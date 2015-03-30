Nesco Ltd (NSEN.NS)
NSEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
534.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.90 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs528.05
Open
Rs534.75
Day's High
Rs544.90
Day's Low
Rs529.95
Volume
31,736
Avg. Vol
30,982
52-wk High
Rs587.60
52-wk Low
Rs352.20
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sumant Patel
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dibakar Chatterjee
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer (KMP)
|
Dipesh Singhania
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jinal Jitendra
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Krishna Patel
|2016
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sudha Patel
|77
|2014
|Promoter Non-Executive Director
|
Mahendra Chouhan
|59
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Jai Diwanji
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
K. S. Srinivasa Murty
|71
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Manu Parpia
|65
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sumant Patel
|Shri. Sumant J. Patel is Executive Chairman of the Board of NESCO Limited. He was Managing Director of the Company. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Mr. Sumant Patel joined Nesco Ltd (then known as New Standard Eng. Co. Ltd.) in 1959. In 1962, Mr. Sumant Patel established the industrial complex at Karamsad, Gujarat, starting with Gujarat Machinery Mfrs Ltd, now known as GMM Pfaulder Ltd, a company which is today the leader in India in the field of glasslined equipments. Mr. Patel is a Trustee of Charutar Vidya Mandal; Member of Board of Management of College of Engineering & Technology; Managing Trustee of J V Patel Foundation and other Charitable Trusts which have established an English medium high school; an Industrial training institute; a ladies hostel; a cardiac ICU, etc.
|
Dibakar Chatterjee
|
Dipesh Singhania
|Mr. Dipesh R. Singhania is the Chief Financial Officer of the company.
|
Jinal Jitendra
|
Krishna Patel
|Mr. Krishna S. Patel is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was Promoter, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company.
|
Sudha Patel
|Mrs. Sudha S. Patel is the Promoter Non-Executive Director of NESCO Limited. She is the member of Investor Grievances Committee. She holds M.S. InEducation Psychology from University of Southern California.
|
Mahendra Chouhan
|Mr. Mahendra K. Chouhan is Non-Executive Independent Director of NESCO Limited. He holds B Sc, MBA(Finance).
|
Jai Diwanji
|Mr. Jai S. Diwanji is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.
|
K. S. Srinivasa Murty
|Mr. K. S. Srinivasa Murty is Non-Executive Independent Director of NESCO Limited. He is a member of Audit and Investor Grievances Committees.
|
Manu Parpia
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sumant Patel
|36,365,400
|
Dibakar Chatterjee
|--
|
Dipesh Singhania
|3,983,850
|
Jinal Jitendra
|--
|
Krishna Patel
|9,688,850
|
Sudha Patel
|--
|
Mahendra Chouhan
|--
|
Jai Diwanji
|--
|
K. S. Srinivasa Murty
|--
|
Manu Parpia
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sumant Patel
|0
|0
|
Dibakar Chatterjee
|0
|0
|
Dipesh Singhania
|0
|0
|
Jinal Jitendra
|0
|0
|
Krishna Patel
|0
|0
|
Sudha Patel
|0
|0
|
Mahendra Chouhan
|0
|0
|
Jai Diwanji
|0
|0
|
K. S. Srinivasa Murty
|0
|0
|
Manu Parpia
|0
|0