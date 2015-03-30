Nilkamal Ltd (NKML.NS)

Name Description

Vamanrai Parekh Shri. Vamanrai V. Parekh is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Nilkamal Ltd. He is one of the founders of Nilkamal Group has been instrumental in making Nilkamal a name to reckon with in the plastics industry. Under his supervision, the production and technical activities of the Group have helped the Company emerge as the most revered brand name in the plastics industry. Besides these, he has also taken part in many social activities, he has been the Chairman of many plastics organization and other social groups.

Manish Parekh Shri. Manish V. Parekh is President - Furniture, Executive Director of Nilkamal Ltd. He is the Head of the furniture division presides one of the fastest growing business in the country. He is a B.Com graduate having 17 years experience in the marketing. He monitors the daily functions of the plastic furniture division of the Company as well as ©home division of the Company.

Nayan Parekh Shri. Nayan S. Parekh is President - Material Handling, Executive Director of Nilkamal Ltd. He has a bachelor’s degree in plastic engineering from the University of Massachusetts, United States of America. He has also undertaken a program of Owner/ President Management (OPM) from the Harvard Business School. He has on his hands rich experience of 19 years in various fields. He is responsible for looking into the operations of various factories and overlooks the Company’s Material Handling business and is steering Nilkamal to a strong position in the Material Handling industry which in its own is a revolution in the industry. Mr. Nayan S. Parekh is the brain behind setting up the Company’s two Joint Ventures viz Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Private Limited – the Joint Venture with Bito Lagertechnik Bittmann GmbH, Germany and Cambro Nilkamal Private Limited – the Indo US Joint Venture with Cambro Manufacturing Co. He is also foremost in establishing the Company’s profitable subsidiary viz NCB-FZE at Ajman, which is a free trade zone.

Hiten Parekh Shri. Hiten V. Parekh is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Nilkamal Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and a Diploma in Quality Systems and Management. He is associated with the Company since incorporation and has over 30 years of rich experience in the manufacturing sector. He overlooks the functions of several of its factories located across the country and acts as checkpoint for quality control and assurance of the Company’s products, which has enabled the Company to uphold it status as a quality market leader in the industry and has also helped to gain several awards to the Company. He is one amongst the first few persons in the plastics processing industry to extend the Company’s business out of India and took a step forward by setting up business at Sri Lanka. He is also instrumental in launching the Company’s retail business of lifestyle furniture, furnishing and accessories under the brand name ‘@home’ and the Company’s foray into mattress business under the brand name ‘Nilkamal Mattrezzz’.

Sharad Parekh Shri. Sharad V. Parekh is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Nilkamal Ltd. He is the co-founder of Nilkamal Group has completed inter commerce from Mumbai University and has over five decades of experience in the plastics industry. An expert in providing solutions to any industry’s mode of handling, assembling, storing and transporting its products, he has to be credited for pioneering the material handling business namely Crate & Bins in India. With his vast experience and expertise, he has introduced and provided customized material handling solutions catering to the varied requirements of the industries of almost all sectors for over three decades, which thus has enabled Nilkamal to emerge as an market leader in Material handling space in India. He is also member of several organizations related to plastics business and is actively involved in other social activities.

Hiroo Mirchandani Ms. Hiroo Mirchandani serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a Chevening Gurukul scholar and has studied Leadership and Globalization at the London School of Economics. She is a graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi. She has held Profit & Loss management roles and has built successful brands across diverse categories like healthcare, foods, paints, mobile telephone and jewellery.

S. Palekar Mr. S. K. Palekar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Nilkamal Ltd. He is B.Sc., M.Sc. (Physics) from Mumbai University & MMS (Marketing) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He secured first rank in M.Sc. (Physics) as well as in MMS (Marketing). He is currently the Chairperson of Executive Education Centre of S P Jain Institute of Management & Research at Mumbai. He brings with him 35 years of experience in all aspects of marketing like sales, advertising, market research, brand management and also of general management. Mr. Palekar has hands on experience in FMCG, durables & service Industries.