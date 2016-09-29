Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)

Name Description

Jacob Kahn Mr. Jacob Meyer Kahn serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Netcare Ltd. Meyer is the former Chairman and Group Managing Director of SABMiller Plc. During 1997 to 1999 he was seconded full-time to the South African Police Service as its Chief Executive and was awarded the South African Police Star for Outstanding Service (SOE) in 2000. He is also a director of various companies and trustee of numerous organisations.

Richard Friedland Dr. Richard H. Friedland serves as Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Netcare Ltd. Prior to joining Netcare, Richard was Operations Director of Medicross responsible for overall operations and establishing medical centres on a national basis. He joined Netcare early in 1997 as Chief Operating Officer to lead the transformation and re-engineering of the businesses. He established Netcare UK and was CEO of the Netcare International Division from 2002 until August 2005. Richard was appointed CEO of the Netcare Group on 1 September 2005.

Thevendrie Brewer Ms. Thevendrie Brewer serves as Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Netcare Ltd. Thevendrie has had a distinguished career as an accountant, being a former Partner at Ernst & Young. Thevendrie has subsequently garnered extensive corporate finance experience while at Deutsche Securities (SA) Proprietary Limited and NM Rothschild & Sons (South Africa) Proprietary Limited.

Keith Gibson Mr. Keith Norman Gibson serves as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Netcare Limited., Keith joined Netcare in July 2006 as Financial Manager of Netcare’s International Operations. He was appointed as Acting Chief Financial Officer of Netcare on 1 August 2011, and as executive director and Group Chief Financial Officer from 10 November 2011. Prior to joining Netcare, he held senior financial positions with PPC Cement and Barloworld Limited. Keith also chairs the Finance and Investment Committee and Working Capital Committee.

Jill Watts Ms. Jill Watts is no longer Chief Executive Officer – General Healthcare Group, Executive Director of the company. effective 30 September 2017. Before joining Netcare, Jill held several senior operational and executive positions in the private hospital sector, including the roles of Chief Executive Officer of Ramsay Health Care UK and Chair of NHS Partners Network. She is recognised as a leader and opinion-shaper in the UK’s healthcare sector.

Travis Dewing Mr. Travis Dewing serves as Chief Information Officer of the company. Mr. Travis Dewing joined in 1997.

Lynelle Bagwandeen Ms. Lynelle Bagwandeen serves as Group Company Secretary, General Counsel of Netcare Limited., She is an admitted attorney, holding a BSc (Wits), LLB (summa cum laude) (UKZN), LLM (UKZN) and post graduate qualifications in corporate finance and banking law. She joined in 2011.

Jacques du Plessis Mr. Jacques du Plessis serves as Managing Director – Hospitals of Netcare Ltd., He holds BCompt (Hons) Accounting. He joined Medicross in 1996.

Charmaine Pailman Dr. Charmaine Pailman serves as Managing Director – Primary Care of Netcare Ltd. She holds MBChB, MPH. She Joined in 2006.

Noeleen Phillipson Ms. Noeleen Phillipson serves as Managing Director - Netcare 911 of Netcare Ltd. She holds MBA and RN. She joined Clinic Holdings in 1994.

Peter Warrener Mr. Peter Warrener serves as Group Human Resources Director of Netcare Ltd., He holds BSocSci, Dip Fin Man. Mr. Peter Warrener joined in 2007.

Melanie Da Costa Ms. Melanie Da Costa serves as Director - Strategy and Health Policy of Netcare Ltd. She holds MCom, CFA. She joined the company in 2006.

Dena van den Bergh Dr. Dena van den Bergh serves as Director – Quality Leadership and IT of Netcare Ltd. She holds BPharm, MSc(Med), Eng D. She joined in 2011.

Norman Weltman Mr. Norman Weltman serves as Non-Executive Director of Netcare Ltd. He has been with the Group since 1993. Norman has been with the Group since 1993. He has over 23 years’ experience in the healthcare industry and has previously served as Chairman of the Hospital Association of SA (HASA). Norman became a non-executive director with effect from 1 September 2008.

Mark Bower Mr. Mark Bower serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Apart from his academic expertise and professional acumen in the field of accounting and auditing, Mark has held a series of leadership and senior executive positions at Deloitte, SABMiller and Edcon. His external board and trustee appointments include Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited and Thuthuka Bursary Fund respectively. He was also a previous Edcon Limited board member.

Bukelwa Bulo Ms. Bukelwa Bulo serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Bukelwa has worked in the Private Equity industry for over 10 years and has procured extensive exposure to a wide spectrum of sectors. Her external board appointments include Capital Appreciation Limited, Jade Capital Partners Proprietary Limited, Unispan Holdings Proprietary Limited and Franki Geotechnical Proprietary Limited.

Azar Jammine Dr. Azar Paul Hindelly Jammine Ph.D. serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Netcare Ltd. Azar has been a director and Chief Economist of Econometrix since 1985 and is a non-executive director of Federated Employers’ Mutual Assurance Co Limited and York Timber Holdings Limited. He is a member of the National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI) of which he is project leader for the collection of science technology indicators. He is also a member of the Task Team of the Science Technology and Innovation Institutional Landscape.

Martin Kuscus Mr. Martin J. Kuscus serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Netcare Limited. Martin is an independent businessman active in the technology services industry. Prior to this, he served as President and CEO of the South African Bureau of Standards for five years. His career in Health Services and Provincial Government Finance spans almost three decades. In 2004, he was appointed as a Commissioner on the Financial and Fiscal Commission. In 2006, he was elected to the Council for the International Standards Organisations (ISO) and was a member of the PRI Board, a UN Global Compact Initiative on Responsible Investment, from 2006 to 2009. He was also Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Government Employees Pension Fund until July 2009. He is currently a non-executive director of Synergy Income Fund and Chairman of the Mineworkers Provident Fund.