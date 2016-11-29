NovaGold Resources Inc (NG.TO)

Name Description

Thomas Kaplan Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, Ph.D., is Chairman of the Board of NovaGold Resources Inc. He is also a Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of The Electrum Group, a privately-held global natural resources investment management company which manages the portfolio of Electrum, the single largest Shareholder of the Company. Dr. Kaplan is an entrepreneur and investor with a track record of both creating and unlocking shareholder value in public and private companies. Most recently, Dr. Kaplan served as Chairman of Leor Exploration & Production LLC, a natural gas exploration and development company founded by Dr. Kaplan in 2003. In 2007, Leor’s natural gas assets were sold to EnCana Oil & Gas USA Inc., a subsidiary of Encana Corporation, for $2.55 billion. Dr. Kaplan holds Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral Degrees in History from Oxford University. The Board has determined that Dr. Kaplan should serve as the Director and Chairman to gain from his experience as a developer of and investor in mining and oil and gas companies, as well as his significant beneficial ownership in the Company.

Gregory Lang Mr. Gregory A. Lang serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of NovaGold Resources Inc. Mr. Lang has over 35 years of diverse experience in mine operations, project development and evaluations, including time as President of Barrick Gold North America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”). Mr. Lang has held progressively responsible operating and project development positions over his 10-year tenure with Barrick and, prior to that, with Homestake Mining Company and International Corona Corporation, both of which are now part of Barrick. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla and is a Graduate of the Stanford University Executive Program. The Board has determined that Mr. Lang should continue to serve as a Director to gain his insight as an experienced mine engineer, as well as his expertise in permitting, developing and operating large-scale assets, and as a successful senior executive of other large gold-mining companies.

David Ottewell Mr. David Ottewell is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of NovaGold Resources Inc. In this role, Mr. Ottewell is responsible for all aspects of the Company’s financial management. Mr. Ottewell is highly accomplished financial executive, with over 25 years of mining industry experience. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Vice President and Controller for Newmont Mining Corporation where he was employed since 2005, and prior to that, had a 16-year career with Echo Bay Mines Ltd., a prominent precious metals mining company with multiple operations in the Americas. Mr. Ottewell holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta and is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

David Deisley Mr. David L. Deisley is Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of NovaGold Resources Inc. He is responsible for all aspects of the Company’s legal governance and corporate affairs. With over 25 years of experience in the mining industry in the Americas, Mr. Deisley has an extensive track record in project permitting, corporate social responsibility, mergers and acquisitions and corporate development. Mr. Deisley is regarded as human rights expert relative to resource projects and local populations and during 2014 participated as a panelist or presenter on the topic at events hosted by the Harvard Human Rights Journal, the World Bank, the International Bar Association, the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah, and the University of Oklahoma, among others. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Deisley served in positions of increasing responsibility with Goldcorp Inc. from September 2007 to October 2012. At the time he resigned from Goldcorp Inc., Mr. Deisley held the position of Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel for Goldcorp Inc. Prior to his tenure at Goldcorp Inc., Mr. Deisley served in several progressively responsible capacities with Barrick Gold Corporation, including Regional General Counsel for Barrick Gold North America. Mr. Deisley received his Juris Doctor from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, and his Bachelor of Arts from Brown University.

Gerald McConnell Mr. Gerald J. McConnell, QC, is Lead Independent Director of NovaGold Resources Inc. Mr. McConnell has over 25 years of experience in the resource sector. Mr. McConnell is director and the Chief Executive Officer of Namibia Rare Earths Inc., a public Canadian company focused on the development of rare earth opportunities in Namibia. From 1990 to 2010, he was President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as a director, of Etruscan Resources Inc., a West African junior gold producer. From December 1984 to January 1998, Mr. McConnell was the President of the Company and from January 1998 to May 1999 he was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. McConnell is a graduate of Dalhousie Law School and was called to the bar of Nova Scotia in 1971 and received his Queen’s Counsel designation in 1986. The Board has determined that Mr. McConnell should serve as a Director as he was one of the original founders of the Company and has remained involved with the Company in some capacity ever since, and because of his wide experience working in legal and executive positions at a variety of mining companies.

Sharon Dowdall Ms. Sharon E. Dowdall is an Independent Director of NovaGold Resources Inc. She has a 30-year career in the mining industry. Ms. Dowdall served in senior legal capacities for Franco-Nevada Corporation (“Franco-Nevada”), a major gold-focused royalty company, and Newmont Mining Company, one of the world’s largest gold producers. During her 20-year tenure with Franco-Nevada, Ms. Dowdall served in various capacities, including Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary and Vice President, Special Projects. Ms. Dowdall was one of the principals who transformed Franco-Nevada from an industry pioneer into one of the most successful precious metals enterprises in the world. Prior to joining Franco-Nevada, she practiced law as a partner with Smith Lyons in Toronto, a major Canadian legal firm specializing in natural resources. Ms. Dowdall is the recipient of the 2011 Canadian General Counsel Award for Business Achievement. She currently serves on the boards of several Canadian exploration and development companies. Ms. Dowdall holds an Honours B.A. in Economics from the University of Calgary and an LLB, from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University. The Board has determined that Ms. Dowdall should serve as a Director due to her significant experience: 1) as a natural resources lawyer, 2) moving a precious-metals mining company from the development stage to the successful producer stage, and 3) working in a senior executive position at large international mining company.

Gillyeard Leathley Mr. Gillyeard J. Leathley serves as Independent Director of NovaGold Resources Inc. Mr. Leathley served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company from November 2010 to November 2012. In February 2013, Mr. Leathley was named Chief Operating Officer of Sunward Resources Ltd. Mr. Leathley was instrumental in advancing the Company's Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. He trained as a mine surveyor and industrial engineer with the Scottish National Coal Board, working in coal, bauxite, gold and copper mines. Mr. Leathley has over 25 years of experience overseeing the development of several major operating mines. Additionally, Mr. Leathley has over 55 years of experience working in the mining industry worldwide in positions of increasing responsibility ranging from Engineer to Chief Operating Officer. The Board has determined that Mr. Leathley should serve as a Director to benefit from his substantial international mine engineering experience and from his knowledge of the Company and its projects related to his previous employment as a Company executive.

Igor Levental Mr. Igor Levental serves as an Independent Director of NovaGold Resources Inc. Mr. Levental is President of The Electrum Group, a privately-held global natural resources investment management company. Affiliates of The Electrum Group are currently the largest Shareholders of the Company. Mr. Levental is a director of Gabriel Resources Ltd., which is engaged in the development of major precious metals deposits in Romania; he is also a director of NovaCopper Inc., TSX and NYSE Market-listed company involved in the exploration and development of major copper-dominant deposits in Alaska, and Sunward Resources Ltd., a TSX-listed company engaged in the exploration and development of a large porphyry gold-copper project in Colombia. With more than 30 years of experience across a broad cross-section of the international mining industry, Mr. Levental has held senior positions with major mining companies including Homestake Mining Company and International Corona Corporation. Mr. Levental is a Professional Engineer with a BSc in Chemical Engineering and an MBA from the University of Alberta. The Board has determined that Mr. Levental should serve as a Director for the Company to benefit from his 30-plus years of experience as a chemical engineer and executive of large mining companies.

Kalidas Madhavpeddi Mr. Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi serves as an Independent Director of NovaGold Resources Inc. Mr. Madhavpeddi has over 30 years of international experience in business development, corporate strategy, global mergers and acquisitions, exploration, government relations, marketing, trading and sales, and mining engineering and capital. He is a President of Azteca Consulting LLC, an advisory firm to the metals and mining sector. He is also Overseas CEO of China Molybdenum Co. Ltd. His extensive career in the mining industry spans more than 30 years including Phelps Dodge Corporation (“Phelps Dodge”) from 1980 to 2006, starting as a Systems Engineer and ultimately becoming Senior Vice President for Phelps Dodge, a Fortune 500 company, responsible for the company’s global business development, acquisitions and divestments, including joint ventures, as well as its global exploration programs. He was contemporaneously President of Phelps Dodge Wire and Cable, a copper and aluminum cable manufacturer with international operations in over ten countries, including Brazil and China. Mr. Madhavpeddi is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India; the University of Iowa and the Harvard Business School. The Board has determined that Mr. Madhavpeddi should serve as a Director to benefit from his long-term experience in the mining industry working as an executive in global corporate development, exploration, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and finance.

Clynton Nauman Mr. Clynton R. Nauman is an Independent Director of NovaGold Resources Inc. Mr. Nauman is the Chief Executive Officer of Alexco Resource Corp. and Asset Liability Management Group ULC, and was formerly President of Viceroy Gold Corporation and Viceroy Minerals Corporation and a director of Viceroy Resource Corporation, positions he held from February 1998 until February 2003. Previously, Mr. Nauman was the General Manager of Kennecott Minerals from 1993 to 1998. Mr. Nauman has 25 years of diversified experience in the mining industry ranging from exploration and business development to operations and business management in the precious metals, base metals and coal sectors. The Board has determined that Mr. Nauman should serve as Director to gain from his significant experience as a senior mining executive working in the areas of environment, engineering and operations.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse Mr. Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse is Independent Director of NovaGold Resources Inc. Mr. Van Nieuwenhuyse joined the Company as President and Chief Operating Officer in January 1998 and was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in May 1999. He resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company in January of 2012 in order to assume his current role of President and Chief Executive Officer of NovaCopper Inc. Mr. Van Nieuwenhuyse has more than 30 years of experience in the natural resource sector including as Vice President of Exploration for Placer Dome Inc. In addition to his international exploration perspective, Mr. Van Nieuwenhuyse brings years of working experience in and knowledge of Alaska to the Company. Mr. Van Nieuwenhuyse has managed projects from grassroots discovery through to advanced feasibility studies, production and mine closure. Mr. Van Nieuwenhuyse holds a Candidature degree in Science from the Université de Louvain, Belgium, and a Masters’ of Science degree in geology from the University of Arizona. The Board has determined that Mr. Van Nieuwenhuyse should serve as a Director to benefit from his experience as a geologist, his extensive knowledge of the Company, its projects and its history as the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, because of his extensive experience in discovering, exploring, and developing large mining projects in addition to his significant experience in Alaska.