance] in IRCON International Ltd., under the Ministry of Railways, before joining NBCC. He has more than 32 years of experience in the profession.

Rajendra Chaudhari Shri. Rajendra Chaudhari is Director - Commercial, Functional Director of National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd. Shri. Chaudhari joined Company on September 12, 2005 and holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda. He has approximately 24 years of experience; he joined Indian Rayons and Industries Limited in 1987 and was involved in the construction of a foundation of 11000KVA Skoda DG sets for a diesel generator set. He subsequently joined Western Coal Fields Limited in 1988 as Engineer in charge (Engineer, Executive Engineer) and was inter alia responsible for the construction of central workshop & central stores & construction of a water treatment plant and colonies consisting of all types of residential quarters. In 2004, Mr. Chaudhari was promoted to Head of Department (Environment) for the Nagpur area and was also nominated as Chairman inter alia for acquisition of land for the Gondegaon extension project. Mr. Chaudhari is currently heading real estate, systems & execution of various real estate projects. Mr. Chaudhari currently inter alia oversees the preparation of MoU, voted sanction to Company for projects through MoUD and DPE. He also oversees the overall monitoring of various projects of Company.

S. Chaudhary Shri. S. K. Chaudhary is Director - Projects, Director of the National Buildings Construction Corportion Limited, He holds expertise in Project Financing and Business Development. Prior to this assignment, he has served at HUDCO as Senior Executive Director. he holds Civil Engineering Graduate from Delhi College of Engineering (DCE) and a Masters in Management from IIT, Delhi.

Manoj Kumar Shri. Manoj Kumar serves as Government Nominee Director of the Company. He is Additional Secretary (D&C), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.