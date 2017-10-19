Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)

Name Description

Adil Zainulbhai Mr. Adil Zainulbhai is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the company. Mr. Adil Zainulbhai is currently Senior Advisor to McKinsey. He retired as Chairman of McKinsey, India after 34 years at McKinsey. He spent the last 10 years in India. Prior to returning to India, he led the Washington office of McKinsey and founded the Minneapolis office.Over the last 10 years in India, Mr. Adil has worked directly with the CEOs and promoters of some of the major companies in India and globally –private companies, MNCs and PSUs.Mr. Adil has also been working with several parts of the government and led efforts around urbanization, inclusive growth and energy.

A. Parigi Mr. A. P. Parigi has been appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective January 29, 2015. Mr. Parigi has over 40 years of experience spanning sectors including infrastructure, telecommunications, media and entertainment. He is an alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics, and holds an MBA, Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. He served as the Managing Director & CEO of ENIL/Radio Mirchi. Under Parigi’s leadership, brand Radio Mirchi emerged as India’s largest private FM radio network, with a daily listenership of well over 25 million.; Parigi serves an an Independent Director, Times Global Broadcasting Ltd (TIMES NOW) & Zoom Entertainment Network Limited – the television arm of TOI. Besides being a Director of Times Infotainment Media Limited, Mr Parigi, was the Executive Vice Chairman of Times Innovative Media Limited (Times Out of Home); Times OOH is a leading player and owns the largest out-of-home properties in India. In addition to his responsibilities at TOI, Parigi did oversee the groups businesses in the internet space, specifically related to Times Internet Ltd & Times Business Solutions ltd. Prior to joining the Times Group he was the Chief Executive Officer of BPL Mobile Communications, Mumbai - a Joint Venture of BPL with France Telecom. Mr Parigi was also the Managing Director & Group CEO of Eros Meida International Ltd (India). Post his tenure with Eros, he served as advisor to N.E.A., India, an affliate of N.E.A.,USA a $13 billion venture/equity enterprise. Mr Parigi, who is on the Business Advisory Council of Said Business School, University of Oxford. He is a recipient of several awards including the ‘The William F Glaser’53,’ ‘Rensselaer’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ USA .