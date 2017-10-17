Edition:
United States

Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)

NTHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.27TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.01TL (+0.44%)
Prev Close
2.26TL
Open
2.26TL
Day's High
2.28TL
Day's Low
2.24TL
Volume
927,728
Avg. Vol
1,292,491
52-wk High
3.30TL
52-wk Low
2.21TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Besim Tibuk

Chairman of the Board, General Manager

Cemal Aybay

2006 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Orlando Kalumenos

2007 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board

Mehmet Ceritoglu

2004 Executive Member of the Board

Haluk Elver

2006 Executive Member of the Board

Arif Yaglicioglu

2006 Executive Member of the Board

Aliye Ozer

Member of the Board

Hande Tibuk

Member of the Board

Ismail Arar

2006 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Can Pulak

2002 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Emin Ozturk

Independent Member of the Board

Ali Topuz

Independent Member of the Board

Dogan Ergin

2016 Investor Relations Contact
» Insider Trading

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading