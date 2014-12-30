NewCastle Gold Ltd (NCA.TO)

Name Description

Richard Warke Mr. Richard W. Warke is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been responsible for the founding and success of several resource companies including: Arizona Mining Inc., Augusta Resource Corporation, which was recently sold for $666 million, and the former Ventana Gold Corporation, which was sold in 2011 for $1.533 billion. Alongside NewCastle, Mr. Warke currently serves as Chairman for Arizona Mining Inc. He has more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance and marketing in the global resource industry, and has been involved in raising over $1 billion dollars in equity for resource companies. Although his endeavours have primarily involved mineral resource operations, he has also been involved with oil and gas, forestry, technology and manufacturing operations.

Gerald Panneton Mr. Gerald S. Panneton serves as He was President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, since August 8, 2016. Mr. Panneton, a geologist with over 30 years in mineral exploration and development, was the founder, president and CEO of Detour Gold Corp. from its incorporation in July, 2006, until November, 2013. Under his leadership, the Detour Lake project grew from 1.5 million ounces in resources to over 16 million ounces in reserves and into production in less than six years after its acquisition. The Detour Lake mine now ranks as the largest gold mine in Canada. From 1994 to 2006, Mr. Panneton was with Barrick Gold Corp., where for the last six years of his tenure he was director of advanced projects and evaluations for the exploration and corporate development group. Prior to Barrick Gold, he worked for Lac Minerals, Placer Dome Exploration and Vior-Mazarin Group. Mr. Panneton received his bachelor of science in geology at the University of Montreal and his master of science in geology from McGill University.

Brian Morales Mr.Brian Joseph Morales is the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Corporate Secretary of the company.

Marc Paul Leduc Mr. Marc Paul Francois Leduc serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Leduc is a mining engineer and geologist with nearly 30 years' experience involving all aspects of the development, operation, planning and evaluation of mining projects, with particular expertise in designing, constructing and operating large heap leach mines, including Barrick's Pierina mine and New Gold's Cerro Pedro mine. He has also worked in the areas of complex metallurgy and water management. Previously, Mr. Leduc was President and CEO of Luna Gold, Chief Operating Officer at Lydian International and President and COO of Bear Creek Mining. He holds a B.Sc. (Honors) in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Ottawa.

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop Mr. Ian Cunningham-Dunlop has been appointed as Senior Vice President - Technical Services of the Company effective December 1, 2016. He has been Vice President - Exploration of Castle Mountain Mining Company Limited., with effect from 7 April 2015. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop, P. Eng., has over 30 years' experience in supervising gold/base metal exploration and development programs in North/South America, Europe and Africa, and formerly held the positions of VP Exploration for True Gold and Fronteer Gold and COO for Pilot Gold. He joined NewCastle in April 2015 and has overseen the development of the updated geological model, current mineral resource, Phase I drilling, and initiated preliminary engineering and hydrology studies. The new geological model now supports the alignment of near-vertical intrusive quartz-feldspar porphyry bodies along major northeast-southwest structural corridors, with proximal hydrothermal breccias and associated disseminated gold mineralization.

Sergio Cattalani Mr. Sergio Cattalani serves as Vice President - Exploration of the Company effective December 1, 2016. Mr. Cattalani is a geologist with 25 years' experience in precious metal exploration and development projects, project evaluation, and project generation. Most recently he was Vice President, Exploration for Osisko Mining Corp., leading the development of a new project portfolio in the US. Since Osisko's acquisition by Yamana and Agnico-Eagle, Mr. Cattalani has been acting on a consulting basis carrying out project evaluations to a variety of companies exploring for gold in North America. Prior to Osisko, he worked for Cominco Limited and Inco Limited, where he was part of their technical services group contributing to base and precious metal exploration projects world-wide.

Susan Muir Ms. Susan Muiras is appointed as Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Communications., effective August 8, 2016. She is a seasoned investor relations executive, and was most recently Vice President, Investor Communications at Barrick Gold Corporation following a series of increasingly senior roles since 2007. Prior to Barrick, Susan also has 25 years of experience analyzing and covering large and small cap precious metals equities, respectively, for several major Canadian investment banks. Susan holds a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University and will be based in Toronto.

William Napier Mr. William A. Napier is Vice President - Sustainability of Castle Mountain Mining Company Limited. Bill has held a number of senior positions related to Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability at companies including Inco, Voisey's Bay Nickel Company, Homestake and Vale Inco. He has been providing consulting services to Castle Mountain since 2014.

Martin Tunney Mr. Martin Edward Tunney is Vice President - Business Development of Castle Mountain Mining Company Limited. Mr. Tunney previously held the title of vice-president, technical services.

R. Stuart Angus Mr. R. Stuart Angus is Director of the Company. He is an independent business advisor to the mining industry and was formerly Head of the Global Mining Group for Fasken Martineau. Mr. Angus is currently the Chairman and a director of Nevsun Resources Ltd. Mr. Angus was formerly Chairman of the Board of BC Sugar Refinery Limited, a Director of First Quantum Minerals untilJune 2005, a Director of Canico Resources Corporation until it's takeover by CVRD in 2005, a Director of Bema Gold until it's takeover byKinross Goldin 2007, a Director ofVentana Golduntil it's takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition in 2011 and a Director of Plutonic Power until its merger with Magma Energy in 2011.

Lenard Boggio Mr. Lenard F. Boggio CPA serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Boggio was formerly a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) where he served for more than 30 years until his retirement in May 2012. During that time he was Leader of the B.C. Mining Group of PwC, a senior member of PwC's Global Mining Industry Practice and an auditor of Canadian, U.S. U.K. and other internationally listed mineral resource and energy clients. Len is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (FCPA, FCA) and has served as president of the British Columbia Institute of Chartered Accountants and chairman of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Fraser Buchan Mr. Fraser Alexander Buchan is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Corporation. He resigned from the position of Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 7 April 2015. Mr. Buchan has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Angus Mining Inc., an exploration stage company, since September 2010, and is a director of Touchstone Gold Limited. He was previously Vice President Corporate Development at Elgin Mining Inc. (formerly Phoenix Coal Inc.), a mining company since February 2009 until April 2011. Prior to that, he worked in institutional sales with GMP Europe LLP, an investment dealer from October 2007 to February 2009 and with GMP Securities LLP, an investment dealer from May 2006 to October 2007. Mr. Buchan earned a BA in Economics from McGill University in 2006. None of these companies is affiliated with the Corporation and each, to the knowledge of Mr. Buchan, is still in operation in the mineral exploration industry.

Louis Dionne Mr. Louis Dionne serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Dionne is a Professional Engineer who has spent over 30 years in the operation and development of gold properties. Most recently, Mr. Dionne served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Richmont Mines Inc., a Canadian gold producer until July 2005. Prior to his service with Richmont, Mr. Dionne was Senior Vice President, Underground Operations for Barrick Gold Corporation, where he also provided technical input and leadership in the area of corporate mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Dionne obtained his Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from Laval University. Mr. Dionne also served as director at Detour Gold, Aurizon Mines and other boards.

Jacques McMullen Mr. Jacques McMullen, P. Eng., serves as Director of the Company. With over 35 years of senior management experience in the mining industry, Mr. McMullen has been directly involved with major capital projects including roles in operations, evaluations, and corporate development for several mining companies. He spent the majority of his career working with Barrick Gold Corporation in various senior roles from 1994 to 2012, as well as serving as Director of Highland Gold Mining Ltd., IGE Resources AB, Fire River Gold Corp and Minera S.A. From 2014 to 2016, Mr. McMullen was Director and Chairman of Orvana Minerals. From 2012 to 2016, he was also Principal and Partner, Mines and Metals with BBA, a private engineering firm, and was a non-executive Director on the Board of Directors. He holds a B.Sc. in Applied Sciences (Metallurgy), is a Professional Engineer, and completed a Master's Degree of Applied Sciences in Mineral Processing at Laval University. Mr. McMullen currently serves as an advisor to management at Detour Gold, and is the Principal of J. McMullen & Associates, a privately held consulting company.