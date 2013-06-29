Nemaska Lithium Inc (NMX.TO)

Name Description

Michel Baril Mr. Michel Baril is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Nemaska Lithium Inc. Mr.Baril has been a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec since June 1976. He graduated from Montreal’s École Polytechnique. Since 2003, Mr. Baril has served on several boards of directors. He was a director of The Hockey Co. from June 2003 to June 2004. He was also director of Groupe Laperrière & Verreault Inc., a corporation that specializes in the fields of pulp and paper and water treatment from September 2004 to August 2007. He has also been director of Raymor Industries Inc., a corporation specialized in the production of metallic powder and carbon nanotubes, from January 2005 to February 2009 and from June 2009 to February 2010. Also, he has been a director of Komet Manufacturers Inc., a corporation specialized in the manufacturing of vanities and kitchen cabinets from June 2007 to September 2011. He is currently a director of Imaflex Inc., a corporation specialized in the manufacturing of polymer-based films, since April 2008 and of Monarques Resources Inc., a mining exploration corporation, since February 2011. These two corporations are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the “Exchange”). He is also Chairman of the Board of Monarques Resources Inc. since March 2011. From June 1979 to November 2003, he held various administrative positions with Bombardier Inc.

Guy Bourassa Mr. Guy Bourassa is President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary, Non-Independent Director of Nemaska Lithium Inc. Mr. Bourassa has graduated in law from the Université Laval, Québec, in 1983. He has been member of the Québec Bar from 1983 to October 2011. During his career as an attorney, he has mainly worked with Québec mining exploration businesses. He has been director and President of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. from November 1988 to June 1991. He has also been President and director of Dufresnoy Industrial Minerals Inc. from May 1994 to November 1996, and Corporate Secretary of Mazarin Mining Corporation from September 1991 to June 1994. He is secretary and director of Monarques Resources Inc., a mining exploration corporation, since February 2011 and has been President and Chief Executive Officer thereof from March 2011 to October 2012. From June 2004 to October 2007, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of T-Rex Vehicles Inc., a corporation specialized in the construction of three-wheeled vehicles. From June 2002 to June 2004, he was Chief Executive Officer of Concepts Win Inc., a subsidiary of DEQ Systems Corp. From September 2000 to June 2002, he was corporate counsel with the firm LBJ Partners Inc., during which time he was also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TMI Éducaction.com Inc. From 1996 to 2000, he was an associate with the Québec law firm Flynn, Rivard, société en nom collectif avocats.

Steve Nadeau Mr. Steve Nadeau is Chief Financial Officer of Nemaska Lithium Inc. He is a certified general accountant and has been a member of the Ordre des CGA du Quebec since October 1998. Mr. Nadeau’s experience with mining companies is the following: he has been Controller of Stone Vogue International Inc., a company specialized in the commercialization of granite, from January 2000 to November 2004. He completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the Université de Moncton in May 1991. He has been the controller of DAP Technologies Inc. since December 2007. From November 2005 to December 2007, he was the controller of T-Rex Vehicles Inc.

Francois Godin Mr. Francois Godin is Vice President - Operations of the Company. He has hired Francois Godin as vice-president of operations. Mr. Godin will be responsible for all operations, both at the Whabouchi mine and at the Shawinigan plant. He will report directly to Guy Bourassa, president and chief executive officer of Nemaska Lithium. Mr. Godin will officially join Nemaska Lithium and assume his role and responsibilities on Aug. 9, 2016. His office will be located at the corporation's Shawinigan hydrometallurgical plant.

Paul-Henri Couture Mr. Paul-Henri Couture has been appointed as Director of Nemaska Lithium Inc., with effect from July 8, 2013. Mr.Henri Couture has over 35 years of experience as a financial management and investment professional. He has held senior positions at the Caisse de depot and placement du Quebec and at Sentient Asset Management Canada. During his tenure at the Caisse from 1983 to 2009, Mr. Couture led a team responsible for a $3 billion investment portfolio with a focus on financial institutions and natural resources sectors. While at the Caisse, Mr. Couture also launched two innovative mining funds: Groupe Sodemex Inc. and MinQuest Capital. He built and developed a $3-billion portfolio in turnarounds and corporate restructurings. Mr. Couture is President of Minvest Capital, a business providing management and investing consulting services. Mr. Couture is an experienced board member, having sat on over 30 boards and private equity investment advisory committees.

Judith Baker Ms. Judith Baker is an Independent Director of Nemaska Lithium Inc. Ms.Baker is CEO and a Director of Superior Copper Corporation (formerly Cenit Corporation), a Canadian-based exploration company focused on base metal exploration, since June 2011. Ms. Baker is also the President, CEO and a Director of Blue Vista Technologies Inc., a Canadian mineral exploration company since. Ms. Baker was a consultant for American Lithium Minerals, a mineral exploration corporation focused on the development of lithium and boron resources, from October 2009 to July 2011, and was responsible for acquiring the large Borate Hills boron lithium project in Nevada and having Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) invest $4 million to advance the project. From September 2007 to June 2009, Ms. Baker was the President, CEO, a Director and the founder of Canada Lithium Corp.,formerly Black Pearl Minerals Consolidated. Ms. Baker was instrumental in restructuring the company debt and strategically positioning the company in lithium business; including acquiring the Québec Lithium project and initiating lithium exploration in the Great Basin of the United States. Ms. Baker has 20 years of experience in the mining and mineral exploration sector including equity analysis, fund management, and exploration and mining company activity. Ms. Baker holds an Honours B.Sc. Geological Engineering in Mineral Resources Exploration from Queen’s University (1990) and an M.B.A. from the University of Western Ontario Business School (1995).

Francois Biron Mr. Francois Biron is Independent Director of Nemaska Lithium Inc. Francois Biron is a senior professional mining engineer with 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Of specific interest to Nemaska's mining project, Mr. Biron has been involved as General Manager of the Troilus Division of Inmet Mining Corporation, an open pit mine in Eeyou Istchee James Bay region about 125km North of Chibougamau, with 260 employees, including 65 native people. Mr. Biron has extensive experience in mining operations and has acted in several senior site-based positions with well-known international mining companies. Throughout his career he has worked in gold, base metals and industrial minerals sectors. He has participated in the management of major open-pit mines with the state of the art operations and standards. Mr. Biron is very experienced in public consultations and social acceptability for new mining projects and well versed in the latest automation mining technologies that improve mining processes.

Bangkui Gao Mr. Bangkui Gao serves as Independent Director of Nemaska Lithium Inc. Mr.Gao is Vice President of TQC Equipment Inc. (TQCE), the Canadian subsidiary of Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group Co., Ltd. He is also the Chief Representative (North America) of Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. Before joining TQCE in 2009, he worked as an international business manager of Chengdu Enwei Group Co., Ltd. from 2002, which is specialized in medicine and health products. Mr. Gao holds a Bachelor degree of Economics of East China Normal University, Shanghai, China (2000).

René Lessard Mr. Rene Lessard is an Independent Director of Nemaska Lithium Inc. Mr.Lessard held the position of sales manager at Campagna Motors Inc., a corporation specialized in vehicle manufacturing, from September 2008 to October 2009. From October 2004 to October 2007, he was sales manager of T-Rex Vehicles Inc., a corporation specialized in the manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. From February 2001 to July 2004, he was sales manager of Distribution GLR. From March 1997 to October 2000, he was sales representative of Ray-Flammes Inc. He is a director of Monarques Resources Inc., a mining exploration corporation, since February 2011.