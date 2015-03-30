NIIT Technologies Ltd (NITT.NS)

Name Description

Rajendra Pawar Mr. Rajendra Singh Pawar is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of NIIT Technologies Limited. He holds B. Tech., and has 41 years of experience.

Lalit Sharma Mr. Lalit Kumar Sharma is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Arvind Thakur Mr. Arvind Thakur is the Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of NIIT Technologies Limited. He holds B.Tech., PGDIE and has 35 years of exprerience.

Vijay Thadani Mr. Vijay Kumar Thadani is a Non-Executive Director of NIIT Technologies Limited, since July 29, 2004. He is the Chief Executive Officer of NIIT Ltd, a Global Talent Development Corporation. Co-founder of the NIIT Group. Mr. Thadani has led the Group’s globalization efforts since 1991, taking the NIIT flag to over 38 countries. Mr. Thadani has served as President of MAIT (Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology) and as Chairman of the Indian Government’s Committee on National Information Infrastructure. He has been a member of the Strategy Council of Global Alliance for ICT and Development of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA-GAID). Mr. Thadani has Chaired the IT Committee of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in USA, the CII National Committee on Education, India and the CII Northern Region for 2011- 2012. Mr. Thadani served as the Chairman of the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), and the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Allahabad. Co-founder of NIIT University - a new model in higher education, Mr. Thadani is on Board of education institutions, including on the India Advisory Board of the Maastricht University, Netherlands; India Advisory Board of Project Management Institute (PMI), USA and the Governing Council of All India Management Association (AIMA).

Holly Morris Dr. Holly Jane Morris is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Ashwani Puri Mr. Ashwani Puri is Non-Executive Independent Director of NIIT Technologies Limited. He is a Financial Management veteran and has experience in investment/acquisition advisory services, valuations and decision analysis, business and financial restructuring, dispute analysis and forensics. He has served on various committees of the Banking Division/Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and INSOL International. He also served as a member of PWC’s Global Advisory Leadership Team. He is currently the Managing Partner of Veritas Advisors LLP, which provides strategy, governance and financial advisory services. Mr. Puri is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Management Accountant from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK.

Amit Sharma Mr. Amit D. Sharma is the Non-Executive Independent Director of NIIT Technologies Limited. Mr. Sharma is the Executive Vice President and President (Asia), of American Tower Company and is responsible for building a Tower leasing business in Asia. Prior to this, he led country teams in India and Southeast Asia for Motorola, and was Head of Strategy, Asia-Pacific. Prior to joining Motorola, he has been associated with Companies like GE Capital, McKinsey & Company and Unilever. He currently serves as a Director of Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited. He is also on the Boards of Industry Associations like Amcham India and Tower & Infrastructure Providers Association (TIPA). Mr. Amit Sharma earned MBA in International Business from Wharton School of Business where he was on the Deans and Directors Honours list. He also holds an MS in Computers & Information Sciences from the Moore School, University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.