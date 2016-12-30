Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)

Name Description

Vassi Naidoo Mr. Vassi Naidoo serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been appointed to the Nedbank Group Limited and Nedbank Limited Boards as a non-executive director and Chairman designate with effect from 1 May 2015. Vassi has also been appointed as a non-executive director of Old Mutual plc with effect from 1 May 2015. Vassi was previously Chief Executive of Deloitte Southern Africa from 1998 to 2006, a member of the Deloitte UK Executive from 2006 to 2009 and a member of Deloitte Global Executive from 2007 to 2011, and thereafter Vice Chairman of Deloitte UK from 2009 to 2014. Vassi is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, with honorary life membership granted in 2011 for his contribution to the development of the profession in SA. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Committees: Group Directors’ Affairs Committee.

Michael Brown Mr. Michael William Thomas Brown serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Nedbank Group Limited, since March 1, 2010. He served as Chief Executive Officer Designate, Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company between March 171, 2009 and March 1, 2010. He also served as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company between June 17, 2004 and March 17, 2009. Mike was previously an executive director of BoE Limited and, after the merger between Nedbank Limited, BoE Limited, Nedbank Investment Bank Limited and Cape of Good Hope Bank Limited, was appointed Head of Property Finance at Nedbank Limited. Committee membership: Large exposure Approval Committee, Group Credit Committee, Group Risk and Capital Management Committee Holds 389 601 Nedbank Group Limited ordinary shares.

Raisibe Morathi Ms. Raisibe Kgomaraga Morathi serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the group in September 2009, and held senior positions in banking and insurance over the past 20 years. Before joining Nedbank Group Raisibe was an executive director of one of the listed insurance companies. She previously held several executive positions at the Industrial Development Corporation of SA Limited, the last position being Chief Operating Officer.

Mfundo Nkuhlu Mr. Mfundo C. Nkuhlu serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the board as Chief Operating Officer in January 2015. Mfundo joined the group as Head of Nedbank Africa in 2004 and became Head of Corporate Banking in 2005. He became a member of the Group Executive Committee (Group Exco) in 2008 and Managing Executive Nedbank Corporate in 2009. As a member of the Group Exco, Mfundo was closely involved in the oversight of the business strategies across Nedbank and delivered strong and consistent performance in Nedbank Corporate. Before joining Nedbank, Mfundo was the executive responsible for strategy, revenue and economic analysis at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and Chief Director in the dti responsible for Africa and NEPAD.

Thabani Jali Mr. Thabani S.B. Jali serves as Chief Governance & Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He joined Nedbank Group in October 2011 as Group Executive responsible for governance and compliance. He is also responsible for ethics, sustainability, Nedbank Group Editorial and Language Services and Group Secretariat. In addition to this role, he was appointed Group Company Secretary on 1 July 2012. He is a member of the Specialist Committee on Company Law. Before joining the group, Thabani gained over 20 years’ experience in the legal profession as an attorney, a mediator, an arbitrator and later a judge. Thabani was formerly Executive Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. (Southern Africa), a Deputy Judge President of the High Court of SA (Natal Provincial Division) and a Judge of the Competition Appeal Court. He was also a partner in a commercial law firm and served as Chairman of the Competition Commission Enquiry into Bank Charges and the National Payment System from 2006 to 2008.

Trevor Adams Mr. Trevor Adams serves as Chief Risk Officer of the Company. He was appointed as the Chief Risk Officer in August 2014. Trevor was appointed to the Group Exco in 2009 and was previously Group Executive of Balance Sheet Management (comprising risk management; credit portfolio management; asset and liability management; risk strategy; risk appetite and stress testing; funding and liquidity management; capital management; margin management; and strategic portfolio management). Trevor also led the group’s successful Basel II and III implementations, and generally the significant enhancement of risk, capital and balance sheet management across the group over the past 10 years. Before joining the group in 1996 he was a partner at Deloitte, where he specialised in banking and risk management, and so collectively has around 25 years banking-related experience.

Michael Davis Mr. Michael Davis serves as Group Executive - Balance Sheet Management of the Company. He was appointed as Group Executive: Balance Sheet Management and to the Group Exco on 1 January 2015. Previously Mike held the position of Executive Head: Group Asset, Liability and Capital Management, and has made a considerable contribution to enhancing the group’s capital management, liquidity risk management and interest rate risk management. Before joining Nedbank and the acquisition of BoE Bank Limited, Mike held the position of Asset/Liability Committee and Asset and Liability Management Manager.

Brian Kennedy Mr. Brian Kennedy serves as Managing Executive - Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking of the Company. He has over 25 years of investment banking experience, 19 of which have been at Nedbank. He led Capital Markets within Nedbank following the merger with BoE, and in November 2003 was appointed to the Group Exco and mandated to develop the investment banking franchise, Nedbank Capital. Brian has extensive experience in the debt and equity capital markets and has been actively involved in the design and execution of innovative solutions for top SA corporates and parastatals. He has been instrumental in developing and driving the strategy, culture and new business initiatives within Nedbank Capital.

Priya Naidoo Ms. Priya Naidoo serves as Group Executive - Strategic Planning and Economics of the Company. Since was appointed to the Group Exco on 1 January 2015 and will succeed John Bestbier, Group Executive: Strategic Planning and Economics, Priya joined Nedbank in 2001 in the Corporate Banking Division, after completing her articles at PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

Fred Swanepoel Mr. Fred Swanepoel serves as Group Technology Officer of the Company. He has more than 24 years’ experience in finance, banking and information technology. In 1996 Fred joined Nedbank to run regional operations in the Western Cape. In 2000 he brought his operational experience into the group’s technology arena and was appointed Nedbank Group’s Chief Information Officer in November 2008. Before this he held several high-level positions in the technology environment, including Divisional Director for Finance, Risk and Compliance, Projects and Programme Management, and head of Group Software Services. He has significantly repositioned Group Technology to deliver a simplified and agile technology landscape. Fred’s goal is to ‘leverage technology to make Nedbank Africa’s most admired bank’.

Abe Thebyane Mr. Abe Thebyane serves as Group Human Resources of the Company. He joined Nedbank Group and was appointed to the Group Executive Committee in February 2011 as Head of Group Human Resources. Abe has 30 years’ experience in human resources, which he acquired through the various senior and executive positions he held in large corporations in SA. Before joining Nedbank Group Abe was Executive Head: Human Resources at Anglo American Platinum Limited for six years and before that he was Executive Director: Human Resources at Iscor Limited.

Ciko Thomas Mr. Ciko Thomas is Managing Executive - Nedbank Retail and Business Banking of the Company. He joined the group in January 2010 as Group Executive: Group Marketing, Communications and Corporate Affairs. Ciko has wide-ranging marketing and business experience in financial services and in the consumer goods and motor industries. He joined Nedbank from Barloworld, where he was the Group Marketing Director of the automotive division. Ciko was previously General Manager: Retail Banking Marketing at Absa Group. He has also held various management positions at SA Breweries, Unilever and M-Net. In November 2010 Ciko was appointed as Managing Executive: Consumer Banking in the Retail Cluster.

Ian Gladman Mr. Ian David Gladman serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the board as a nonexecutive director in June 2002. Ian is currently the Group Strategy Director of Old Mutual plc. Previous positions held by him include Head of Corporate Finance (SA) and Joint Head: Financial Institutions Group, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at UBS, Investment Bank. Committee membership: Group Credit Committee, Group Risk and Capital Management Committee, Group Finance and Oversight Committee, Large-exposure Approval Committee.

Jonathan Hemphill Mr. Jonathan Bruce Hemphill serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Hemphill was appointed as the Group Chief Executive of Old Mutual plc (Nedbank Group's ultimate holding company) on 1 November 2015. From February 2014 to October 2015 he was Chief Executive of Wealth, Insurance and Non-Bank Financial Services at Standard Bank Group. Prior to that (June 2006 to February 2014) he was Chief Executive of Liberty Group, an African financial services group listed on the JSE, where he led Liberty on an extensive transformation and growth path while delivering significant value to shareholders.

Robert Leith Mr. Robert Alexander Gordon Leith serves as Non-Executive Director of Nedbank Group Limited since October 13, 2016. Mr. Leith was appointed as the Director of Managed Separation at Old Mutual plc (Nedbank Group’s ultimate holding company) on March 14, 2016. He joined Old Mutual from a private investment company where he had been since September 2014. Prior to that, he was Global Head of Investment Banking and Global Markets of Sberbank CIB. He joined Sberbank CIB in January 2012 from Standard Bank, where he had served for over 20 years in the UK, latterly as Head of Group Strategic Development and Chief Executive of Global Corporate and Investment Banking.

Hubert Brody Mr. Hubert Rene Brody was appointed Independent Non-Executive Director of Nedbank Group Limited with effective from July 1, 2017. Hubert was chief executive of Imperial Holdings, the diversified mobility group, from July 2007 until February 2014 and thereafter served as a non-executive director of Imperial Holdings until the end of 2014. He previously served as a director and chairman of Imperial Bank (initially a joint venture between Nedbank and Imperial Holdings and later acquired as a subsidiary of Nedbank) until 2010. Hubert was an executive at The Sanlam Group Limited from January 2015 to May 2017. He is also an independent non-executive director at Woolworths Holdings Limited. He was also appointed Member of the Remuneration, Credit and Audit Committees of the Company as of July 1, 2017.

Brian Dames Mr. Brian Anthony Dames serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Nedbank Group Limited since June 30, 2014. Previously, Brian served as the Chief Executive of Eskom, the largest power utility in Africa and one of the largest utilities in the world and has extensive experience with global (and specifically with African and South African) energy and resource issues. Brian has demonstrated leadership in successful large-scale corporate turnaround management programs, funding programs, infrastructure build and deployment programs, as well as in corporate governance and sustainability reporting. Brian is currently Chief Executive of African Rainbow Energy and Power, serves as senior advisor to Mckinsey & Company and a member of the Sustainability Energy for All Executive Committee (UN and World Bank initiative) and serves as a non-executive director of the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited. He holds a BSc degree from University of the Western Cape, and an MBA degree from Samford University.

Neo Dongwana Ms. Neo Dongwana was appointed Independent Non-Executive Director of Nedbank Group Limited with effective from June 1, 2017. Neo Dongwana spent her earlier career as an Equities Analyst before joining Deloitte, where she held the position of Audit Partner for 9 years. She was the first black female partner in the Cape Town office and the second black female partner in the South African practice. Neo serves on a number of boards, including Barloworld limited, AVI limited and Mpact Limited. She is also a Trustee of the Women´s Development Bank and has represented South Africa on the Southern African Development Community´s audit committee and serves as a member of the Financial Services Board Appeal Board. Neo is to be appointed as a member of the Nedbank Group Remuneration Committee and Group Audit Committee.

Errol Kruger Mr. Errol Melville Kruger serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Nedbank Group Limited, since August 1, 2016. Mr. Kruger has regulatory, banking and financial services experience. From September 2003 to July 2011, Mr. Kruger was the Registrar of Banks at the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), having been with the SARB from July 1978 until July 2011. As the Registrar of Banks, he represented South Africa as a full member of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision from 2009 to 2011 and he successfully project managed South Africa’s early adoption, and full implementation, of both the revised 25 Basel Core Principles for Effective Banking Supervision as well as Basel II. Mr. Kruger was appointed Managing Director of Supervision and Authorization at the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority on August 1, 2011, after he was also appointed by the Board of the Qatar Central Bank to serve on Qatar’s Financial Stability and Risk Control Committee. He relinquishes his role at the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority as of July 31, 2016. He was appointed as Chairman of both the Group Risk and Capital Management Committee and the Group Credit Committee of the Company as of May 18, 2017.

Paul Makwana Mr. Paul Mpho Makwana serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the board as an independent non-executive director on 17 November 2011. Mpho is the immediate past Chairman of Eskom Holdings Limited, an independent director of Adcock Ingram Limited, and the Chairman of ArcelorMittal SA Limited. Committee membership: Group Remuneration Committee (Chairman), Group Transformation, Social and Ethics Committee, Group IT Committee, Group Audit Committee, Group Directors’ Affairs Committee.

Linda Manzini Ms. Linda Manzini was appointed Independent Non-Executive Director of Nedbank Group Limited, with effective from June 1, 2017. Linda Manzini, the founder of Lima Business Solutions (Pty) Limited, was previously Director and Head of Investment Banking Coverage (SA) at Standard Bank where she was responsible for business development and origination across a portfolio of sectors, which included Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure & Renewables, Mining & Metals and Telecommunications. Prior to that Linda was Managing Director of Diners Club. Linda left the corporate world to become a career and business coach, providing professionals and entrepreneurs with skills, insights and tools to enrich their careers and businesses. Linda is to join the Nedbank Group Transformation, Social and Ethics Committee, Group Credit Committee and the Large-exposure Approval Committee.

Mantsika Matooane Dr. Mantsika Amelia Matooane serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Nedbank Group Limited since May 15, 2014. Mantsika currently serves as Group Executive: Enterprise Information Management Services at Transnet SOC Limited, and serves as a non-executive director of JSE Limited and NMG Consultants and Actuaries Proprietary Limited. Committee membership: Group Information Technology Committee Holds 176 Nedbank Group Limited ordinary shares. She holds a PhD degree in Computer Science from Cambridge University.

Nomavuso Mnxasana Ms. Nomavuso Patience Mnxasana serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined the board as an independent non-executive director in October 2008. She is currently a director at Winhold Limited, JSE Limited, Transnet SOC and Land and Agricultural Development Bank of SA Limited (Land Bank). She was a senior partner and member of the executive committee of SizweNtsaluba before serving as Group Audit and Risk Executive at Imperial Holdings Limited. Committee membership: Group Audit Committee, Group Remuneration Committee, Group Risk and Capital Management Committee.

Joel Netshitenzhe Mr. Joel Khathutshelo Netshitenzhe serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Nedbank Group Limited since August 5, 2010. He is currently an executive director of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) and a member of the National Planning Commission. He has been a member of the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress since 1991, and serves on the African National Congress’s Economic Transformation and Political Education subcommittees. He served as Head of Policy Coordination and Advisory Services in the Presidency from 2001 until December 2009. He was previously Chief Executive of the Government Communication and Information System and also served as Head of Communication in the President’s Office. He is a non-executive director on the board of Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited. He holds a Master of Science degree from University of London.

Stanley Subramoney Mr. Stanley Subramoney serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Stanley qualified as a Chartered Accountant (SA) in 1987 and was appointed audit partner at PwC, serving a number of the firm´s large clients both in the public and private sectors. During his 27 years in the audit profession as audit partner and later as member of the Exco of PwC he led large and complex assignments, attended audit committee meetings of key clients, was the technical partner, trained board and audit committee members on the roles and responsibilities of the board and on governance, and gained valuable experience across the various sectors. He represented the southern African firm in a number of PwC´s African and global structures. These roles provided Stanley with a wide international view and exposure to global clients. At the age of 42 he was appointed Deputy CEO for PwC Southern Africa and member of the southern Africa executive committee. During his time as the strategy leader for PwC Southern Africa, Stanley led the Government and Public Sector Industry Group for Southern Africa. He was the Chairman of Business Skills for South Africa Foundation, a non-profit organization that has provided business skills training to over 18,000 entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities. He is Chairman of the Nepad Business Foundation - a Pan-African business foundation that seeks to put Africa on a path of sound sustainable economic development. He is also on the board of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) and Chairman of its audit committee. Stanley opted to take early retirement from PwC to explore other business interests.