Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO)

Name Description

James Temerty Mr. James C. Temerty C.M., is an Chairman of the Board of Northland Power Inc.

John Brace Mr. John W. Brace is a Chief Executive Officer of Northland Power Inc. Since January 2014. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fund since 2009; also President and Chief Operating Officer of CT since 2004 and Chief Executive Officer of CT since 2007; also President and Chief Executive Officer of NPI since 2003; previously also Chief Operating Officer of the Fund.

Salvatore Mantenuto Mr. Salvatore Mantenuto is a Vice Chairman of Northland Power Inc. Prior to January 2014, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Development Officer of Northland.

Paul Bradley Mr. Paul J. Bradley is a Chief Financial Officer of Northland Power Inc. Prior to April 2011, Managing Director and Head of Power and Utilities at Macquarie Capital Markets.

Mike Crawley Mr. Mike Crawley is a Executive Vice President - Development of the Company. Prior to July 2015, President, GDF Suez Canada (International Power Canada prior to merger of the two global organizations in 2011).

Morten Melin Mr. Morten Melin has been appointed as Executive Vice President - Construction of the Company, with effective August 1, 2017. Most recently, Morten was Vice President, Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) for DONG Energy Wind Power based in Europe. Throughout his career, Morten has successfully led his team's projects to completion on time, on budget and with an excellent Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) performance, while fostering a focus on global organizational effectiveness and maximizing project value through all phases of an asset's lifecycle. Currently, Melin is an advisor to Northland and British Wind Energy (BWE) on the construction and implementation planning for the Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project located off the coast of Germany. Northland previously announced in March that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Deutsche Bucht, a 252 MW offshore wind project currently in advanced development, from the Highland Group Holdings, which currently owns this project through BWE. The final acquisition and financial close for the project are expected mid- year.

David Dougall Mr. David Dougall is a Vice President - Operations of Northland Power Inc. Prior, General Manager, Operations; prior, General Manager, Engineering.

Michael Shadbolt Mr. Michael D. Shadbolt is a Vice President and General Counsel of Northland Power Inc. Prior to January 2011, Partner, Macleod Dixon LLP (law firm).

Darryl Bergman Mr. Darryl Andrew Bergman is Vice President and Corporate Treasurer of Northland Power Inc. Prior to March 2013, Corporate Treasurer, Sofina Foods.

Gemi Cipolla Mr. Gemi Cipolla is a Vice President - Gas and Electricity Marketing of Northland Power Inc.

Boris Balan Mr. Boris Balan is a Vice President - Europe of the Company. He has been with the company since 2001; he was the lead developer responsible for Northland's Mont Miller, North Battleford, Spy Hill and Nordsee One projects. In his new position, Mr. Balan will move to London, England, where he will take the lead role in representing Northland in its European development activities and corporate presence. He will also assist in oversight of the company's majority-owned 600-megawatt Gemini and 332-megawatt Nordsee One offshore wind projects.

Dino Gliosca Mr. Dino Gliosca is a Vice President - Engineering of Northland Power Inc. Prior to November 2011, General Manager, Engineering.

John Pires Mr. John Pires is a Vice President, Head - M&A, Project Finance of Northland Power Inc. Prior to April 2014, V.P., Corporate & Project Finance, Brookfield Renewable Energy.

Linda Bertoldi Ms. Linda L. Bertoldi is an Director, Secretary of Northland Power Inc. She Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (law firm).

John Turner The Rt. Hon. John N. Turner, QC, is an Lead Independent Director of Northland Power Inc. Mr. Turner was formerly a partner at the law firm of Miller Thomson LLP. Prior to joining Miller Thomson LLP, Mr. Turner served in the House of Commons for almost 25 years. Mr. Turner is a former prime minister of Canada and former federal Minister of Finance, among a number of other government positions he has held.

Marie Bountrogianni Dr. Marie Bountrogianni is an Independent Director of Northland Power Inc. She is a Dean of the Chang School; formerly, President and Executive Director of the Royal Ontario Museum governors (museum).

Barry Gilmour Mr. Barry Kenneth Gilmour is an Independent Director of Northland Power Inc. Mr. Gilmour is a Corporate Director; formerly Group Head, Technology and Operations (Bank of Montreal Financial Group).