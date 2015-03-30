Edition:
United States

Nesco Ltd (NSEN.NS)

NSEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

534.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.90 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs528.05
Open
Rs534.75
Day's High
Rs544.90
Day's Low
Rs529.95
Volume
31,736
Avg. Vol
30,982
52-wk High
Rs587.60
52-wk Low
Rs352.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sumant Patel

2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Dibakar Chatterjee

2016 Chief Executive Officer (KMP)

Dipesh Singhania

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Jinal Jitendra

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Krishna Patel

2016 Managing Director, Executive Director

Sudha Patel

77 2014 Promoter Non-Executive Director

Mahendra Chouhan

59 2005 Non-Executive Independent Director

Jai Diwanji

2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

K. S. Srinivasa Murty

71 2007 Non-Executive Independent Director

Manu Parpia

65 2017 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Sumant Patel

Shri. Sumant J. Patel is Executive Chairman of the Board of NESCO Limited. He was Managing Director of the Company. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Mr. Sumant Patel joined Nesco Ltd (then known as New Standard Eng. Co. Ltd.) in 1959. In 1962, Mr. Sumant Patel established the industrial complex at Karamsad, Gujarat, starting with Gujarat Machinery Mfrs Ltd, now known as GMM Pfaulder Ltd, a company which is today the leader in India in the field of glasslined equipments. Mr. Patel is a Trustee of Charutar Vidya Mandal; Member of Board of Management of College of Engineering & Technology; Managing Trustee of J V Patel Foundation and other Charitable Trusts which have established an English medium high school; an Industrial training institute; a ladies hostel; a cardiac ICU, etc.

Dibakar Chatterjee

Dipesh Singhania

Mr. Dipesh R. Singhania is the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Jinal Jitendra

Krishna Patel

Mr. Krishna S. Patel is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was Promoter, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company.

Sudha Patel

Mrs. Sudha S. Patel is the Promoter Non-Executive Director of NESCO Limited. She is the member of Investor Grievances Committee. She holds M.S. InEducation Psychology from University of Southern California.

Mahendra Chouhan

Mr. Mahendra K. Chouhan is Non-Executive Independent Director of NESCO Limited. He holds B Sc, MBA(Finance).

Jai Diwanji

Mr. Jai S. Diwanji is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

K. S. Srinivasa Murty

Mr. K. S. Srinivasa Murty is Non-Executive Independent Director of NESCO Limited. He is a member of Audit and Investor Grievances Committees.

Manu Parpia

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Sumant Patel

36,365,400

Dibakar Chatterjee

--

Dipesh Singhania

3,983,850

Jinal Jitendra

--

Krishna Patel

9,688,850

Sudha Patel

--

Mahendra Chouhan

--

Jai Diwanji

--

K. S. Srinivasa Murty

--

Manu Parpia

--
As Of  30 Mar 2015

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading