Northgate PLC (NTG.L)

Name Description

Andrew Page Mr. Andrew Page has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company, since September 2015. He is currently also Senior Independent Director of Carpetright plc (appointed July 2013). He is a non-executive Director of RPS Group plc (appointed September 2014), Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (appointed October 2014) and JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (appointed January 2015). He previously held a number of senior positions in the leisure and hospitality industry, most recently as CEO of The Restaurant Group plc which he joined in 2001 and from which he retired in September 2014. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President with Intercontinental Hotels Group. He also served as Senior Independent Director of Arena Leisure plc from 2009 until its takeover in 2012. Andrew trained and qualified as a chartered accountant with Peat Marwick LLP following which he spent six years with Kleinwort Benson Group plc as a corporate financier.

Kevin Bradshaw Mr. Kevin Michael Bradshaw has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company, effective 11 January 2017. Kevin has a background covering support services, B2B, vehicle rental and multi-site retail. Most recently he was CEO of Wyevale Garden Centres, a role he held from November 2012 until March 2016. Previous to that, Kevin was UK Managing Director at Avis Europe Plc for five years and also served as Chief Information Officer for the Group. Prior to his roles at Avis, Kevin held a variety of senior positions at Reuters plc. Kevin held a Non-Executive Directorship at Regenersis PLC, now Blancco Technology Group plc, between January 2012 and April 2013.

David Tilston Mr. David Tilston is Interim Chief Finance Officer of the Company. He was formerly the Interim Group CFO of Consort Medical plc from December 2016 - April 2017, Group Finance Director of Innovia Group plc from March 2012 - March 2015 and is currently a non-executive director of Scientific Digital Marketing Imaging plc.

Katie Wood Ms. Katie Wood is the Company Secretary of the Company. Katie joined Carrs Group plc as Assistant Company Secretary in 2010, before becoming Company Secretary three years ago. She also acted as Counsel throughout this period. She is a graduate of Manchester University, a qualified barrister and solicitor and an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

G. Caseberry Ms. G. Caseberry is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Jill has extensive sales, marketing and general management experience across a number of blue chip companies including Mars, PepsiCo and Premier Foods. She currently runs her own sales and marketing consultancy and is CEO of Enhance Drinks Ltd, a beverage start-up business. Prior to setting up these businesses Jill was general manager of a Premier Foods division.

Claire Miles Ms. Claire Miles is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is currently Managing Director of the Homecare division of British Gas, part of Centrica plc. She originally joined British Gas in 2010 and has held a number of senior management appointments since then. Prior to joining British Gas, Claire has held senior management positions with Santander Cards (2009-10), GE Money (2005-8) (prior to its acquisition by Santander) and HFC Bank (2002-5). Claire has a BSc from Aston University and an MSc from Cranfield University.